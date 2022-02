We're tracking all 32 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments, auto-bids

The 68-team bracket for the men's 2022 NCAA tournament will include 32 teams that qualify automatically through auto-bids from their conferences. Below, check out the 32 conferences that will crown champions through tournaments. These AQ teams will help make up the March Madness field. The rest will be at-large selections.

Follow along here for updates as bids are clinched ahead of the selection show, which is set for Sunday, March 13.