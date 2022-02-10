Bill Self's 7 best teams at Kansas, ranked

Kansas coach Bill Self has coached 19 seasons with the Jayhawks, spanning all or part of three different decades, and we ranked every single one of them.

To try to make the rankings as objective as possible and to avoid biases of recency or the eventual NBA careers of Kansas basketball alums, I created a point system to evaluate Kansas teams across the three decades of Self's tenure in Lawrence.

The maximum number of points was 475 — 100 points for non-conference play, 100 points for the Big 12 regular season, 100 points for a team's Simple Rating System (SRS) rating that takes into account point differential and strength of schedule, 25 points for a team's Big 12 tournament finish, 50 points for a team's NCAA tournament seed, and 100 points for a team's NCAA tournament finish. Each Kansas team's non-conference and conference schedule were evaluated based on winning percentage in order to adjust for the different number of games played in different seasons, then weighted each one based upon the Jayhawks' strength of schedule that season.

You can click or tap here to view the complete spreadsheet of the calculations and rankings.

A few notes:

Kansas's current team ranks 18th out of 19 at the time this story was originally published in mid-February 2022 because it hasn't yet reached the postseason, where 175 of the maximum 475 points could be earned. We will update the rankings at the end of the 2022 season.

Also, Kansas's 2020 team, which had its season shortened due to the cancellation of the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, missed out on as many as 125 points, which is why it ranks lower than otherwise would. I'll explain more later in the story.

Here are Bill Self's seven best teams at Kansas, ranked.

1. 2007-08

Record: 37-3

Big 12 tournament finish: Won Big 12 tournament

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Won NCAA tournament

Twenty years after "Danny and the Miracles" won the 1988 NCAA tournament, when senior forward Danny Manning carried an 11-loss Jayhawks team to the program's second title, Kansas won its third national championship in 2008 in coach Bill Self's fifth season in Lawrence. After the '07 Jayhawks, with their top five scorers being freshmen and sophomores, earned a No. 1 seed and made the Elite Eight, they returned seven of their top eight scorers for the 2007-08 season and that continuity paid off. Five players averaged between nine and 14 points per game in the 2008 season: Brandon Rush (13.3 points per game), Darrell Arthur (12.8), Mario Chalmers (12.8), Darnell Jackson (11.2) and Sherron Collins (9.3).

Kansas won its first 20 games of the season — an impressive mark that was bested by Memphis winning its first 26 games that season — and its only three regular-season losses came on the road, including a one-point loss at Oklahoma State and a defeat at three points at Texas, as the Jayhawks only spent one week ranked outside of the top five in the AP poll, when they briefly dropped to No. 6. However, despite their dominance, they never reached No. 1 in the AP poll and they spent just two weeks at No. 2.

Self's first season at Kansas was the 2003-04 campaign, but by year two of his tenure, the Jayhawks had won at least a share of the Big 12's regular season title and in 2008, they won at least a share of the conference title for the fourth year in a row, as part of an impressive streak that would ultimately reach 14. Kansas then won the Big 12 tournament, getting revenge against the Texas team that also went 13-3 in conference play and beat Kansas in the regular season, and on Selection Sunday, the Jayhawks were 31-3 and riding a seven-game winning streak.

After earning a No. 1 seed, Kansas marched through the first three rounds of the NCAA tournament, defeating No. 16 seed Portland State, No. 8 seed UNLV and No. 12 seed Villanova, each by at least 15 points. Then Kansas met No. 10 seed Davidson and an uber-talented, baby-faced guard named Stephen Curry. The Jayhawks moved on to the Final Four with a 59-57 win, with Curry taking 25 of the team's 57 shots and scoring 25 of Davidson's 57 points, as Kansas ended Davidson's Cinderella tournament run.

In the Final Four, where all four No. 1 seeds met for the first time in NCAA tournament history, Kansas steamrolled North Carolina, which had been ranked No. 1 in the AP poll for the first 11 weeks of the season, by a margin of 84-66. Then in the national final, Kansas met a Derrick Rose-led and John Calipari-coached Memphis team, which rallied from a five-point halftime deficit.

