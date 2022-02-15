Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 15, 2022 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions, less than one month away 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predicted, through Feb. 14 Share Selection Sunday for the 2022 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament is less than one month away. With March Madness rapidly approaching, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament. Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, through Monday, Feb. 14. First, here's the bracket in table form. March Madness bracket predictions Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Kentucky Auburn Arizona 16 UNC Wilmington Longwood/Norfolk State Texas Southern/New Orleans Colgate 8 Colorado State Seton Hall Boise State Saint Mary's 9 Davidson Notre Dame Miami (FL) Indiana 5 Alabama Houston Michigan State Texas 12 North Texas SMU Chattanooga Memphis/Oregon 4 Ohio State UCLA Villanova Tennessee 13 Vermont South Dakota State Iona Toledo 6 Southern California LSU Xavier UConn 11 Loyola Chicago San Francisco/Michigan Murray State Iowa State 3 Texas Tech Providence Illinois Wisconsin 14 Seattle Liberty Wagner Texas State 7 Marquette Wyoming Arkansas Iowa 10 Oklahoma TCU Wake Forest North Carolina 2 Duke Purdue Kansas Baylor 15 Long Beach State Yale Cleveland State Montana State RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25 Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket. Arizona and Kentucky rise to No. 1 seeds The top overall seed is unchanged in Katz’s latest bracket projection, with Gonzaga at the top. However, the rest of the No. 1 seeds have a different look. Arizona jumps from a two seed to second overall, in front of Auburn; the Tigers kept their one seed, but fell from second to third overall. Rounding out the one seeds is Kentucky. With a national player of the year candidate in Oscar Tshiebwe, the Wildcats have surged from a three seed to a one seed in a matter of weeks. With two new teams earning one seeds, two teams had to fall out as Kansas and Baylor — both out of the Big 12 — each dropped to two seeds. ❓: 10 college basketball questions as we enter the home stretch of the regular season Number of bids by conference Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) Big Ten 8 Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State, Michigan State, Iowa, Indiana, Michigan Big 12 7 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, Oklahoma, TCU, Iowa State Big East 6 Providence, Villanova, Xavier, UConn, Marquette, Seton Hall SEC 6 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, LSU, Arkansas ACC 5 Duke, Notre Dame, Miami (FL.), Wake Forest, North Carolina Pac-12 4 Arizona, UCLA, Southern California, Oregon AAC 3 Houston, Memphis, SMU West Coast 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco Mountain West 3 Wyoming, Colorado State, Boise State The Big Ten leads all conferences with eight teams in the projected field, returning to the top of the list of conferences. So far, the Big Ten has had the most teams in all but one bracket projection. Meanwhile, the SEC has lost some of its luster from a few weeks ago when it had a nation-leading eight teams in the tournament. However, with two number one seeds, the conference remains a threat come March. TITLETOWN: Ranking the top 10 men's basketball national title contenders Teams on the outside looking in Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out. First four out 1. BYU 2. Virginia 3. Rutgers 4. Florida Virginia finds itself just outside the First Four out after its stunning win over Duke on the road. The Cavaliers have won four in a row entering the second half of February, surging at the right time of the year. Rutgers earned its way on the bubble thanks to six Quadrant 1 wins this season. The Scarlet Knights added wins over Ohio State and Wisconsin to its victory over Purdue when it was ranked No. 1 in the nation. Rutgers can play its way into the tournament with a regular season-ending schedule that includes visits to Purdue and Michigan plus battles against Illinois and Wisconsin. Here are the next teams to miss the cut. Next four out 5. Mississippi State 6. San Diego State 7. West Virginia 8. Creighton WAHOO: Virginia, a team that once won the ultimate turnaround title, is looking for the ultimate turnaround season Andy Katz's field of 68 Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68: RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Auburn | SEC (AQ) 4. 1 -- Kentucky | SEC 5. 2 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ) 6. 2 -- Purdue | Big Ten 7. 2 -- Baylor | Big 12 8. 2 -- Duke | ACC (AQ) 9. 3 -- Illinois | Big Ten (AQ) 10. 3 -- Providence | Big East (AQ) 11. 3 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 12. 3 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 13. 4 -- Villanova | Big East 14. 4 -- UCLA | Pac-12 15. 4 -- Tennessee | SEC 16. 4 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 17. 5 -- Texas | Big 12 18. 5 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 19. 5 -- Houston | AAC 20. 5 -- Alabama | SEC 21. 6 -- Southern California | Pac-12 22. 6 -- Xavier | Big East 23. 6 -- UConn | Big East 24. 6 -- LSU | SEC 25. 7 -- Arkansas | SEC 26. 7 -- Marquette | Big East 27. 7 -- Iowa | Big Ten 28. 7 -- Wyoming | MWC (AQ) 29. 8 -- Seton Hall | Big East 30. 8 -- Saint Mary's | WCC 31. 8 -- Colorado State | MWC 32. 8 -- Boise State | MWC 33. 9 -- Notre Dame | ACC 34. 9 -- Miami (FL.) | ACC 35. 9 -- Davidson | A10 (AQ) 36. 9 -- Indiana | Big Ten 37. 10 -- Wake Forest | ACC 38. 10 -- Oklahoma | Big 12 39. 10 -- North Carolina | ACC 40. 10 -- TCU | Big 12 41. 11 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ) 42. 11 -- Loyola-Chicago | MVC (AQ) 43. 11 -- Iowa State | Big 12 44. 11 -- San Francisco | WCC 45. 11 -- Michigan | Big Ten 46. 12 -- Memphis | AAC 47. 12 -- Oregon | Pac-12 48. 12 -- SMU | AAC (AQ) 49. 12 -- North Texas | C-USA (AQ) 50. 12 -- Chattanooga | SoCon (AQ) 51. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ) 52. 13 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ) 53. 13 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ) 54. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ) 55. 14 -- Liberty | ASUN (AQ) 56. 14 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ) 57. 14 -- Seattle | WAC (AQ) 58. 14 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ) 59. 15 -- Montana State | Big Sky (AQ) 60. 15 -- Yale | Ivy (AQ) 61. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ) 62. 15 -- Long Beach State | Big West (AQ) 63. 16 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ) 64. 16 -- UNC Wilmington | CAA (AQ) 65. 16 -- Longwood | Big South (AQ) 66. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ) 67. 16 -- Texas Southern | SWAC (AQ) 68. 16 -- New Orleans | Southland (AQ) MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball An early pair of defensive performances lead this Sunday's packed top-25 schedule. 