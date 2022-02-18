Atlanta Tipoff Club | February 18, 2022 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year late season watch list revealed Gonzaga and Kentucky take top two spots in Power 36 college basketball rankings Share The late season watch list for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year has been revealed. The most recent watch list names 15 coaches from across the country, including Kentucky's John Calipari, Baylor's Scott Drew, Providence's Ed Cooley, Marquette's Shaka Smart and many more. WOMEN'S COY: Staley, VanDerveer and others among late season COY watch list The candidate list will be cut to 10 national semifinalists on March 10, 2022, followed by four finalists on March 23, 2022. The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Name School Conference Mark Adams Texas Tech Big 12 John Calipari Kentucky SEC Ed Cooley Providence BIG EAST Scott Drew Baylor Big 12 Mark Few Gonzaga WCC Steve Forbes Wake Forest ACC Greg Gard Wisconsin Big Ten Jeff Linder Wyoming Mountain West Tommy Lloyd Arizona Pac-12 Bob McKillop Davidson Atlantic 10 Matt McMahon Murray State Ohio Valley Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC Shaka Smart Marquette BIG EAST Brad Underwood Illinois Big Ten MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball An early pair of defensive performances lead this Sunday's packed top-25 schedule. READ MORE Florida knocks off Auburn, Kentucky rallies past Alabama, more from college basketball Saturday Saturday we saw 19 ranked teams in action including all of the No. 1 seeds in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top-16 rankings. Check out everything you missed from another great Saturday in college basketball. READ MORE 2022 Bracketology: NCAA tournament predictions after the top 16 reveal After the committee's men's top 16 reveal, here are the latest 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz. Find out who makes the field. READ MORE