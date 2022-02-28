NCAA Division III men's basketball bracket announced for 2022 championship

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Committee announced today the field of 64 teams for the 2022 NCAA Division III Men’s Basketball Championship.

The championship provides for a 64-team tournament. Automatic qualification (AQ) is granted to 44 conference champions, which form “Pool A.” The remaining 20 teams are selected from those teams in conferences with automatic bids that did not win their conference’s AQ and the remaining Pool B institutions (Pool C). The teams are geographically paired, whenever possible.

Sixteen sites will host four teams for first- and second-round competition Friday-Saturday, March 4-5. Second-round winners will advance to one of four sectional sites March 11-12. Winners of the four sectional championship games will advance to the semi-finals and finals March 18 and 19. All games, except the semi-finals and finals, will be played on the campuses of competing institutions. The semi-finals and finals will be held at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne, IN.

Conferences receiving automatic qualification are as follows:

Conference Automatic Qualifier team Allegheny Mountain Collegiate Conference Medaille (15-12) American Rivers Conference Dubuque (21-6) American Southwest Conference Mary Hardin-Baylor (25-2) Atlantic East Conference Neumann (21-7) Centennial Conference Johns Hopkins (22-3) City University of New York Athletic Conference Baruch (20-7) Coast-To-Coast Athletic Conference Christopher Newport (24-2) College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Elmhurst (22-6) Colonial States Athletic Conference Wilson (18-7) Commonwealth Coast Conference Nichols (25-3) Empire 8 Nazareth (23-4) Great Northeast Athletic Conference U of St. Joseph (Connecticut) (26-1) Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference Franklin (14-15) Landmark Conference Susquehanna (23-4) Liberty League Vassar (18-8) Little East Conference Keene State (20-6) Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Westfield State (22-4) Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association Hope (22-6) Middle Atlantic Conference Commonwealth Hood (20-6) Middle Atlantic Conference Freedom Stevens (16-8) Midwest Conference Cornell College (19-8) Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Saint John’s (Minnesota) (23-4) New England Collegiate Conference Mitchell (17-10) New England Small College Athletic Conference Wesleyan (Connecticut) (24-3) New England Women’s and Men’s Athletic Conference Worcester Polytechnic Institute (24-2) New Jersey Athletic Conference Stockton (24-4) North Atlantic Conference Husson (15-9) North Coast Athletic Conference Wabash (24-3) Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference Marian (Wisconsin) (19-8) Northwest Conference Whitworth (22-4) Ohio Athletic Conference Marietta (25-2) Old Dominion Athletic Conference Randolph-Macon (27-1) Presidents’ Athletic Conference Washington and Jefferson (24-4) Skyline Conference Yeshiva (25-3) Southern Athletic Association Berry (23-2) Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Pomona-Pitzer (21-4) Southern Collegiate Athletic Conference Trinity (Texas) (22-5) St. Louis Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Blackburn (11-17) State University of New York Athletic Conference Oswego State (25-2) United East Conference Penn State Harrisburg (23-3) University Athletic Association Emory (19-5) Upper Midwest Athletic Conference Northwestern-St. Paul (22-6) USA South Athletic Conference Averett (17-11) Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Wisconsin-Oshkosh (22-3)