Bracketology: NCAA tournament projections made the first day of March by Andy Katz

2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March

March is here and in the world of basketball that means it's March Madness season. To start the month, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament.

Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look to start March.

First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket.

March Madness bracket predictions

Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Baylor Kansas Arizona 16 Texas Southern/New Orleans UNC Wilmington Cleveland State Norfolk State/Bryant 8 Boise State Seton Hall Marquette Iowa State 9 TCU Wake Forest Notre Dame Wyoming 5 UCLA UConn Ohio State Houston 12 Xavier/SMU Indiana/San Diego State Chattanooga South Dakota State 4 Texas Arkansas Providence Illinois 13 Toledo Vermont Iona Northern Iowa 6 Iowa Alabama Saint Mary's Southern California 11 Memphis North Texas Creighton San Francisco 3 Tennessee Villanova Purdue Texas Tech 14 Montana State Princeton Texas State New Mexico State 7 Colorado State LSU Michigan State Murray State 10 North Carolina Michigan Davidson Miami (FL.) 2 Wisconsin Duke Kentucky Auburn 15 Long Beach State Colgate Longwood Jacksonville State

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

The Big 12 makes its presence known at the top

Gonzaga takes the top overall seed once again, followed by Arizona. The Big 12 rounds out the one seeds, with Kansas and Baylor.

Kansas and Baylor on the one line marks the third time since the season started that a conference has had two No. 1 seeds in Katz's projections. The Jayhawks and Bears fill out the top of the bracket after Baylor beat Kansas 80-70 just a few days ago to split the season series.

Number of bids by conference

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold) Big Ten 8 Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa,

Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Seton Hall,

Marquette, Creighton, Xavier Big 12 6 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas,

Iowa State, TCU SEC 6 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas,

Alabama, LSU ACC 5 Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest,

Miami (FL.), North Carolina Mountain West 4 Colorado State, Boise State, Wyoming, San Diego State Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, Southern California AAC 3 Houston, Memphis, SMU WCC 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco

The depth of the Big Ten reigns supreme in yet another Katz bracket projection as the conference has eight teams. The Big East leapfrogs the Big 12 in total teams, with Big 12 school Oklahoma falling out of the field.

Despite the Big 12 dropping to the third-most teams in the latest bracket projections, the conference remains strong at the top, having two No. 1 seeds, three top-10 overall teams and the most teams among the top-16 overall teams.

Teams on the outside looking in

Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out.

First four out

OregonLoyola ChicagoRutgersVCU

In Katz's latest bracket, Oregon remains the first team left out of this year's tournament. Elsewhere, Loyola-Chicago and Rutgers each fall from the tournament field; both teams earned 10 seeds in the previous bracket projection.

Loyola Chicago lost to Northern Iowa on Feb. 26, knocking them out. Rutgers has lost three straight games to Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively; all three opponents are projected tournament teams.

Here are the next teams to miss the cut.

Next four out

5. Virginia Tech

6. BYU

7. Florida

8. Mississippi State

Andy Katz's automatic qualifiers

Here are Katz's 32 automatic qualifier predictions.

Conference Automatic qualifier America East Vermont American Houston Atlantic 10 Davidson ACC Duke ASUN Jacksonville State Big 12 Kansas Big East Providence Big Sky Montana State Big South Longwood Big Ten Wisconsin Big West Long Beach State CAA UNC Wilmington Conference USA North Texas Horizon Cleveland State Ivy Princeton MAAC Iona MAC Toledo MEAC Norfolk State Missouri Valley Northern Iowa Mountain West Boise State NEC Bryant OVC Murray State Pac-12 Arizona Patriot Colgate SEC Auburn Southern Chattanooga Southland New Orleans SWAC Texas Southern Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Texas State WCC Gonzaga WAC New Mexico State

Andy Katz's field of 68

