Gary Putnik | NCAA.com | February 13, 2022 Late surge from No. 3 Purdue allows Boilermakers to escape against Maryland Illinois and Providence make moves in the top 10 of Power 36 college basketball rankings Share No. 3 Purdue men's basketball was close to dropping its second-straight game this week, but some last-second heroics on offense and defense lifted the Boilermakers to a 62-61 win. This was the first time this season Purdue had scored less than 70 and won. Purdue had to have everything go its way to dig itself out of a 12-point hole. A late 13-0 run, shooting 40% from three helped erase the deficit. In the last five minutes, there were five lead changes. The final change occurred when Jaden Ivey drove the lane and got the bucket and the foul on a layup to make it a 62-59 game with 13 seconds left. The Boilermakers fouled on Maryland's next possession to only allow for two points at best. .@IveyJaden's just a closer. 😤 pic.twitter.com/CCtEosskll — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 13, 2022 On the ensuing inbound, Purdue forgot the inbounder is not allowed to move and the ball was given back to the Terrapins with seven ticks left. Fortunately, for the Boilermakers, they were able to hold on and escape with the win. Purdue is now tied for the lead in the Big Ten with Illinois. The Boilermakers will face off with Northwestern on Wednesday, Feb. 16 at 9 p.m. ET.