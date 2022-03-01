2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists for men's college basketball announced

2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists in men's college basketball.

Ten players from eight different conferences are represented. Auburn forward Walker Kessler, who leads the nation in blocks at 4.66 per game, is among the semifinalists. Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, who leads the pack in steals with 3.03 per game, is also featured.

In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged 2 steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship.

Finalists will be named March 16, and the winner will be announced April 3.