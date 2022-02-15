Everything to know about the NCAA March Madness men's top 16 bracket reveal

The 2022 March Madness men's basketball tournament is a few weeks away. Ahead of the official selections on Sunday, March 13, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will reveal its in-season top 16 overall seeds on Saturday, Feb. 19.

Saturday provides a little preview to see where things stand, though plenty can change before Selection Sunday. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's top 16 reveal.

2022 NCAA tournament: Top 16 reveal date, time, TV channel

The in-season top 16 will be revealed at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, Feb. 19, on CBS. During the show, the DI Men's Basketball Committee will unveil what it considers to be the top 16 teams so far this season.

In-season top 16: Where do they end up?

There are instances of big shakeups by the time of Selection Sunday. Though most teams either remained the same seed or moved up or down only a seed or two, there have been notable movers.

The 2017-18 Oklahoma team had been a No. 4 seed in the in-season top 16 announcement, but OU went on a 4-10 slide going into the NCAA tournament — and got a No. 10 seed. The Sooners lost to Rhode Island in the first round.

The 2018-19 season saw the final five teams in the in-season top 16 all drop on the seed lines, including Nevada and Louisville falling from No. 4 to No. 7 seeds. All five of these teams lost in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

In 2020-21, five teams dropped outside the top 16 overall list — including Oklahoma (fell to a No. 8 seed) and Missouri (fell to a No. 9 seed). They met each other in the first round, with Oklahoma winning 72-68.

Year Team In-season seed

(overall) NCAAT seed

(overall) Change

(in seed) 2017 Villanova 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 2017 Kansas 1 (2) 1 (2) 0 2017 Baylor 1 (3) 3 (12) Down 2 2017 Gonzaga 1 (4) 1 (4) 0 2017 North Carolina 2 (5) 1 (3) Up 1 2017 Florida State 2 (6) 3 (10) Down 1 2017 Louisville 2 (7) 2 (8) 0 2017 Oregon 2 (8) 3 (9) Down 1 2017 Arizona 3 (9) 2 (6) Up 1 2017 Virginia 3 (10) 5 (17) Down 2 2017 Florida 3 (11) 4 (14) Down 1 2017 Kentucky 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1 2017 Butler 4 (13) 4 (13) 0 2017 West Virginia 4 (14) 4 (16) 0 2017 UCLA 4 (15) 3 (11) Up 1 2017 Duke 4 (16) 2 (7) Up 2 2018 Virginia 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 2018 Villanova 1 (2) 1 (2) 0 2018 Xavier 1 (3) 1 (4) 0 2018 Purdue 1 (4) 2 (7) Down 1 2018 Auburn 2 (5) 4 (13) Down 2 2018 Kansas 2 (6) 1 (3) Up 1 2018 Duke 2 (7) 2 (6) 0 2018 Cincinnati 2 (8) 2 (8) 0 2018 Clemson 3 (9) 5 (19) Down 2 2018 Texas Tech 3 (10) 3 (12) 0 2018 Michigan State 3 (11) 3 (9) 0 2018 North Carolina 3 (12) 2 (5) Up 1 2018 Tennessee 4 (13) 3 (10) Up 1 2018 Ohio State 4 (14) 5 (20) Down 1 2018 Arizona 4 (15) 4 (16) 0 2018 Oklahoma 4 (16) 10 (40) Down 6 2019 Duke 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 2019 Tennessee 1 (2) 2 (5) Down 1 2019 Virginia 1 (3) 1 (2) 0 2019 Gonzaga 1 (4) 1 (4) 0 2019 Kentucky 2 (5) 2 (7) 0 2019 Michigan 2 (6) 2 (8) 0 2019 North Carolina 2 (7) 1 (3) Up 1 2019 Michigan State 2 (8) 2 (6) 0 2019 Purdue 3 (9) 3 (12) 0 2019 Kansas 3 (10) 4 (13) Down 1 2019 Houston 3 (11) 3 (9) 0 2019 Marquette 3 (12) 5 (17) Down 2 2019 Iowa State 4 (13) 6 (24) Down 2 2019 Nevada 4 (14) 7 (26) Down 3 2019 Louisville 4 (15) 7 (25) Down 3 2019 Wisconsin 4 (16) 5 (19) Down 1 2021 Gonzaga 1 (1) 1 (1) 0 2021 Baylor 1 (2) 1 (2) 0 2021 Michigan 1 (3) 1 (4) 0 2021 Ohio State 1 (4) 2 (6) Down 1 2021 Illinois 2 (5) 1 (3) Up 1 2021 Villanova 2 (6) 5 (18) Down 3 2021 Alabama 2 (7) 2 (5) 0 2021 Houston 2 (8) 2 (8) 0 2021 Virginia 3 (9) 4 (16) Down 1 2021 West Virginia 3 (10) 3 (10) 0 2021 Tennessee 3 (11) 5 (19) Down 2 2021 Oklahoma 3 (12) 8 (32) Down 5 2021 Iowa 4 (13) 2 (7) Up 2 2021 Texas Tech 4 (14) 6 (22) Down 2 2021 Texas 4 (15) 3 (11) Up 1 2021 Missouri 4 (16) 9 (33) Down 5

But what about teams that started outside the in-season top 16 and yet ended up getting a top-four seed in the NCAA tournament?

Through the first few years of the in-season reveal, there have been one (2017), three (2018), five (2019) and five (2021) teams to move into a top-four seed after missing the in-season top 16 list.

Of these 14 teams, nine ended up getting a No. 4 seed. The other five teams earned a No. 3 seed. In terms of the overall rank, 2021 Arkansas moved up the most — all the way to the No. 9 overall seed (so the highest No. 3 seed). In 2019, Texas Tech came from outside the top 16 to eventually earn No. 10 on the overall seed list. Texas Tech, of course, would go on to the NCAA tournament championship game.

For the most part, these late risers have done well in the NCAA tournament. Of the 14, two reached the national championship game and nine advanced to at least the Sweet 16. Only three lost in the first round.