2022 NBA All-Star Game rosters: Where the players went to college

The 71st NBA All-Star Game tips off Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TNT and TBS. With the starters and reserves announced for Team LeBron and Team Durant, let's take a look at where each 2022 All-Star played college ball.

The rosters include 18 players who spent time in the NCAA, including six first-time All-Stars.

A LOOK BACK: 2022 first-time NBA All-Stars and what they achieved in college

Familiar faces reunited

Coincidentally, Team Durant has two pairs of former college teammates suiting up Sunday night. Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins will finally share the court in an All-Star game, something that is happening quite a few years later than many of us would have predicted back when these two dominated the opposition in Allen Fieldhouse.

Both former Jayhawks will start the game, a situation Embiid is used to by now as a four-time All-Star starter. But Wiggins is making not only his first start, but his first career appearance in the All-Star Game.

Cast your minds back to 2015. The Kentucky Wildcats started their season 38-0 with Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns terrorizing everyone that dared to guard them. They barreled through every opponent until a shocking loss to Wisconsin in the Final Four.

Both of these guys have enjoyed individual success in the NBA, although both are still seeking the team success that evaded them in Lexington. Booker looks to be in the best position to win it all this year as the leading scorer on the Phoenix Suns, the team with the NBA's best record heading into the All-Star break.

DeMar's stellar season

Although it's far from his first All-Star rodeo, DeMar DeRozan's season deserves a closer look. The former Trojan is averaging a career-high 27.9 points per game in his 13th NBA season for a Chicago Bulls team just a few games from the top of the Eastern Conference.

The five-time All-Star is currently on a historic tear, scoring 35 points at over 50% shooting in seven straight games, the only such streak in NBA history.

Check out the full rosters down below.

Team Durant

position player name school G Ja Morant* Murray State G Trae Young* Oklahoma F-G Jayson Tatum* Duke F Andrew Wiggins* Kansas C-F Joel Embiid* Kansas G LaMelo Ball N/A G Devin Booker Kentucky C-F Karl-Anthony Towns Kentucky G-F Zach LaVine UCLA F Khris MIddleton Texas A&M G Dejounte Murray Washington C Rudy Gobert N/A

Team LeBron

Position player name school F LeBron James* N/A F Giannis Antetokounmpo* N/A G Stephen Curry* Davidson G-F DeMar DeRozan* USC C Nikola Jokic* N/A C Jarrett Allen Texas F Jimmy Butler Marquette F-G Luka Doncic N/A G Darius Garland Vanderbilt G Donovan Mitchell Louisville G Chris Paul Wake Forest G Fred VanVleet Wichita State

*Denotes starter