Memphis actually led 62-60 with 10.8 seconds left and Rose at the free throw line for two shots, having made his previous 13 attempts on the season. He missed the first and sank the second to put the Tigers up three. Kansas needed a 3-pointer to tie the game and the Jayhawks had only made two 3-pointers previously in the game. As Sherron Collins was falling, he flipped the ball to Mario Chalmers, he hit a contested 3-pointer over Rose to force overtime, where Kansas outscored Memphis 12-5, as the Jayhawks won the program's third national championship and Bill Self's first.

Darrell Arthur scored a team-high 20 points to go along with 10 rebounds, while Mario Chalmers added 18, none bigger than the overtime-forcing 3-pointer.

2. 2015-16

Record: 33-5

Big 12 tournament finish: Won Big 12 tournament

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Lost in the Elite Eight

Kansas' 2016 squad is tied for 25th in program history in winning percentage (.868) and 10 of the 24 Jayhawks teams that are ranked ahead of the '16 group played 20 or fewer games in the season, so this was one of the best Kansas teams of the modern era of the sport. After back-to-back seasons in which the program lost in the round of 32 in the NCAA tournament as a No. 2 seed, Kansas' 2016 team established itself as arguably the best team in the country, spending five weeks ranked No. 1 in the AP poll, including the final three polls of the regular season.

Led by forward Perry Ellis, a player who was then in his fourth and final season in Lawrence but who was often referred to as having spent many more seasons with the Jayhawks given the different groups of teammates with whom he played, Kansas was generally led by veterans, despite having some highly regarded freshmen on its roster, such as Cheick Diallo (3.0 points and 2.5 rebounds per game) and Carlton Bragg (3.8 points and 2.5 rebounds per game).

Juniors Wayne Selden (13.8 points) and Frank Mason III (12.9 points), as well as sophomore Devonte' Graham (11.3 points), also averaged double figures in points per game, behind Ellis' team-high 16.9 points per game. In Sports Reference's Simple Rating System metric, which measures average point differential and strength of schedule, Kansas' 2016 team ranks 11th in school history and fifth among Self-coached teams.

After an 11-1 start to the season in which Kansas' only loss was by six to No. 13 Michigan State in the Champions Classic, the Jayhawks found themselves with a 5-3 mark in Big 12 play, after road losses to No. 11 West Virginia, Oklahoma State and No. 14 Iowa State. But they recovered and won 17 games in a row — their final 11 of the regular season, including the back half of a season sweep of an Oklahoma team that was ranked in the top three in both meetings, plus Kansas won the Big 12 tournament and marched to the Elite Eight, where it ran into eventual national champion Villanova.

It would prove to be the first of two season-ending losses to Villanova in a three-year span.

3. 2016-17

Record: 31-5

Big 12 tournament finish: Lost in the quarterfinals

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Lost in the Elite Eight

Kansas' freshman class in 2013 featured future NBA All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins, another consensus top-20 recruit in Wayne Selden, and two other top-50 players in Brannen Greene and Conner Frankamp. Then there was 5-11 guard Frank Mason III, who wasn't nearly as heralded as many of his classmates, but it was Mason who blossomed into the Naismith Player of the Year as a senior, when he averaged 20.9 points, 5.2 assists and 4.2 rebounds per game for a Kansas team that was ranked No. 1 in the country when the calendar turned to March.

The Jayhawks opened the season with an overtime loss to Indiana, which was followed by a win over then-No. 1 Duke in the Champions Classic, and Kansas won 17 games in a row after that to reach 18-1 in late January. Later, in a five-day span, Kansas beat No. 4 Kentucky on the road and No. 2 Baylor at home, and the Jayhawks ultimately ran away with the Big 12 regular season title by four games. One of their two regular-season losses came at West Virginia, never an easy place to play when the Mountaineers are rolling, and the other defeat was against Iowa State in overtime.

Surprisingly, Kansas lost its first Big 12 tournament game to a TCU team that it had swept in the regular season, but that didn't stop Kansas from earning a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament, where it blitzed No. 16 seed UC Davis, No. 9 seed Michigan State and No. 4 seed Purdue by a combined 90 points.

In the Elite Eight, Kansas met No. 3 seed Oregon, which blocked 2-point shots more often than any team in the country that season (17 percent of the time, per kenpom.com), and the Ducks' Jordan Bell swatted eight of the Jayhawks' shots, while Oregon made 56 percent of its 2-point attempts and 44 percent of its 3-point attempts. Mason had 21 points on 20 shots, talented freshman forward Josh Jackson had 10 points on eight attempts, and Mason's backcourt running mate Devonte' Graham managed just three points on 0-for-7 shooting, as the Jayhawks' best offensive players were held in check by the Ducks.

4. 2017-18

Record: 31-8

Big 12 tournament finish: Won Big 12 tournament

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Lost in the Final Four

One season after Kansas fell a game shy of the Final Four, the Jayhawks reached the sport's final weekend. Even though they had to replace Naismith Player of the Year Frank Mason III, seniors Devonte' Graham (17.3 points and 7.2 assists per game) and Svi Mykhailiuk (14.6 points) each made impressive improvements, as did junior LaGerald Vick (7.4 points to 12.1) and sophomore Udoka Azubuike (5.0 points to 13), and the addition of Mississippi State transfer Malik Newman added some more firepower to Kansas' backcourt.

In total, the team had five players who averaged more than 12 points per game (the five players mentioned above, four of whom averaged more than 31 minutes per game), as the top-heavy Jayhawks didn't have anyone else on their team who averaged more than 4.1 points per game. Kansas' offense was among the best in the country, as the Jayhawks shot 40.1 percent from 3 (10th nationally, per kenpom.com) and 55.6 percent inside the arc (20th).

They started and ended the regular season ranked No. 4 in the AP poll, reaching as high as No. 2 for two weeks, but also spending five weeks outside the top 10 of the AP poll. For the 14th season in a row, Kansas won at least a share of the Big 12 regular season title, finishing with a 13-5 conference record that was two wins ahead of Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Kansas had two seven-game winning streaks, as well as two five-game winning streaks, and one of those in the former group came in March, when the Jayhawks followed up a loss in their regular-season finale with a Big 12 tournament title, with each win coming by at least 11 points, and then they won four games in the NCAA tournament to reach their first Final Four since 2012. Kansas won by a narrow margin in the second round (83-79 over No. 8 seed Seton Hall), Sweet 16 (80-76 over No. 5 seed Clemson) and in the Elite Eight (85-81 over No. 2 seed Duke in overtime).

Duke led 72-69 with roughly 1:25 left after Grayson Allen made a pair of free throws and at that time, Kansas had just a 9.7-percent chance of victory, per kenpom.com, but Kansas was able to get a defensive stop and Svi Mykhailiuk sank a game-tying 3-pointer with 27 seconds left and Allen missed a double-clutched, fade-away game-winner in the closing seconds that bounced off the rim twice, sending the game to overtime.

In overtime, Kansas' Malik Newman scored all 13 of the team's points in the extra period, including two 3-pointers and seven free throws, as he finished with a game-high 32 points on 8-for-19 shooting and 11-for-12 free throw shooting.

In the Final Four, Kansas ran into the juggernaut that was 2018 Villanova, which won six NCAA tournament games by an average of 17.7 points and each game by at least 12 points. The Wildcats bombed the Jayhawks from deep, attempting 40 3-pointers compared to just 25 shots inside the arc, and Villanova made 45 percent of its attempts from deep, as six Villanova players scored in double figures. Villanova point guard Jalen Brunson was the Naismith Player of the Year that season and against Kansas, six of his teammates made a 3-pointer before Brunson made his first 3.

5. 2011-12

Record: 32-7

Big 12 tournament finish: Lost semifinal

NCAA tournament seed: No. 2 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Lost national championship game

The 2012 Kansas Jayhawks played in the national championship game — the second of Bill Self's career — so what gives? Why are they ranked fifth?

There are nine Self-coached Kansas teams that had fewer losses than 2012 Kansas (seven), it ranks ninth in Simple Rating System, 11th in strength of schedule and 15th in non-conference winning percentage. Plus, that group only won one game in the Big 12 tournament and earned a No. 2 seed, whereas eight other of Bill Self's Kansas teams received a No. 1 seed.

The top seven scorers on that team were juniors or seniors, led by junior forward Thomas Robinson (17.7 points and 11.9 rebounds per game) and senior guard Tyshawn Taylor (16.6 points and 4.8 assists per game). Thanks in large pat to 7-foot center Jeff Withey, who averaged 3.6 blocks per game, the Jayhawks had the third-most efficient defense and 11th-tallest average player height in the county, per kenpom.com.

In the national championship game, Anthony Davis-led Kentucky went on a 12-2 run in the first half to go ahead 39-21 and while Kansas made a bit of a late-game run, it never got closer than 63-57. Kansas' final lead in the game was 5-3.

6. 2010-11

Record: 35-3

Big 12 tournament finish: Won Big 12 tournament

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed

NCAA tournament finish: Lost in the Elite Eight

The 2011 Jayhawks were headlined by twins Marcus and Markieff Morris, juniors who started in the team's frontcourt and who led the team with 17.2 points and 13.6 points per game, respectively. Kansas started the season 18-0 — but Ohio State had the distinction of being that season's last undefeated team after a 24-0 start – and the Jayhawks later had an 11-game winning streak that started in mid-February and ran through the Big 12 tournament and into the Elite Eight. Kansas won those 11 games, including six in the postseason, by an average of 14 points.

Ultimately, upstart VCU, which started in the first-ever First Four as a No. 11 seed before marching to the Final Four, knocked off Kansas 71-61 in the Elite Eight in a massive upset that sent the Rams to the sport's final weekend. An early 15-2 run put VCU ahead 20-10 and the Rams led by 14 points at halftime, 41-27. Their largest lead was 18. 12 of 25 — while Kansas could barely make a shot from behind the arc, going two for 21. The Jayhawks crashed the glass hard, grabbing 18 of their 40 missed shots, but they fell short of making the Final Four for the second time in Self's Kansas tenure.

7. 2019-20

Record: 28-3

Big 12 tournament finish: Tournament canceled

NCAA tournament seed: No. 1 seed*

NCAA tournament finish: Tournament canceled

*Based on Bracket Matrix projections when the season ended

First, let's address the elephant — or the Jayhawk — in the room. The 2019-20 edition of the Kansas Jayhawks were excellent.

They finished No. 1 on kenpom.com by an adjusted efficiency margin of 3.28 points per 100 possessions better than No. 2 Gonzaga; for reference, that same gap between Kansas and Gonzaga would take you from Gonzaga, then past No. 7 Michigan State.

But we'll never know just how good the Jayhawks would've been in March, since the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments were canceled. According to a consensus of bracketologists, as compiled by the website Bracket Matrix, Kansas would've earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament at the time the season ended, and potentially the No. 1 overall seed, so that's what the Jayhawks received in my calculations.

It's a testament to just how good that Kansas team was that it still managed to rank seventh in these rankings, despite not getting the opportunity to play in the postseason. Center Udoka Azubuike and guard Devon Dotson were both consensus second-team All-Americans, while Azubuike received first-team honors from the USBWA and NABC. In kenpom.com's national player of the year standings, Dotson finished second and Azubuike finished sixth.

For what it's worth, if Kansas had won the Big 12 and NCAA tournaments, the 2020 Jayhawks would be ranked as Bill Self's best Kansas team, according to our formula. But winning the NCAA tournament is far from a guarantee — for any team, at any school, under the tutelage of any coach.

When I analyzed the men's basketball programs that over and underperformed, relative to their NCAA tournament seeds, during the decade of the 2010s, Kansas was the second-biggest underperformer, having won 4.75 fewer NCAA tournament games than expected from 2010 through 2019. That distinction speaks to Kansas' excellence from November through early March and the fickle nature of March Madness.

In the eight seasons in which Kansas has earned a No. 1 seed during Bill Self's tenure, those Jayhawks have combined for 23 NCAA tournament wins, while the expected value is 26.8 wins, given the average of roughly 3.35 wins for No. 1 seeds in the NCAA tournament. But the 2020 Jayhawks, which were riding a 16-game winning streak when their season ended, and which had suffered two of their three losses on the season away from home by a single-possession margin of defeat, were certainly capable of winning the program's second national title under Self.

They just never got the chance.

To see Self's Kansas teams that are ranked No. 8 through No. 19, click or tap here to view the complete spreadsheet.

If you're a diehard Kansas fan or a college basketball fan, you might be wondering where Kansas' 2010 team is ranked and why it isn't in the top seven. Those Jayhawks went 33-3, including 15-1 in the Big 12. However, they rank 13th in strength of schedule and they were upset in the second round of the NCAA tournament by Northern Iowa. If they had won even one more game in the tournament, they would be ranked eighth, barely behind the 2020 team. They would be ranked sixth if they had made the Elite Eight. The margins in our point system are incredibly thin and with so many Kansas teams that won 30 or more games, and earned a top-four seed, an early NCAA tournament exit can limit a given team's ranking.

