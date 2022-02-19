Trending:

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | February 19, 2022

2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions after the top 16 reveal

2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions after top-16 reveal

On Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, the DI Men's Basketball Selection Committee revealed its in-season top 16 rankings. After seeing the reveal, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament.

Check out the in-season reveal of the top 16 rankings.

Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look after the in-season top 16 reveal.

First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket).

March Madness bracket predictions

Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH
1 Gonzaga Kansas Auburn Arizona
16 Southern/New Orleans Colgate UNC Wilmington/Norfolk State Longwood
         
8 Boise State Wyoming Seton Hall Iowa
9 Wake Forest Miami (FL) Notre Dame Murray State
         
5 Ohio State Alabama Michigan State Houston
12 Chattanooga Memphis/North Carolina San Francisco/Creighton North Texas
         
4 Texas Wisconsin UCLA Providence
13 Ohio South Dakota State Vermont Iona
         
6 Arkansas USC LSU UConn
11 Oklahoma Indiana Davidson Michigan
         
3 Illinois Villanova Texas Tech Tennessee
14 Texas State Montana State Seattle Wagner
         
7 Xavier Colorado State Marquette Saint Mary's
10 TCU Iowa State Loyola-Chicago Rutgers
         
2 Duke Kentucky Purdue Baylor
15 Yale Long Beach State Cleveland State Jacksonville State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

Shuffling at the top

In Katz's top seven teams, just one remains in the same overall position as five days ago — No. 1 Gonzaga. Elsewhere, Auburn and Arizona flipped as the second and third overall seeds, respectively. 

Kentucky lost its status as a one seed after a 13-point loss to Tennessee on the road. Taking Kentucky's place is Kansas with a one seed, slotting in fourth overall.

Baylor also passed Kentucky; the Bears are staying right on Kansas's tail down the stretch in the Big 12. Baylor also moved past Purdue in the process.

Number of bids by conference

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket
Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold)
Big Ten 9 Purdue, Illinois, Wisconsin, Ohio State,
Michigan State, Iowa, Rutgers, Michigan, Indiana
Big 12 7 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas,
Iowa State, TCU, Oklahoma
Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Marquette,
Xavier, Seton Hall, Creighton
SEC 6 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama,
LSU, Arkansas
ACC 5 Duke, Notre Dame, Miami (FL), Wake Forest, North Carolina
Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, USC
West Coast 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco
Mountain West 3 Colorado State, Boise State, Wyoming
AAC 2 Houston, Memphis

With Rutgers exiting the bubble and joining the field, the Big Ten has nine teams in Katz's latest bracketology, with five teams in the top 20 overall seeds. That's followed by the SEC and Big 12 each have four teams among the top 20 overall seeds. In Katz's top 10 overall seeds, the Big 12 reign supreme with three teams to lead all conferences.

The Pac-12 has just three teams predicted in this year's tournament for the second time this season.

Teams in the First Four

Here are Andy Katz's teams in the First Four.

1. Memphis
2. North Carolina
3. San Francisco
4. Creighton

Memphis leads Katz's First Four. After the Tigers went through some rough patches earlier this season, a talented team, with the likes of Emoni Bates and Jalen Duren, gets into the tournament.

North Carolina is also in the First Four; Katz has the Tar Heels making the tournament in head coach Hubert Davis' first year at the Chapel Hill helm. 

Katz leapfrogged Creighton up from the eighth team out on the bubble to the final team in his First Four. If the Bluejays have staying power, we'll find out soon enough; Creighton plays Marquette, Providence, UConn and Seton Hall in four of its final five games.

Teams on the outside looking in

Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out.

First four out

1. Oregon
2. BYU
3. Virginia
4. Florida

Oregon drops from the tournament field in Katz's last bracket after losing to Arizona State on Feb. 17. The Ducks were a 12 seed just a few days ago. The rest of the first four out remains the same.

Here are the next teams to miss the cut.

