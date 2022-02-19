2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions after the top 16 reveal

On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, the DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee revealed its in-season top 16 rankings. After seeing the reveal, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament.

Check out the in-season reveal of the top 16 rankings.

Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look after the in-season top 16 reveal.

First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket).

March Madness bracket predictions

Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Kansas Auburn Arizona 16 Southern/New Orleans Colgate UNC Wilmington/Norfolk State Longwood 8 Boise State Wyoming Seton Hall Iowa 9 Wake Forest Miami (FL) Notre Dame Murray State 5 Ohio State Alabama Michigan State Houston 12 Chattanooga Memphis/North Carolina San Francisco/Creighton North Texas 4 Texas Wisconsin UCLA Providence 13 Ohio South Dakota State Vermont Iona 6 Arkansas USC LSU UConn 11 Oklahoma Indiana Davidson Michigan 3 Illinois Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee 14 Texas State Montana State Seattle Wagner 7 Xavier Colorado State Marquette Saint Mary's 10 TCU Iowa State Loyola-Chicago Rutgers 2 Duke Kentucky Purdue Baylor 15 Yale Long Beach State Cleveland State Jacksonville State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Shuffling at the top

In Katz's top seven teams, just one remains in the same overall position as five days ago — No. 1 Gonzaga. Elsewhere, Auburn and Arizona flipped as the second and third overall seeds, respectively.

Kentucky lost its status as a one seed after a 13-point loss to Tennessee on the road. Taking Kentucky's place is Kansas with a one seed, slotting in fourth overall.

Baylor also passed Kentucky; the Bears are staying right on Kansas's tail down the stretch in the Big 12. Baylor also moved past Purdue in the process.

Number of bids by conference

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) Big Ten 9 Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State,

Michigan State, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan, Indiana Big 12 7 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas,

Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Marquette,

Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton SEC 6 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama,

LSU, Arkansas ACC 5 Duke, Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Wake Forest, North Carolina Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, USC West Coast 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco Mountain West 3 Colorado State, Boise State, Wyoming AAC 2 Houston, Memphis

With Rutgers exiting the bubble and joining the field, the Big Ten has nine teams in Katz's latest bracketology, with five teams in the top 20 overall seeds. That's followed by the SEC and Big 12 each have four teams among the top 20 overall seeds. In Katz's top 10 overall seeds, the Big 12 reign supreme with three teams to lead all conferences.

The Pac-12 has just three teams predicted in this year's tournament for the second time this season.

Teams in the First Four

Here are Andy Katz's teams in the First Four.

1. Memphis

2. North Carolina

3. San Francisco

4. Creighton

Memphis leads Katz's First Four. After the Tigers went through some rough patches earlier this season, a talented team, with the likes of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, gets into the tournament.

North Carolina is also in the First Four; Katz has the Tar Heels making the tournament in head coach Hubert Davis' first year at the Chapel Hill helm.

Katz leapfrogged Creighton up from the eighth team out on the bubble to the final team in his First Four. If the Bluejays have staying power, we'll find out soon enough; Creighton plays Marquette, Providence, UConn and Seton Hall in four of its final five games.

Teams on the outside looking in

Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out.

First four out

OregonBYUVirginiaFlorida

Oregon drops from the tournament field in Katz's last bracket after losing to Arizona State on Feb. 17. The Ducks were a 12 seed just a few days ago. The rest of the first four out remains the same.

Here are the next teams to miss the cut.

Next four out

5. Mississippi State

6. SMU

7. San Diego State

8. West Virginia

SMU falls all the way from a 12 seed to the next four out in the latest bracketology. The Mustangs lost to Temple, a team that sits 118th in the most recent NET rankings. Luckily, SMU has appearances with Memphis and Houston still on the regular-season schedule to add to its resume.

Andy Katz's automatic qualifiers

Here are Katz's 32 automatic qualifier predictions.

Conference Automatic qualifier America East Vermont American Houston Atlantic 10 Davidson ACC Duke ASUN Jacksonville State Big 12 Kansas Big East Providence Big Sky Montana State Big South Longwood Big Ten Purdue Big West Long Beach State CAA UNC Wilmington Conference USA North Texas Horizon Cleveland State Ivy Yale MAAC Iona MAC Ohio MEAC Norfolk State Missouri Valley Loyola-Chicago Mountain West Boise State NEC Wagner OVC Murray State Pac-12 Arizona Patriot Colgate SEC Auburn Southern Chattanooga Southland New Orleans SWAC Southern Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Texas State WCC Gonzaga WAC Seattle

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68: