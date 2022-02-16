CBS Sports, Turner Sports to preview March Madness in February with in-season look at NCAA men's tournament bracket

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will present the NCAA March Madness men's bracket preview this Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship bracket.

NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 19.

BRACKET: March Madness predictions less than a month from selections

Host Greg Gumbel along with analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will discuss the selections, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings with Burnett.

CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm will also join the show to give his projection for the remainder of the 68-team bracket.

The NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview will continue on CBS Sports Network at 1:00 PM, ET with an extended 30-minute show as Gumbel, Kellogg and Davis will provide more in-depth conversation and Palm will analyze his projected 68-team bracket.

RANKINGS: There's a new No. 1 in the Power 36

The NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at 6:00 PM, ET on CBS.



CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, TBS will televise the NCAA Men’s Final Four national semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the men’s national championship on Monday, April 4.