Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | February 15, 2022 2022 Bevo Francis top-50 watchlist released by Small College Basketball DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season Share Small College Basketball and the National Awards Committee released its second watchlist for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2021-22 season. This list cut the initial Jan. 15 top-100 players from DII, DIII, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's college basketball down to just 50. The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky. HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore Aston Francis of DIII men's basketball Wheaton was the winner in 2019. Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the last winner from DII men's basketball to bring home the award, winning in 2018, averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular-season rankings that season. The most recent winner — Kyle Mangas — was from the NAIA and Small College Basketball decided not to name a winner in the abbreviated 2021 season. REMEMBERING FRANCIS: A look back at his career The list will be cut two more times before the winner is announced on April 4. Here are the important dates: March 15, 2022: Top 25 April 2, 2022: Finalists April 4, 2022: The 2022 Bevo Francis Award winner announced NAME YEAR SCHOOL Nyameye Adom Sr. Wheaton (IL) Philip Alston So. California (PA) Buzz Anthony Sr. Randolph-Macon Marcus Azor Sr. UMass Dartmouth Darryl Baker Sr. Talladega Ryan Batte Jr. Thomas More Kevion Blaylock Sr. William Penn Levi Borchert Jr. UW-Oshkosh Tray Buchanan Sr. Emporia State Myles Burns Sr. Loyola (LA) Bryce Butler So. West Liberty Patrick Cartier Jr. Hillsdale Romeo Crouch Sr. Embry-Riddle Antwaan Cushingberry Sr. St. Francis (IN) Jack Davidson Sr. Wabash Conner Delaney Sr. John Hopkins Kenny Dye Jr. Queens (NC) David Ejah So. St. Francis (IN) Jordan Guest Jr. Lincoln Memorial Armoni Foster Jr. Indiana (Pa) Alex Gross Sr. Olivet Nazarene Matthew Helwig Sr. North Central (IL) Parker Hicks Sr. Lubbock Christian Trevor Hudgins Sr. Northwest Missouri State Josiah Johnson Jr. Mary Hardin Baylor KJ Jones So. Emmanuel (GA) Kyran Jones Jr. Georgetown Josh Kashila Jr. SAGU Matthew Leritz Sr. Illinois Wesleyan Jaizec Lottie Sr. Flagler Miles Mallory So. Randolph-Macon Seth Maxwell Sr. Indiana Wesleyan Riley Minix Jr. Southeastern (FL) Karmari Newman Sr. William Penn Tyler Riemersma Sr. Augustana (SD) Pat Robinson Sr. West Liberty Jaylon Scott Sr. Bethel (KS) Matt Simpson Sr. Florida College Andrew Sischo Sr. Daemen Jovan Sljivancanin Sr. Carroll Jamari Smith So. Queens (NC) Nick Smith Sr. Nova Southeastern RJ Sunahara So. Nova Southeastern Sekou Sylla Jr. Nova Southeastern Evan Thomas Jr. Hope Ryan Turell Sr. Yeshiva Alex Van Kalsbeek So. Northwestern (IA) Isaiah Wade Sr. Central Oklahoma Mason Walters Jr. Jamestown Zach Wrightsil Sr. Loyola (LA) LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball An early pair of defensive performances lead this Sunday's packed top-25 schedule. READ MORE Florida knocks off Auburn, Kentucky rallies past Alabama, more from college basketball Saturday Saturday we saw 19 ranked teams in action including all of the No. 1 seeds in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 rankings. Check out everything you missed from another great Saturday in college basketball. READ MORE 2022 Bracketology: NCAA tournament predictions after the top 16 reveal After the committee's men's top 16 reveal, here are the latest 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz. Find out who makes the field. READ MORE