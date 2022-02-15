Trending:

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 15, 2022

2022 Bevo Francis top-50 watchlist released by Small College Basketball

DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season

Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee released its second watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2021-22 season. This list cut the initial Jan. 15 top-100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's college basketball down to just 50.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

Aston Francis of DIII men's basketball Wheaton was the winner in 2019. Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the last winner from DII men's basketball to bring home the award, winning in 2018, averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular-season rankings that season. The most recent winner — Kyle Mangas — was from the NAIA and Small College Basketball decided not to name a winner in the abbreviated 2021 season.

REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career

The list will be cut two more times before the winner is announced on April 4. Here are the important dates:

  • March 15, 2022: Top 25
  • April 2, 2022: Finalists
  • April 4, 2022: The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner announced 
NAME YEAR SCHOOL
Nyameye Adom Sr. Wheaton (IL)
Philip Alston So. California (PA)
Buzz Anthony Sr. Randolph-Macon
Marcus Azor Sr. UMass Dartmouth
Darryl Baker Sr. Talladega
Ryan Batte Jr. Thomas More
Kevion Blaylock Sr. William Penn
Levi Borchert Jr. UW-Oshkosh
Tray Buchanan Sr. Emporia State
Myles Burns Sr. Loyola (LA)
Bryce Butler So. West Liberty
Patrick Cartier Jr. Hillsdale
Romeo Crouch Sr. Embry-Riddle
Antwaan Cushingberry Sr. St. Francis (IN)
Jack Davidson Sr. Wabash
Conner Delaney Sr. John Hopkins
Kenny Dye Jr. Queens (NC)
David Ejah So. St. Francis (IN)
Jordan Guest Jr. Lincoln Memorial
Armoni Foster Jr. Indiana (Pa)
Alex Gross Sr. Olivet Nazarene
Matthew Helwig Sr. North Central (IL)
Parker Hicks Sr. Lubbock Christian
Trevor Hudgins Sr. Northwest Missouri State
Josiah Johnson Jr. Mary Hardin Baylor
KJ Jones So. Emmanuel (GA)
Kyran Jones Jr. Georgetown
Josh Kashila Jr. SAGU
Matthew Leritz Sr. Illinois Wesleyan
Jaizec Lottie Sr. Flagler
Miles Mallory So. Randolph-Macon
Seth Maxwell Sr. Indiana Wesleyan
Riley Minix Jr. Southeastern (FL)
Karmari Newman Sr. William Penn
Tyler Riemersma Sr. Augustana (SD)
Pat Robinson Sr. West Liberty
Jaylon Scott Sr. Bethel (KS)
Matt Simpson Sr. Florida College
Andrew Sischo Sr. Daemen
Jovan Sljivancanin Sr. Carroll
Jamari Smith So. Queens (NC)
Nick Smith Sr. Nova Southeastern
RJ Sunahara So. Nova Southeastern
Sekou Sylla Jr. Nova Southeastern
Evan Thomas Jr. Hope
Ryan Turell Sr. Yeshiva
Alex Van Kalsbeek So. Northwestern (IA)
Isaiah Wade Sr. Central Oklahoma
Mason Walters Jr. Jamestown
Zach Wrightsil Sr. Loyola (LA)

