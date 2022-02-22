The 10 best men's basketball teams right now, ranked by Andy Katz

On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), March Madness correspondent Andy Katz was joined by CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander, as well as Texas Tech's Bryson Williams.

In his weekly "Katz Ranks" segment, Katz ranked his top 10 teams from the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee Top 16 Reveal on Saturday, Feb. 19, based on which teams are playing the best basketball right now.

Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode.

Here are Katz's top 10 teams from the top 16 reveal, based on how they're playing right now.

1. Gonzaga

"The Zags are the best team in the country right now," Katz said. "They are the No. 1 overall seed at this moment in time."

Through Feb. 21, Gonzaga has won 16 games in a row to improve to 23-2 and 12-0 in the WCC, as the Bulldogs have already clinched in the conference's regular-season title.

2. Arizona

"The Wildcats beat Oregon at home," Katz said. "They're playing tremendous. They're a (projected) one seed, it's going to be hard to knock them off that perch."

Arizona, led by former Gonzaga assistant and first-year head coach Tommy Lloyd, has won eight in a row and sits at 14-1 in Pac-12 play, with its only conference blemish being a road loss to UCLA.

3. Kentucky

"Without Sahvir Wheeler and TyTy Washington, they knocked off Alabama," Katz said of the 'Cats. "That's without their starting backcourt. Alabama is strong in the backcourt."

Through Feb. 21, Kentucky sits one game behind Auburn in the SEC standings. All five of the Wildcats' losses were away from home, including four on the road, and their last three defeats have been games in which at least one of their starting guards were limited by injury.

LATEST RANKINGS: NET rankings | AP Top 25 poll | Andy Katz's Power 36

4. Kansas

"Really good road win at West Virginia," Katz said, "not an easy place to play."

With that win over West Virginia, Kansas improved to 11-2 in the Big 12 as it has a two-game lead in the loss column over Baylor and Texas Tech.

5. Purdue

"I still think they're the best team in the Big Ten and that's saying something," Katz said.

Purdue, which boasts the No. 1 offensive efficiency in the country, per kenpom.com, holds a half-game lead over Illinois and Wisconsin in the Big Ten standings after a recent three-game winning streak.

6. Texas Tech

"Texas Tech could end up on that two-line, easily," Katz said.

With the No. 2 defensive efficiency in the country, per kenpom.com, Texas Tech's play on that end of the floor hasn't suffered under first-year coach Mark Adams. Through Feb. 21, the Red Raiders are in third place in the Big 12 with a 10-4 conference record.

MARCH IS COMING: 2022 men's NCAA tournament bracket predictions after the top 16 reveal

7. Auburn

"They may lose that one seed," Katz said. "So the top 16 (reveal) comes out and then soon after, they lost to Florida on last possession. All their losses — only three — have been late or in overtime."

After a 22-1 start to the season, including a 19-game winning streak, Auburn has lost two of its last four games, although they were both on the road, with an overtime loss at LSU and a one-point loss at Florida. The Tigers' last two regular-season road games are at Tennessee and Mississippi State.

8. Duke

Duke has won four in a row since its home loss to Virginia, and the Blue Devils have a one-game lead over Notre Dame.

9. Villanova

Villanova has won five straight, its second-best winning streak of the season. Two of the Wildcats' final three games are on the road — at UConn and Butler — with a home date with Providence in between.

10. Illinois

Illinois has dropped two of its last four games, although both were on the road and one of those games was to another team on this list, Purdue. Three of Illinois' final four regular-season games are at home, as it chases Purdue for the Big Ten title.