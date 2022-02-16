Rutgers continues to roll, No. 11 Texas Tech knocks off No. 7 Baylor in a wild Wednesday of hoops

Wednesday night in the college hoops world provided some great matchups and interesting results, but the story remains in the improbable month unfolding in Piscataway, N.J.

Rutgers continues its fabulous February

With a 70-59 win over No. 12 Illinois, the Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. The upset win continues their late push for a Big Ten regular-season title, now just one game out of a tie for first place.

Led by 15 points and 13 rebounds by center Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers dominated the Fighting Illini on the boards, besting the Big Ten’s best rebounding team by 18.

The Scarlet Knights’ month does not slow down yet, as they have a road trip to No. 5 Purdue coming in just a few days. For what it’s worth, coach Steve Pikiell’s team already defeated the then-No. 1 Boilermakers at home back in December.

If you've got a number in front of your name, watch out.



Def. No. 1 Purdue, 70-68

Def. No. 13 Michigan State, 84-63

Def. No. 16 Ohio State, 66-64

Def. No. 14 Wisconsin, 73-65

Def. No 12 Illinois, 70-59#GoRU | #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/jdG1ypPNSo — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) February 17, 2022

No. 11 Texas Tech remains perfect at home

The Red Raiders have yet to lose inside United Supermarkets Arena, with the upset win over No. 7 Baylor tightening the race for the Big 12 regular-season crown.

Senior forward Kevin Obanor had his best scoring output of the season with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting while also corralling 13 boards.

Tech is now tied for second place with the Bears and sits just a game and a half behind No. 6 Kansas.

Although the near-sell-out crowd in Lubbock made plenty of noise in support of their Red Raiders, one particular fan sitting courtside caught some eyes.

And the crowd goes wild as Patrick Mahomes enters the arena for Texas Tech vs. Baylor... pic.twitter.com/5OKrR6ZpO9 — KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) February 17, 2022

The star quarterback returned to his alma mater and watched an electric second half where Tech outscored the Bears 51-34.

Best atmosphere in basketball no question about it! @TexasTechMBB — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022

If you also can't get enough of Mark Adams' red-hot Raiders, you won't have to wait long. The team will travel to Austin for a hotly-anticipated rematch against No. 20 Texas on Saturday afternoon.