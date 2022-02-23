Spencer Parlier | NCAA.com | February 23, 2022 No. 11 Providence survives against Xavier in a 3OT thriller 2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions after top-16 reveal Share After a wild series of events and three overtimes, No. 11 Providence hung on to beat Xavier Wednesday night. The Friars took down the Musketeers 99-92. It wasn't easy for Providence though, as Paul Scruggs was not letting Xavier quit. With just seconds remaining in the second overtime, the Musketeers' star dribbled down the court and nailed a game-tying three as the clock hit zeros. PAUL SCRUGGS IS CLUTCH 🔥 @XavierMBB WE ARE HEADED TO 3OT!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/g6wWXcZ7Y8— CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) February 24, 2022 Despite the huge shot by Scruggs in the second frame of overtime, it was not enough to take down the current Big East frontrunners — the Providence Friars. They outscored Xavier 11-4 in the third frame of extra time. Providence had six players score in double-digits on Wednesday night, led by its point guard Jared Bynum. He dropped 27 points, including a clutch three-pointer to give the Friars a commanding 97-92 lead with 32 seconds left on the clock. MADNESS IS COMING: Five NCAA tournament hopefuls begin tough sprint to Selection Sunday Providence now improves to 23-3 overall and 13-2 in the Big East with the win. A victory on Saturday against Creighton will clinch the Big East regular-season championship for the Friars. BYNUM....AGAIN‼️Friars up 5 with 27.8 seconds left in 3OT pic.twitter.com/b2t2HozKsK— Providence MBB (@PCFriarsmbb) February 24, 2022 Xavier falls to 17-10 and will look to get back on track against Seton Hall this coming Saturday. The Musketeers were a No. 7-seed in Andy Katz's latest bracket predictions. Providence was on the 4-seed line. MEN'S BASKETBALL Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Preseason picks: Andy Katz's bracket projections | Final Four dark horses | 11 title contenders Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE NCAA Video Vault: Mario Chalmers' epic 3-pointer forces overtime to help Kansas win 2008 NCAA tournament Mario Chalmers sank one of the biggest shots in March Madness history. READ MORE College basketball scores: Ohio State picks up big win vs. Illinois, Oregon upsets UCLA With March just around the corner, Thursday night provided some tasty matchups in the Midwest and a notable upset on the west coast. Here’s a quick recap of what went down across men’s basketball. READ MORE