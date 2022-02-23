No. 11 Providence survives against Xavier in a 3OT thriller

After a wild series of events and three overtimes, No. 11 Providence hung on to beat Xavier Wednesday night. The Friars took down the Musketeers 99-92.

It wasn't easy for Providence though, as Paul Scruggs was not letting Xavier quit. With just seconds remaining in the second overtime, the Musketeers' star dribbled down the court and nailed a game-tying three as the clock hit zeros.

PAUL SCRUGGS IS CLUTCH 🔥 @XavierMBB



WE ARE HEADED TO 3OT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/g6wWXcZ7Y8 — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 24, 2022

Despite the huge shot by Scruggs in the second frame of overtime, it was not enough to take down the current Big East frontrunners — the Providence Friars. They outscored Xavier 11-4 in the third frame of extra time.

Providence had six players score in double-digits on Wednesday night, led by its point guard Jared Bynum. He dropped 27 points, including a clutch three-pointer to give the Friars a commanding 97-92 lead with 32 seconds left on the clock.

MADNESS IS COMING: Five NCAA tournament hopefuls begin tough sprint to Selection Sunday

Providence now improves to 23-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big East with the win. A victory on Saturday against Creighton will clinch the Big East regular-season championship for the Friars.

BYNUM....AGAIN‼️



Friars up 5 with 27.8 seconds left in 3OT pic.twitter.com/b2t2HozKsK — Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) February 24, 2022

Xavier falls to 17-10 and will look to get back on track against Seton Hall this coming Saturday. The Musketeers were a No. 7-seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Providence was on the 4-seed line.