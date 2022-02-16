Alberto Camargo | NCAA.com | February 16, 2022 Rutgers continues to roll, No. 11 Texas Tech knocks off No. 7 Baylor in a wild Wednesday of hoops 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predicted, through Feb. 14 Share Wednesday night in the college hoops world provided some great matchups and interesting results, but the story remains in the improbable month unfolding in Piscataway, N.J. RANKINGS: Check out the latest Power 36 Rutgers continues its fabulous February With a 70-59 win over No. 12 Illinois, the Scarlet Knights have now won four straight games against opponents ranked in the AP Top 25. The upset win continues their late push for a Big Ten regular-season title, now just one game out of a tie for first place. Led by 15 points and 13 rebounds by center Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers dominated the Fighting Illini on the boards, besting the Big Ten’s best rebounding team by 18. The Scarlet Knights’ month does not slow down yet, as they have a road trip to No. 5 Purdue coming in just a few days. For what it’s worth, coach Steve Pikiell’s team already defeated the then-No. 1 Boilermakers at home back in December. If you've got a number in front of your name, watch out.Def. No. 1 Purdue, 70-68Def. No. 13 Michigan State, 84-63Def. No. 16 Ohio State, 66-64Def. No. 14 Wisconsin, 73-65Def. No 12 Illinois, 70-59#GoRU | #GardenStatement pic.twitter.com/jdG1ypPNSo— Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) February 17, 2022 MARCH MADNESS: Bracket predictions, less than one month away No. 11 Texas Tech remains perfect at home The Red Raiders have yet to lose inside United Supermarkets Arena, with the upset win over No. 7 Baylor tightening the race for the Big 12 regular-season crown. Swept 'Em 🧹 pic.twitter.com/gRyB4lGIPX— Texas Tech Basketball (@TexasTechMBB) February 17, 2022 Senior forward Kevin Obanor had his best scoring output of the season with a game-high 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting while also corralling 13 boards. Tech is now tied for second place with the Bears and sits just a game and a half behind No. 6 Kansas. Although the near-sell-out crowd in Lubbock made plenty of noise in support of their Red Raiders, one particular fan sitting courtside caught some eyes. And the crowd goes wild as Patrick Mahomes enters the arena for Texas Tech vs. Baylor... pic.twitter.com/5OKrR6ZpO9— KCBD NewsChannel11 (@KCBD11) February 17, 2022 The star quarterback returned to his alma mater and watched an electric second half where Tech outscored the Bears 51-34. Best atmosphere in basketball no question about it! @TexasTechMBB— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 17, 2022 If you also can't get enough of Mark Adams' red-hot Raiders, you won't have to wait long. The team will travel to Austin for a hotly-anticipated rematch against No. 20 Texas on Saturday afternoon. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball An early pair of defensive performances lead this Sunday's packed top-25 schedule. READ MORE Florida knocks off Auburn, Kentucky rallies past Alabama, more from college basketball Saturday Saturday we saw 19 ranked teams in action including all of the No. 1 seeds in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 rankings. Check out everything you missed from another great Saturday in college basketball. READ MORE 2022 Bracketology: NCAA tournament predictions after the top 16 reveal After the committee's men's top 16 reveal, here are the latest 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz. Find out who makes the field. READ MORE