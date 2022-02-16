NCAA.com | February 16, 2022 CBS Sports, Turner Sports to preview March Madness in February with in-season look at NCAA men's tournament bracket 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predicted, through Feb. 14 Share Turner Sports and CBS Sports will present the NCAA March Madness men's bracket preview this Saturday, Feb. 19 at 12:30 PM, ET on CBS. The NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee will offer teams and fans an in-season look at the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship bracket. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair and Southland Conference Commissioner Tom Burnett will be in-studio for the reveal of the nation’s top 16 seeds, identifying the top four teams in each region as they stand on Feb. 19. BRACKET: March Madness predictions less than a month from selections Host Greg Gumbel along with analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will discuss the selections, seeding process and reasoning behind the current rankings with Burnett. CBS Sports bracketologist Jerry Palm will also join the show to give his projection for the remainder of the 68-team bracket. The NCAA March Madness Men’s Bracket Preview will continue on CBS Sports Network at 1:00 PM, ET with an extended 30-minute show as Gumbel, Kellogg and Davis will provide more in-depth conversation and Palm will analyze his projected 68-team bracket. RANKINGS: There's a new No. 1 in the Power 36 The NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship field of 68 will be announced on Sunday, March 13 at 6:00 PM, ET on CBS. CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship across four national television networks — TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV — and via NCAA March Madness Live. This year, TBS will televise the NCAA Men’s Final Four national semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the men’s national championship on Monday, April 4. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball An early pair of defensive performances lead this Sunday's packed top-25 schedule. READ MORE Florida knocks off Auburn, Kentucky rallies past Alabama, more from college basketball Saturday Saturday we saw 19 ranked teams in action including all of the No. 1 seeds in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 rankings. Check out everything you missed from another great Saturday in college basketball. READ MORE 2022 Bracketology: NCAA tournament predictions after the top 16 reveal After the committee's men's top 16 reveal, here are the latest 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz. Find out who makes the field. READ MORE