Next four out

5. Mississippi State
6. SMU
7. San Diego State
8. West Virginia

SMU falls all the way from a 12 seed to the next four out in the latest bracketology. The Mustangs lost to Temple, a team that sits 118th in the most recent NET rankings. Luckily, SMU has appearances with Memphis and Houston still on the regular-season schedule to add to its resume.

Andy Katz's automatic qualifiers

Here are Katz's 32 automatic qualifier predictions.

Conference Automatic qualifier
America East Vermont
American Houston
Atlantic 10 Davidson
ACC Duke
ASUN Jacksonville State
Big 12 Kansas
Big East Providence
Big Sky Montana State
Big South Longwood
Big Ten Purdue
Big West Long Beach State
CAA UNC Wilmington
Conference USA North Texas
Horizon  Cleveland State
Ivy Yale
MAAC Iona
MAC Ohio
MEAC Norfolk State
Missouri Valley Loyola-Chicago
Mountain West Boise State
NEC Wagner
OVC Murray State
Pac-12 Arizona
Patriot Colgate
SEC Auburn
Southern Chattanooga
Southland New Orleans
SWAC Southern
Summit League South Dakota State
Sun Belt  Texas State
WCC Gonzaga
WAC Seattle

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Auburn | SEC (AQ)
3. 1 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ)
4. 1 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ)
5. 2 -- Baylor | Big 12
6. 2 -- Kentucky | Big 12
7. 2 -- Purdue | Big Ten (AQ)
8. 2 -- Duke | ACC (AQ)
9. 3 -- Villanova | Big East
10. 3 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
11. 3 -- Tennessee | SEC
12. 3 -- Illinois | Big Ten
13. 4 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten
14. 4 -- UCLA | Pac-12
15. 4 -- Providence | Big East (AQ)
16. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
17. 5 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
18. 5 -- Houston | AAC (AQ)
19. 5 -- Michigan State | Big Ten
20. 5 -- Alabama | SEC
21. 6 -- UConn | Big East
22. 6 -- LSU | SEC
23. 6 -- USC | Pac-12
24. 6 -- Arkansas | SEC
25. 7 -- Marquette | Big East
26. 7 -- Xavier | Big East
27. 7 -- Saint Mary's | WCC
28. 7 -- Colorado State | MWC
29. 8 -- Seton Hall | Big East
30. 8 -- Boise State | MWC (AQ)
31. 8 -- Wyoming | MWC
32. 8 -- Iowa | Big Ten
33. 9 -- Notre Dame | ACC
34. 9 -- Miami (FL) | ACC
35. 9 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ)
36. 9 -- Wake Forest | ACC
37. 10 -- Loyola-Chicago | MVC (AQ)
38. 10 -- Rutgers | Big Ten
39. 10 -- Iowa State | Big 12
40. 10 -- TCU | Big 12
41. 11 -- Oklahoma | Big 12
42. 11 -- Michigan | Big Ten
43. 11 -- Indiana | Big Ten
44. 11 -- Davidson | A10 (AQ)
45. 12 -- Memphis | AAC
46. 12 -- North Carolina | ACC
47. 12 -- San Francisco | WCC
48. 12 -- Creighton | Big East
49. 12 -- North Texas | Conference USA (AQ)
50. 12 -- Chattanooga | SoCon (AQ)
51. 13 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ)
52. 13 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ)
53. 13 -- Ohio | MAC (AQ)
54. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ)
55. 14 -- Wagner | NEC (AQ)
56. 14 -- Seattle | WAC (AQ)
57. 14 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
58. 14 -- Montana State | Big Sky (AQ)
59. 15 -- Yale | Ivy (AQ)
60. 15 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
61. 15 -- Jacksonville State | ASun (AQ)
62. 15 -- Long Beach State | Big West (AQ)
63. 16 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
64. 16 -- Longwood | Big South (AQ)
65. 16 -- UNC Wilmington | CAA (AQ)
66. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ)
67. 16 -- Southern | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- New Orleans | Southland (AQ)

