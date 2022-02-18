Trending:

Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 18, 2022

2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late season watch list revealed

Gonzaga and Kentucky take top two spots in Power 36 college basketball rankings

The late season watch list for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year has been revealed. 

The most recent watch list names 15 coaches from across the country, including Kentucky's John Calipari, Baylor's Scott Drew, Providence's Ed Cooley, Marquette's Shaka Smart and many more.

WOMEN'S COY: Staley, VanDerveer and others among late season COY watch list

The candidate list will be cut to 10 national semifinalists on March 10, 2022, followed by four finalists on March 23, 2022.

The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. 

Name School Conference
Mark Adams Texas Tech Big 12
John Calipari Kentucky SEC
Ed Cooley Providence BIG EAST
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Mark Few Gonzaga WCC
Steve Forbes Wake Forest ACC
Greg Gard Wisconsin Big Ten
Jeff Linder Wyoming Mountain West
Tommy Lloyd Arizona Pac-12
Bob McKillop Davidson Atlantic 10
Matt McMahon Murray State Ohio Valley
Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC
Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC
Shaka Smart Marquette BIG EAST
Brad Underwood Illinois Big Ten

