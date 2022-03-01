Trending

basketball-men-d1

Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 1, 2022

Bracketology: NCAA tournament projections made the first day of March by Andy Katz

2022 NCAA tournament men's bracket predictions on the first day of March

March is here and in the world of basketball that means it's March Madness season. To start the month, NCAA.com correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 men's basketball tournament.

Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look to start March.

First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket.

March Madness bracket predictions

Seed WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH
1 Gonzaga Baylor Kansas Arizona
16 Texas Southern/New Orleans UNC Wilmington Cleveland State Norfolk State/Bryant
         
8 Boise State Seton Hall Marquette Iowa State
9 TCU Wake Forest Notre Dame Wyoming
         
5 UCLA UConn Ohio State Houston
12 Xavier/SMU Indiana/San Diego State Chattanooga South Dakota State
         
4 Texas Arkansas Providence Illinois
13 Toledo Vermont Iona Northern Iowa
         
6 Iowa Alabama Saint Mary's Southern California
11 Memphis North Texas Creighton San Francisco
         
3 Tennessee Villanova Purdue Texas Tech
14 Montana State Princeton Texas State New Mexico State
         
7 Colorado State LSU Michigan State Murray State
10 North Carolina Michigan Davidson Miami (FL.)
         
2 Wisconsin Duke Kentucky Auburn
15 Long Beach State Colgate Longwood Jacksonville State

RANKINGS: Click here for the latest NET rankings | AP Top 25

Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket.

The Big 12 makes its presence known at the top

Gonzaga takes the top overall seed once again, followed by Arizona. The Big 12 rounds out the one seeds, with Kansas and Baylor.

Kansas and Baylor on the one line marks the third time since the season started that a conference has had two No. 1 seeds in Katz's projections. The Jayhawks and Bears fill out the top of the bracket after Baylor beat Kansas 80-70 just a few days ago to split the season series.

UPSETS: Breaking down a Saturday unlike any other in college basketball history

Number of bids by conference

Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's preseason bracket
Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in bold)
Big Ten 8 Wisconsin, Purdue, Illinois, Ohio State, Iowa,
Michigan State, Michigan, Indiana
Big East 7 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Seton Hall,
Marquette, Creighton, Xavier
Big 12 6 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas,
Iowa State, TCU
SEC 6 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas,
Alabama, LSU
ACC 5 Duke, Notre Dame, Wake Forest,
Miami (FL.), North Carolina
Mountain West 4 Colorado State, Boise State, Wyoming, San Diego State
Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, Southern California
AAC 3 Houston, Memphis, SMU
WCC 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco

The depth of the Big Ten reigns supreme in yet another Katz bracket projection as the conference has eight teams. The Big East leapfrogs the Big 12 in total teams, with Big 12 school Oklahoma falling out of the field.

Despite the Big 12 dropping to the third-most teams in the latest bracket projections, the conference remains strong at the top, having two No. 1 seeds, three top-10 overall teams and the most teams among the top-16 overall teams.

PAST BRACKETS: Post top-16 revealOne month before selections | 50 days out | New Year's | Opening Night | Preseason

Teams on the outside looking in

Here are Andy Katz's first four teams out.

First four out

1. Oregon
2. Loyola Chicago
3. Rutgers
4. VCU

In Katz's latest bracket, Oregon remains the first team left out of this year's tournament. Elsewhere, Loyola-Chicago and Rutgers each fall from the tournament field; both teams earned 10 seeds in the previous bracket projection.

Loyola Chicago lost to Northern Iowa on Feb. 26, knocking them out. Rutgers has lost three straight games to Purdue, Michigan and Wisconsin, respectively; all three opponents are projected tournament teams.

Here are the next teams to miss the cut.

Next four out

5. Virginia Tech
6. BYU
7. Florida
8. Mississippi State

CHECK THIS OUT: A map of every DI men's basketball player's hometowns

Andy Katz's automatic qualifiers

Here are Katz's 32 automatic qualifier predictions.

