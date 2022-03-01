NCAA.com | March 1, 2022 2022 Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists for men's college basketball announced 2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March Share The Atlanta Tipoff Club has announced Naismith Defensive Player of the Year semifinalists in men's college basketball. Ten players from eight different conferences are represented. Auburn forward Walker Kessler, who leads the nation in blocks at 4.66 per game, is among the semifinalists. Richmond guard Jacob Gilyard, who leads the pack in steals with 3.03 per game, is also featured. BUBBLE WATCH: 10 intriguing teams on the cusp In 2021, Davion Mitchell won the award. The Baylor guard averaged 2 steals and helped lead the Bears to the program's first national championship. Finalists will be named March 16, and the winner will be announced April 3. Full Name Class Pos. School Conference Tari Eason So. F LSU SEC Jacob Gilyard Sr. G Richmond Atlantic 10 Chet Holmgren Fr. C Gonzaga WCC Walker Kessler So. F Auburn SEC Christian Koloko Jr. C Arizona Pac-12 Caleb McConnell Sr. G Rutgers Big Ten Kevin McCullar Jr. G Texas Tech Big 12 Jamarion Sharp Jr. C Western Kentucky USA East Oscar Tshiebwe Jr. F Kentucky SEC Mark Williams So. C Duke ACC MEN'S BASKETBALL Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE Duke vs. North Carolina rivalry | Wins, highlights, memorable moments Here’s everything you need to know about Duke vs. North Carolina, the Tobacco Road rivals who've been playing each other for almost 100 years. READ MORE