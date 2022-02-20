Trending:

Gary Putnik and Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | February 20, 2022

LSU holds on against Florida, Miami's defense shows out and more from a fun Sunday in women's college basketball

2022 March Madness women's bracket predictions, as of Feb. 15

Defense was the name of the game on Sunday as two great defensive performances help produce a pair of upsets. Later in the day, Washington State added another upset, taking down No. 8 Arizona. Check out all the scores from this Sunday's schedule. 

Sunday's top-25 schedule:

No. 11 LSU holds on to beat No. 17 Florida in thriller, grabs second place in SEC 

No. 17 Florida did everything it could to try and convert on points in the final minute against No. 11 LSU. But LSU graduate student center Faustine Aifuwa was having none of it, guarding her hoop with two blocks in the last 60 seconds. 

The Tigers held on to beat the Gators, 66-61, in front of 13,620 people — the fourth-largest crowd in school history. 

Aifuwa was massive, finishing with 10 points, six rebounds and five blocks. Leading the way was fifth-year Alexis Morris with a game-high 20 points. 

The win gets LSU second place in the SEC. 

Auburn's lockdown defense seals the deal against Georgia

After winning one game out of its last 13, Auburn gets its second SEC win of the season with a 65-60 win over No. 21 Georgia. 

The biggest contributing factor in the win was the Tigers holding UGA to six points while scoring 17 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs went 3-16 in the fourth quarter from field goal range while turning the ball over seven times.

Auburn's Aicha Coulibaly and Honesty Scott-Grayson combined for 42 points in the win. Scott-Grayson also led the team in steals with five of the Tigers' 16 on the day. 

Washington St. edges out No. 8 Arizona 

Washington State hosted Arizona Sunday afternoon and took down the Wildcats, 72-67. The Cougars were led by junior guard Johanna Teder, who posted a game-high 21 points. Washington State also had a terrific day from the field, shooting 54.2 percent. Add in a 56.3 shooting percentage from beyond the arc and that's a big reason as to why Washington State walked away with the victory. 

With the win, Washington State moves into third place in the Pac-12, improving to 10-5 in conference play. Arizona falls to 9-5 and sits in fourth place. 

Miami (Fla.) upsets Georgia Tech on the road

Miami added to No. 16 Georgia Tech's recent struggles, handing the Yellow Jackets a 51-39 loss. GT has lost four of its last five games and now a top-four finish in the ACC now feels like a long shot. 

From the jump, Miami made it tough for Georgia Tech to score with 12 points in the first half to the Hurricanes' 24. As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 29.8% from field goal range and 21.4% from three. The Canes also did a great job of forcing turnovers. GT coughed the ball up 22 times in the loss. 

