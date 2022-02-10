Michigan lands massive Big Ten win, routs No. 3 Purdue 82-58

Michigan men's basketball took it to No. 3 Purdue on Thursday night with a huge 82-58 win at home. This comes five days after the Boilermakers beat Michigan 82-76 in West Lafayette.

Everything seemed to be going the Wolverines' way. The constant pressure from made threes and solid defense created a perfect storm for the upset.

It felt like every shot was going down for Michigan. The Wolverines shot 57.1% from three (12-21). All five Wolverine starters had at least 11 points or more with Hunter Dickinson leading the way at 22 points. Purdue's bench did outscore Michigan's 22-2, but the starters were the biggest factor.

Michigan's defense locked down everyone except Jaden Ivey who had 18 on the night. Other than Ivey, the rest of Purdue's starters totaled 18 points.

This is Michigan's first top-25 win of the 2021-22 season — prior to Thursday, the Wolverines were 0-3. Michigan will have five more opportunities to face AP Top-25 teams the rest of the season as of Feb. 10.

On Saturday, Feb. 12 Michigan will face No. 16 Ohio State at 6 p.m. ET and Purdue will wait until Sunday, Feb. 13 before taking on Maryland at 1 p.m. ET.