Conference Automatic qualifier
America East Vermont
American Houston
Atlantic 10 Davidson
ACC Duke
ASUN Jacksonville State
Big 12 Kansas
Big East Providence
Big Sky Montana State
Big South Longwood
Big Ten Wisconsin
Big West Long Beach State
CAA UNC Wilmington
Conference USA North Texas
Horizon  Cleveland State
Ivy Princeton
MAAC Iona
MAC Toledo
MEAC Norfolk State
Missouri Valley Northern Iowa
Mountain West Boise State
NEC Bryant
OVC Murray State
Pac-12 Arizona
Patriot Colgate
SEC Auburn
Southern Chattanooga
Southland New Orleans
SWAC Texas Southern
Summit League South Dakota State
Sun Belt  Texas State
WCC Gonzaga
WAC New Mexico State

Andy Katz's field of 68

Here is Katz’s full seed list in order, 1-68:

RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE
1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ)
2. 1 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ)
3. 1 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ)
4. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12
5. 2 -- Auburn | SEC (AQ)
6. 2 -- Duke | ACC (AQ)
7. 2 -- Kentucky | SEC
8. 2 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten (AQ)
9. 3 -- Purdue | Big Ten
10. 3 -- Texas Tech | Big 12
11. 3 -- Villanova | Big East
12. 3 -- Tennessee | SEC
13. 4 -- Providence | Big East (AQ)
14. 4 -- Illinois | Big Ten
15. 4 -- Arkansas | SEC
16. 4 -- Texas | Big 12
17. 5 -- UCLA | Pac-12
18. 5 -- UConn | Big East
19. 5 -- Houston | AAC (AQ)
20. 5 -- Ohio State | Big Ten
21. 6 -- Alabama | SEC
22. 6 -- Southern California | Pac-12
23. 6 -- Iowa | Big Ten
24. 6 -- Saint Mary's | WCC
25. 7 -- LSU | SEC
26. 7 -- Michigan State | Big Ten
27. 7 -- Colorado State | MWC
28. 7 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ)
29. 8 -- Boise State | MWC (AQ)
30. 8 -- Seton Hall | Big East
31. 8 -- Marquette | Big East
32. 8 -- Iowa State | Big 12
33. 9 -- Wyoming | MWC
34. 9 -- Notre Dame | ACC
35. 9 -- TCU | Big 12
36. 9 -- Wake Forest | ACC
37. 10 -- Miami (FL.) | ACC
38. 10 -- Davidson | A10 (AQ)
39. 10 -- North Carolina | ACC
40. 10 -- Michigan | Big Ten
41. 11 -- San Francisco | WCC
42. 11 -- Memphis | AAC
43. 11 -- Creighton | Big East
44. 11 -- North Texas | CUSA (AQ)
45. 12 -- Xavier | Big East
46. 12 -- SMU | AAC
47. 12 -- Indiana | Big Ten
48. 12 -- San Diego State | MWC
49. 12 -- Chattanooga | Southern (AQ)
50. 12 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ)
51. 13 -- Iona | MAAC (AQ)
52. 13 -- Northern Iowa | MVC (AQ)
53. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ)
54. 13 -- Toledo | MAC (AQ)
55. 14 -- New Mexico State | WAC (AQ)
56. 14 -- Princeton | Ivy (AQ)
57. 14 -- Texas State | Sun Belt (AQ)
58. 14 -- Montana State | Big Sky (AQ)
59. 15 -- Jacksonville State | ASUN (AQ)
60. 15 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ)
61. 15 -- Longwood | Big South (AQ)
62. 15 -- Long Beach State | Big West (AQ)
63. 16 -- UNC Wilmington | CAA (AQ)
64. 16 -- Cleveland State | Horizon (AQ)
65. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ)
66. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ)
67. 16 -- Texas Southern | SWAC (AQ)
68. 16 -- New Orleans | Southland (AQ)

March Madness

