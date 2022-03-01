Trending

Latest women's NCAA tournament bracket predictions

🤼‍♂️ Wrestlers who have the most impressive wins but no national title

DI women's swimming selections
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.com | March 1, 2022

2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists for men's college basketball announced

2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March

The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists in men's college basketball. 

Ten players from eight different conferences are represented. Auburn forward Walker Kessler, who leads the nation in blocks at 4.66 per game, is among the semifinalists. Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, who leads the pack in steals with 3.03 per game, is also featured. 

BUBBLE WATCH: 10 intriguing teams on the cusp

In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged 2 steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship.

Finalists will be named March 16, and the winner will be announced April 3. 

Full Name Class Pos. School Conference
Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC
Jacob Gilyard Sr. G Richmond Atlantic 10
Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC
Walker Kessler So. F Auburn SEC
Christian Koloko Jr. C Arizona Pac-12
Caleb McConnell Sr. G Rutgers Big Ten
Kevin McCullar Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12
Jamarion Sharp Jr. C Western Kentucky USA East
Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC
Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021

Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history.
READ MORE

Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry | Wins, highlights, memorable moments

Here’s everything you need to know about Duke vs. North Carolina, the Tobacco Road rivals who've been playing each other for almost 100 years.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners