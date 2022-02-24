2022 NIT bracket: Printable .PDF for the National Invitation Tournament

Here is a printable 2022 NIT bracket for this year's tournament, which will have 32 teams. Any team that is a regular-season champion of a DI conference and is not selected to the NCAA DI men's tournament will receive an automatic bid into the NIT.

Games are scheduled to begin with the first round on March 15 and 16. Action will continue through until March 31. Last year, Memphis topped Mississippi State 77-64 to win the title.

2022 NIT bracket

(Click or tap here to open the NIT bracket in another window or tab)

2022 NIT schedule

Round Dates First March 15-16 Second March 19-20 Quarterfinals March 22-23 Semifinals March 29 Championship March 31

NIT history, champions

YEAR SCHOOL SCORE RUNNER UP MVP 1938 Temple 60-36 Colorado Don Shields, Temple 1939 Long Island 44-32 Loyola Bill Lloyd, St. John's 1940 Colorado 51-40 Duquesne Bob Doll, Colorado 1941 Long Island 56-42 Ohio Frankie Baumholtz, Ohio 1942 West Virginia 47-45 Western Kentucky State Rudy Baric, West Virginia 1943 St. John's 48-27 Toledo Harry Boykoff, St. John's 1944 St. John's 47-39 DePaul Bill Kotsores, St. John's 1945 DePaul 71-54 Bowling Green George Mikan, DePaul 1946 Kentucky 46-45 Rhode Island Ernie Calverley, Rhode Island 1947 Utah 49-45 Kentucky Vern Gardner, Utah 1948 Saint Louis 65-52 NYU Ed Macauley, Saint Louis 1949 San Francisco 48-47 Loyola Chicago Don Lofgran, San Francisco 1950 CCNY 69-61 Bradley Ed Warner, CCNY 1951 BYU 62-43 Dayton Roland Minson, BYU 1952 La Salle 75-64 Dayton Tom Gola and Norm Grekin, La Salle 1953 Seton Hall 58-46 St. John's Walter Dukes, Seton Hall 1954 Holy Cross 71-62 Duquesne Togo Palazzi, Holy Cross 1955 Duquesne 70-58 Dayton Maurice Stokes, St. Francis (PA) 1956 Louisville 93-80 Dayton Charlie Tyra, Louisville 1957 Bradley 84-83 Memphis State Win Wilfong, Memphis State 1958 Xavier 78-74 Dayton Hank Stein, Xavier 1959 St. John's 76-71 Bradley Tony Jackson, St. John's 1960 Bradley 88-72 Providence Lenny Wilkens, Providence 1961 Providence 62-59 Saint Louis Vin Ernst, Providence 1962 Dayton 73-67 St. John's Bill Chmielewski, Dayton 1963 Providence 81-66 Canisius Raymond Flynn, Providence 1964 Bradley 86-54 New Mexico Levern Tart, Bradley 1965 St. John's 55-51 Villanova Ken McIntyre, St. John's 1966 BYU 97-84 NYU Bill Melchionni, Villanova 1967 Southern Illinois 71-56 Marquette Walt Frazier, Southern Illinois 1968 Dayton 61-48 Kansas Don May, Dayton 1969 Temple 89-76 Boston College Terry Driscoll, Boston College 1970 Marquette 65-53 St. John's Dean Meminger, Marquette 1971 North Carolina 84-66 Georgia Tech Bill Chamberlain, North Carolina 1972 Maryland 100-69 Niagara Tom McMillen, Maryland 1973 Virginia Tech 92-91 Notre Dame John Schumate, Notre Dame 1974 Purdue 87-81 Utah Mike Sojourner, Utah 1975 Princeton 80-69 Providence Ron Lee, Oregon 1976 Kentucky 71-67 Charlotte Cedric Maxwell, Charlotte 1977 St. Bonaventure 94-91 Houston Greg Sanders, St. Bonaventure 1978 Texas 101-93 NC State Jim Krivacs and Ron Baxter, Texas 1979 Indiana 53-52 Purdue Butch Carter and Ray Tolbert, Indiana 1980 Virginia 58-55 Minnesota Ralph Sampson, Virginia 1981 Tulsa 86-84 Syracuse Greg Stewart, Tulsa 1982 Bradley 67-58 Purdue J.J. Anderson, Bradley 1983 Fresno State 69-60 DePaul Ron Anderson, Fresno State 1984 Michigan 83-63 Notre Dame Tim McCormick, Michigan 1985 UCLA 65-62 Indiana Reggie Miller, UCLA 1986 Ohio State 73-63 Wyoming Brad Sellers, Ohio State 1987 Southern Miss 84-80 La Salle Randolph Keys, Southern Miss 1988 Connecticut 72-67 Ohio State Phil Gamble, Connecticut 1989 St. John's 73-65 Saint Louis Jayson Williams, St. John's 1990 Vanderbilt 74-72 Saint Louis Scott Draud, Vanderbilt 1991 Stanford 78-72 Oklahoma Adam Keefe, Stanford 1992 Virginia 81-76 (OT) Notre Dame Bryant Stith, Virginia 1993 Minnesota 62-61 Georgetown Voshon Lenard, Minnesota 1994 Villanova 80-73 Vanderbilt Doremus Bennerman, Siena 1995 Virginia Tech 65-64 Marquette Shawn Smith, Virginia Tech 1996 Nebraska 60-56 Saint Joseph's Erick Strickland, Nebraska 1997 Michigan* 82-73 Florida State Robert Traylor, Michigan 1998 Minnesota* 79-72 Penn State Kevin Clark, Minnesota 1999 California 61-60 Clemson Sean Lampley, California 2000 Wake Forest 71-61 Notre Dame Robert O'Kelley, Wake Forest 2001 Tulsa 79-66 Alabama Marcus Hill, Tulsa 2002 Memphis 72-62 South Carolina Dejuan Wagner, Memphis 2003 St. John's* 70-67 Georgetown Marcus Hatten, St. John's 2004 Michigan 62-55 Rutgers Daniel Horton, Michigan 2005 South Carolina 60-57 Saint Joseph's Carlos Powell, South Carolina 2006 South Carolina 76-64 Michigan Renaldo Balkman, South Carolina 2007 West Virginia 78-73 Clemson Frank Young, West Virginia 2008 Ohio State 92-85 Massachusetts Kosta Koufos, Ohio State 2009 Penn State 69-63 Baylor Jamelle Cornley, Penn State 2010 Dayton 79-68 North Carolina Chris Johnson, Dayton 2011 Wichita State 66-57 Alabama Graham Hatch, Wichita State 2012 Stanford 75-51 Minnesota Aaron Bright, Stanford 2013 Baylor 74-54 Iowa Pierre Jackson, Baylor 2014 Minnesota 65-63 SMU Austin Hollins, Minnesota 2015 Stanford 66-64 (OT) Miami Chasson Randle, Stanford 2016 George Washington 76-60 Valparaiso Tyler Cavanaugh, George Washington 2017 TCU 88-56 Georgia Tech Kenrich Williams, TCU 2018 Penn State 82-66 Utah Lamar Stevens, Penn State 2019 Texas 81-66 Lipscomb Kerwin Roach, Texas 2020 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2021 Memphis 77-64 Mississippi State Landers Nolley II

*-Vacated