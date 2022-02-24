History of 3 seeds vs. 14 seeds in March Madness

Twenty-two No. 14 seeds have shocked a No. 3 in men's NCAA tournament play, with Abilene Christian becoming the most recent surprise in 2021 when the Wildcats stunned Texas. While 3s have generally had their way with 14s since the NCAA tournament expanded in 1985, the lower seed has won enough to catch our attention.

Here's everything you need to know about 14 seeds vs. 3 seeds in March Madness.

History of 14 vs. 3 seeds in March Madness

Twenty-two 14 seeds have upset 3 seeds since 1985, giving them a 22-122 record all-time. That equates to a 15.3 win percentage.

Here are all of the times it's ever happened.

14 vs. 3 March Madness upsets Year Result Score 1986 Cleveland State def. Indiana 83-79 1986 Arkansas Little-Rock def. Notre Dame 90-83 1987 Austin Peay def. Illinois 68-67 1988 Murray State def. NC State 78-75 1989 Siena def. Stanford 80-78 1990 Northern Iowa def. Missouri 74-71 1991 Xavier def. Nebraska 89-84 1992 ETSU def. Arizona 87-80 1995 Old Dominion def. Villanova 89-81 1995 Weber State def. Michigan State 79-72 1997 Chattanooga def. Georgia 73-70 1998 Richmond def. South Carolina 62-61 1999 Weber State def. North Carolina 76-74 2005 Bucknell def. Kansas 64-63 2006 Northwestern State def. Iowa 64-63 2010 Ohio def. Georgetown 97-83 2013 Harvard def. New Mexico 68-62 2014 Mercer def. Duke 78-71 2015 UAB def. Iowa State 60-59 2015 Georgia State def. Baylor 57-56 2016 Stephen F. Austin def. West Virginia 70-56 2021 Abilene Christian def. Texas 53-52

Some more tidbits:

In 19 of the 36 years since the tournament field expanded to 64 teams, at least one No. 14 seed has triumphed over a No. 3 seed.

Only two 14 seeds have ever advanced past the second round: 1986 Cleveland State and 1997 Chattanooga.

No. 14 seeds are 12-9 in matches decided by three points or less. Three of the last 14-over-3 upsets (Georgia State over Baylor and UAB over Iowa State in 2015, Abilene Christian over Texas in 2021) were decided by one point.

The biggest upset in a 14 vs. 3 game — 14 points — is tied between SFA's win in 2016, and when Ohio topped Georgetown 97-83 in 2010.

Only one 14-3 upset has gone to overtime. That was Old Dominion-Villanova in 1995, which required three extra sessions.

A 14 seed beat a 3 seed for seven straight years between 1986-92. That streak was snapped in 1993.

There was a four-year stretch between 2013-16 where a 14 seed upset a 3

No school that's earned a 3 seed has lost to a 14 seed more than once. On the flip side, Weber State has won two opening round games as a 14 seed: 1995 vs. Michigan State and 1999 vs. North Carolina.

How much more likely is a 14-3 upset than a 15-2 upset?

A 14-3 upset is almost 2.5 times more likely than a 15-2 upset. Nine 15 seeds have pulled off the upset since 1985.

Here's the full list:

15-2 upsets Year Result Score 1991 Richmond def. Syracuse 73-69 1993 Santa Clara def. Arizona 64-61 1997 Coppin State def. South Carolina 78-65 2001 Hampton def. Iowa State 58-57 2012 Lehigh def. Duke 75-70 2012 Norfolk State def. Missouri 86-84 2013 Florida Gulf Coast def. Georgetown 78-68 2016 Middle Tennessee def. Michigan State 90-81 2021 Oral Roberts def. Ohio State 75-72 (OT)

How much more likely is a 13-4 upset than a 14-3 upset?

Teams on the 13 seed line have 31 wins in the opening round, making them 6 percentage points more likely to oust a higher seed in the opening round than a 14 seed over a 3 seed. Here's the full list of 13s that have topped 4s: