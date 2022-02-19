Florida knocks off Auburn, Kentucky rallies past Alabama, more from college basketball Saturday

Saturday we saw 19 ranked teams in action, including all of the No. 1 seeds in the DI Men's Basketball Committee's top 16 reveal. Check out everything you missed from another great Saturday in college basketball.

Here are Saturday's top-25 games

Florida knocks off Auburn in the swamp

The Florida Gators have earned their first win over an AP-No. 2 team in program history with a 63-62 win over No. 2 Auburn.

The Gators were able to hang around all afternoon, even taking a 22-21 lead into the half. Fast forward to the final minutes. Florida was up eight, thanks to some free throws and a layup, the Tigers were down one with 24 seconds left.

The Gators ended up turning it over with seven ticks left, but on the ensuing possessions they were able to stop Auburn's Wendell Green Jr. ran into a wall of Florida defenders and failed to put up a solid look to win the game.

Florida continues to stay in tournament conversation with this win. It'll have two more shots at top-25 teams before the end of the regular season when the Gators host No. 23 Arkansas and No. 4 Kentucky.

Kentucky rallies back to beat Alabama

After losing by 13 on the road to No. 16 Tennessee earlier in the week, it seemed as though No. 4 Kentucky was going to lose two-straight for the first time this season. But, thanks to a few runs in the first and second half, the Wildcats won 90-81 over No. 25 Alabama.

In the first half, Kentucky was down 41-28 with about five minutes to go. The Wildcats ended up rattling off a 19-5 run to close out the half. That, paired with the Crimson Tide not scoring for more than four minutes in the second half, gave Kentucky some breathing room.

The Wildcats were without TyTy Washington and Sahvir Wheeler in Saturday's game, but the team managed to fill in and produce. Four Kentucky players finished in the double digits with Kellen Grady leading the way at 25. Oscar Tshiebwe had another great day with 21 points and 14 rebounds in the win.

Texas Tech holds off Texas on the road

The rivalry between No. 11 Texas Tech and No. 20 Texas continues to get better and better. This time, the Longhorns almost completed the comeback to beat the Red Raiders, but fell 61-55.

Texas made it a one-point game with under two minutes to go thanks to a 9-0 run. A few fouls on Texas sent the Red Raiders to the foul line, and they capitalized on the opportunity. In the final minute and a half of play, Texas Tech failed to make a single shot from the field. Instead, the Red Raiders went 5-8 from the line to close it out.

Bryson Williams, Adonis Arms and Clarence Nadolny combined for 41 of Texas Tech's 61 points on the day.

As of Saturday, Texas Tech was ranked as a No. 3 seed in the first in-season top 16 reveal. Its biggest opportunity to move up in the rankings will come in the Big 12 tournament because the Red Raiders have no ranked games left on schedule.

Iowa beats Ohio State, continuing a wild season of Big Ten basketball

The Big Ten again showed off its depth as unranked Iowa beat No. 16 Ohio State 75-62. With the win, the Hawkeyes handed the Buckeyes their first home loss of the season.

Iowa was paced by the Murray twins as Keegan Murray led the team with 24 points while Kris Murray added in 11 points and eight rebounds. Iowa led by as many as nine points after dominating the glass with 20 offensive rebounds.

On defense, the Hawkeyes forced Ohio State to miss nine of its final 12 shots.

Arkansas takes down Tennessee

No. 23 Arkansas defeated No. 16 Tennessee 58-48 in an SEC battle. After earning a three seed in the men's top-16 reveal, the Volunteers lost a few hours later thanks to a shooting a dismal 27.1 percent from the field.

Meanwhile, Arkansas took advantage of Tennessee's foul trouble, converting 17 of 22 field goals to win the game. Jaylin Williams and JD Notae led all Razorback scorers with 13 points each.

Arizona escapes Oregon

After the first half, No. 3 Arizona trailed Oregon 47-45 after the Wildcats shot 71 percent from the field, but had nine turnovers. The second half was a different story.

Arizona limited its turnovers, leading to an exciting finish. With 1:20 to play, Kerr Kriisa hit Arizona's 11th three of the night to give the Wildcats a three-point, breaking a 76-76 tie. Oregon tried to answer with a three of its own, but the Ducks missed.

The game then looked like it would be a free throw battle to decide the game. That's until Oregon's Quincy Guerrier knocked down a three-pointer from the logo to cut the lead to two with 15 seconds to play.

After Arizona went 1-2 on the ensuing free throws, Oregon had one last chance to tie the game, down three points with 10 seconds to go. However, great defense from Arizona's Christian Koloko forced a travel violation as time expired.

In the loss, Oregon's Will Richardson scored 22 points. With the win, Arizona remains undefeated at home on the season.