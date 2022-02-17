Everything you need to know for Howard vs. Morgan State in the first NBA HBCU Classic

Howard battles Morgan State basketball in the first NBA HBCU Classic on Saturday, Feb. 19 during NBA All-Star weekend 2022 in Cleveland. The two Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) programs will meet at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. The 2 p.m. game will be on TNT and ESPN2.

The game is a part of the NBA's ongoing commitment to Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). With the 2022 HBCU Classic, is a part of the NBA's effort to increase support and awareness for HBCU athletics and institutions.

MORE: Find out more on the NBA's initiatives with HBCUs

Here's everything you need to know about the 2022 HBCU Classic.

How to watch

Here's how to watch Howard play Morgan State in the 2022 HBCU Classic.

Time : 2 p.m. ET

: 2 p.m. ET Date : Saturday, Feb. 19

: Saturday, Feb. 19 TV channel : TNT, ESPN2, NBA TV

: TNT, ESPN2, NBA TV Streaming: ESPN.com/watch

ESPN.com/watch Location: Wolstein Center in Cleveland, Ohio

Click or tap here for live stats.

How Howard and Morgan State stack up

Here's how the Bison and Bears stack up entering the 2022 HBCU Classic.

Howard vs. Morgan State Howard STAT Morgan State 13-10 (6-3) Record (conference games) 8-12 (3-5) 3rd Current conference standing 6th 78.2 Points Per Game 76.0 69.4 Points Allowed Per Game 74.5 45.6 Field Goal % 43.1 42.7 Field Goal % Allowed 44.4 37.4 3-point % 31.0 74.0 Free throw % 67.9 34.6 Rebounds Per Game 37.6 15.6 Assists Per Game 14.7 15.1 Turnovers Per Game 15.8 9.0 Steals Per Game 8.7 3.8 Blocks Per Game 3.3 Kyle Foster

16.2 ppg (49.4 FG%) Scoring leader Malik Miller

12.0 ppg (54.2 FG%) Elijah Hawkins

6.1 apg Assists leader Sherwyn Devonish

3.2 apg Randall Brumant

5.4 rpg Rebounding leader Malik Miller

8.6 rpg

MEAC conference standings

The Bison sit third while the Bears sit sixth in the MEAC conference standings as of Feb. 16. Take a look at the complete standings below.

2021-22 MEAC men's basketball standings SCHOOL CONF CPCT. OVERALL PCT. Norfolk State 8-1 0.889 17-5 0.773 North Carolina Central 6-2 0.750 13-11 0.542 Howard 6-3 0.667 13-10 0.565 South Carolina State 5-4 0.556 13-12 0.520 Coppin State 4-5 0.444 5-19 0.208 Morgan State 3-5 0.375 8-12 0.400 Maryland Eastern Shore 3-6 0.333 8-12 0.400 Delaware State 0-9 0.000 2-20 0.091

Series history

When Morgan State faces Howard in the 2022 HBCU Classic, it will mark the 112th all-time meeting between the schools. Morgan State has won four out of the last six games against Howard, but the Bison won 2022's first matchup in January.

Morgan State leads the series 65-46. Here are all the meetings since the 2015-16 season: