NCAA | February 28, 2022

NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket announced for 2022 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 4-5. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 11-12. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 18 and 19. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference  Automatic Qualifier team

Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference

 Medaille (15-12)

American Rivers Conference

Dubuque (21-6)

American Southwest Conference

Mary Hardin-Baylor (25-2)

Atlantic East Conference

Neumann (21-7)

Centennial Conference

Johns Hopkins (22-3)

City University of New York Athletic Conference

Baruch (20-7)

Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference

Christopher Newport (24-2)

College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin

Elmhurst (22-6)

Colonial States Athletic Conference

Wilson (18-7)

Commonwealth Coast Conference

Nichols (25-3)

Empire 8

Nazareth (23-4)

Great Northeast Athletic Conference

U of St. Joseph (Connecticut) (26-1)

Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference

Franklin (14-15)

Landmark Conference

Susquehanna (23-4)

Liberty League

Vassar (18-8)

Little East Conference

Keene State (20-6)

Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference

Westfield State (22-4)

Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association

Hope (22-6)

Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth

Hood (20-6)

Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom

Stevens (16-8)

Midwest Conference

Cornell College (19-8)

Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Saint John’s (Minnesota) (23-4)

New England Collegiate Conference

Mitchell (17-10)

New England Small College Athletic Conference

Wesleyan (Connecticut) (24-3)

New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (24-2)

New Jersey Athletic Conference

Stockton (24-4)

North Atlantic Conference

Husson (15-9)

North Coast Athletic Conference

Wabash (24-3)

Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference

Marian (Wisconsin) (19-8)

Northwest Conference

Whitworth (22-4)

Ohio Athletic Conference

Marietta (25-2)

Old Dominion Athletic Conference

Randolph-Macon (27-1)

Presidents’ Athletic Conference

Washington and Jefferson (24-4)

Skyline Conference

Yeshiva (25-3)

Southern Athletic Association

Berry (23-2)

Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Pomona-Pitzer (21-4)

Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference

Trinity (Texas) (22-5)

St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Blackburn (11-17)

State University of New York Athletic Conference

Oswego State (25-2)

United East Conference

Penn State Harrisburg (23-3)

University Athletic Association

Emory (19-5)

Upper Midwest Athletic Conference

Northwestern-St. Paul (22-6)

USA South Athletic Conference

Averett (17-11)

Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference

Wisconsin-Oshkosh (22-3)
Pool C
Babson (18-7)
Calvin (20-8)
Case Western Reserve (18-6)
Chapman (22-4)
DeSales (22-5)
Eastern (21-5)
Emerson (18-7)
Heidelberg (18-7)
Illinois Wesleyan (21-5)
Massachusetts Dartmouth (24-4)
Mount Union (23-4)
Rensselaer (21-5)
Rochester (New York) (17-8)
Rowan (23-5)
Swarthmore (22-5)
Washington University in St. Louis (18-7)
Wheaton (Illinois) (20-6)
Williams (17-4)
Wisconsin-La Crosse (20-6)
Wisconsin-Platteville (21-5)

