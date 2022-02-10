Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 10, 2022 Michigan lands massive Big Ten win, routs No. 3 Purdue 82-58 Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings Share Michigan men's basketball took it to No. 3 Purdue on Thursday night with a huge 82-58 win at home. This comes five days after the Boilermakers beat Michigan 82-76 in West Lafayette. Everything seemed to be going the Wolverines' way. The constant pressure from made threes and solid defense created a perfect storm for the upset. CONTENDERS: Here are 10 national title contenders as we move closer to March It felt like every shot was going down for Michigan. The Wolverines shot 57.1% from three (12-21). All five Wolverine starters had at least 11 points or more with Hunter Dickinson leading the way at 22 points. Purdue's bench did outscore Michigan's 22-2, but the starters were the biggest factor. Money for @EliJBrooks!! cc: @umichbball pic.twitter.com/vofFUs0u60 — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 11, 2022 Michigan's defense locked down everyone except Jaden Ivey who had 18 on the night. Other than Ivey, the rest of Purdue's starters totaled 18 points. This is Michigan's first top-25 win of the 2021-22 season — prior to Thursday, the Wolverines were 0-3. Michigan will have five more opportunities to face AP Top-25 teams the rest of the season as of Feb. 10. On Saturday, Feb. 12 Michigan will face No. 16 Ohio State at 6 p.m. ET and Purdue will wait until Sunday, Feb. 13 before taking on Maryland at 1 p.m. ET. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 10 college basketball questions as we enter the home stretch of the regular season A little under a month away from Selection Sunday, here are 10 questions as we enter the final weeks of the regular season. READ MORE Men's college basketball rankings: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona climb as the Power 36 rankings have a new No. 1 team There's a new No. 1 team in Andy Katz's Power 36 rankings. READ MORE Men's college basketball: Late surge from No. 3 Purdue allows Boilermakers to escape against Maryland A bit of last second drama provides an exciting ending to No. 3 Purdue's 62-61 win over Maryland. READ MORE