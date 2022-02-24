What is the Sweet 16 in the NCAA tournament? Everything you need to know about March Madness' regional semifinals

The Sweet 16 is the catchy name for the regional semifinal round of the NCAA tournament. Teams that make it to the Sweet 16 previously won in the second round, or the round of 32, and the winners of Sweet 16 matchups move on to the Elite Eight.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Sweet 16.

How did the Sweet 16 get its name?

It's believed that CBS commentators originally started using the term in the late 1980s after the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams. But before that, the Sweet 16 was often used for state high school basketball tournaments.

Below is an excerpt from The Davenport Democrat and Leader (Davenport, Iowa) from March 1936, describing a high school basketball tournament, so the phrase has long been associated with postseason, single-elimination basketball tournaments.

Who made it to the Sweet 16 in last year's tournament?

The teams in the Sweet 16 in the 2021 NCAA Tournament were: No. 1 seed Gonzaga, No. 5 seed Creighton, No. 6 seed Southern California, No. 7 seed Oregon, No. 1 seed Michigan, No. 4 seed Florida State, No. 2 seed Alabama, No. 11 seed UCLA, No. 1 seed Baylor, No. 5 seed Villanova, No. 3 seed Arkansas, No. 15 seed Oral Roberts, No. 8 seed Loyola Chicago, No. 12 seed Oregon State, No. 2 seed Houston and No. 11 seed Syracuse.

Click or tap here to see the complete 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket.