2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late season watch list revealed

The late season watch list for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year has been revealed.

The most recent watch list names 15 coaches from across the country, including Kentucky's John Calipari, Baylor's Scott Drew, Providence's Ed Cooley, Marquette's Shaka Smart and many more.

The candidate list will be cut to 10 national semifinalists on March 10, 2022, followed by four finalists on March 23, 2022.

The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.