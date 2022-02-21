Jon Scheyer: College basketball stats, best moments, records

Duke announced in June 2021 that associate head coach and former Blue Devils guard Jon Scheyer will replace legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski after the 2021-22 season, following Coach K's soon-to-be 42-year run in Durham. Here's everything you need to know about Scheyer's college career.

The vitals for Jon Scheyer

School: Duke

Position: Guard

Height: 6-5

Weight: 190 pounds

Years active: 2006-10

NCAA tournament record: 9-3

Career averages: 14.4 points per game, 3.6 rebounds per game, 3.1 assists per game, 40.6% shooting

Season games FG fga FG% rebounds assists steals points 2006-07 33 3.4 8.6 .398 3.3 1.8 1.2 12.2 2007-08 34 3.4 7.6 .444 3.9 2.4 1.4 11.7 2008-09 37 3.9 9.9 .397 3.6 2.8 1.6 14.9 2009-10 40 5.3 13.3 .399 3.6 4.9 1.6 18.2 Career 144 4.1 10.0 .406 3.6 3.1 1.4 14.4

What was Jon Scheyer's record in college?

Duke went 115-29 (.798) in Jon Scheyer's four years of college. Duke's win total increased each year, from 22 wins to 28, 30 and then 35.

What kind of player was Jon Scheyer in high school?

Scheyer was a prep phenom and ranked as the No. 28 player nationally in the 2006 recruiting class, according to the Recruiting Services Consensus Index (RSCI). A native of Northbrook, Illinois, he led Glenbrook North to its first boys basketball Class AA state title in 2005, when he scored a game-high 27 points against Carbondale.

As part of a 52-point effort, Scheyer once scored 21 points in the span of one minute and 15 seconds of game time at the Proviso West holiday tournament. One of the spectators in a packed gym that night was Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. You can watch the incredible sequence below.

Here's the game story from Bob Sakamoto in the next day's Chicago Tribune (click or tap here to open in a separate window)

Scheyer once scored a game-high 18 points against Derrick Rose and Simeon High School. Scheyer, a two-time Gatorade Illinois Player of the Year and an Illinois Mr. Basketball honoree, ultimately chose Duke over Illinois. He was a McDonald's and Parade All-American in high school.

What was Jon Scheyer's offensive game like?

Scheyer was one of the most efficient men's college basketball players when he attended Duke. He twice ranked among the 10 most efficient players in the sport, according to kenpom.com, as his 127.6 offensive rating in 2008 ranked eighth and his 127.0 rating in 2010 ranked 10th. He ranked in the top 40 as a junior, too. He was a 38-percent 3-point shooter in each of those seasons, while also getting to the free-throw line with regularity, where he was an all-time great among Duke players.

He attempted 706 free throws in his career compared to 1,442 field goal attempts, which means he posted a career free-throw rate of nearly 49 percent. Scheyer also improved as a play-maker as a senior, posting a career-best 25.8-percent assist rate, which means he assisted on roughly one out of every four baskets Duke made when he was on the floor.

As a senior, Scheyer was part of the highest-scoring trio in the country, when he, Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith averaged 61 points per game.

What were some of Jon Scheyer's best games?

The most productive statistical game of Jon Scheyer's college career was a near triple-double against Gardner-Webb his senior year, when he scored 36 points on 11-of-13 shooting with nine assists and eight rebounds, plus seven 3-pointers.

He scored at least 20 points 32 times in 141 career games, including 20 points, along with five rebounds and four assists, against Baylor in the Elite Eight of the 2010 NCAA tournament, and 23 points and six assists in a win over West Virginia in the Final Four. He made at least one 3-pointer in 38 of the 39 games he played in as a senior, including 29 games with multiple threes. He went 6-for-12 from deep against Long Beach State, and 5-for-10 and 5-for-9 in those back-to-back NCAA tournament wins over Baylor and West Virginia.

In the 2009 ACC championship, Scheyer hit a 3-pointer in the final 30 seconds against Georgia Tech as Duke won 65-61, as the Blue Devils won their ninth ACC championship in a 12-year span.

What awards did Jon Scheyer win in college?

2010 All-Tournament Team

2010 All-Regional Team (South)

2010 consensus Second Team All-American

2010 co-team MVP (Swett-Baylin Award)

2010 First Team All-ACC

2010 First Team All-ACC tournament

2009 co-team MVP (Swett-Baylin Award)

2009 ACC tournament MVP

2009 First Team All-ACC tournament

2007 All-ACC Freshman Team

Scheyer was also featured on the cover of Sports Illustrated after Duke won the 2010 NCAA tournament.

What records did Jon Scheyer set in college and where does he rank among Duke's historical greats?

Scheyer is one of 608 DI men's basketball players who scored at least 2,000 points in their college careers. Duke leads all schools with 12 2,000-point scorers.

Scheyer ranks 10th on Duke's all-time scoring list with 2,077 points.

Scheyer ranks fifth in men's NCAA tournament history with an 89.1 percent career free-throw percentage, among players who made at least 50 free throws in the tournament their career. He was 57-for-64 in his career.

Scheyer ranks third in Duke history with 608 free throws made in his career and fourth in career free throw percentage at 86.1 percent.

He's tied for first in program history for single NCAA tournament game free throw percentage (min. eight made) after going 9-for-9 against West Virginia in 2008.

Scheyer is tied for third in program history with 13 made free throws in a single ACC tournament game.

Scheyer was part of the highest-scoring trio in men's basketball during the 2010 season, when he, Kyle Singler and Nolan Smith averaged a combined 61 points per game.

He ranks fourth in Duke history with 297 3-pointers made in his career.

Scheyer is third in program history with a 43.9 percent career 3-point percentage in the ACC tournament.

Scheyer's 40 consecutive free throws made ranks third in school history.

His 2.98 assist-to-turnover ratio in 2010 is the third-best single-season mark in Duke history.

(all stats through 2021 season)