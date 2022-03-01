Five finalists named for 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award

Springfield, Mass. — The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced today the five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award. Named after Class of 1980 Hall of Famer and 1959 NCAA Final Four Most Valuable Player Jerry West, the annual honor in its eighth year recognizes the top shooting guards in Division I men’s college basketball.



The five finalists for the 2022 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award are Bennedict Mathurin (Arizona), Ochai Agbaji (Kansas), Jaden Ivey (Purdue), Johnny Juzang (UCLA) and Johnny Davis (Wisconsin).

“It is a tremendous honor to be nominated as a finalist for the Jerry West Award and these five student athletes have done their part to play themselves into consideration,” said John L. Doleva, President and CEO of the Basketball Hall of Fame. “It’s never easy to determine a winner in a competition as closely contested as this, but we’re extremely thankful to have Jerry West’s insights from each of the player, coach and executive’s perspective.”



A national committee of top college basketball personnel determined the watch list of 20 candidates in November, which was narrowed to 10 candidates in late January and now to just five finalists. This month, the finalists will be presented to Mr. West and the Hall of Fame’s selection committee. The winner of the 2021 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award will be determined by a combination of fan votes and input from the Basketball Hall of Fame’s selection committee. Naismith Starting Five presented by Dell Technologies will go live Friday, March 4 on hoophallawards.com.

“This is a truly special class of student-athletes that have shown the world why they are deserving of this award,” said Jerry West, Basketball Hall of Fame Class of 1980. “I look forward to watching these young men continue to compete as they come down the stretch playing for a national championship.”



The winner of the 2022 Jerry West Award will be presented on a to be determined date, along with the other four members of the Men’s Starting Five. Additional awards being presented include the Bob Cousy Point Guard Award, the Julius Erving Small Forward Award, the Karl Malone Power Forward Award and the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center Award, in addition to the Women’s Starting Five. Additional information about the award presentation, including date and time, will be released in the coming weeks.



Previous winners of the Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award include Chris Duarte, Oregon (2021), Myles Powell, Seton Hall (2020), RJ Barrett, Duke (2019), Carsen Edwards, Purdue (2018), Malik Monk, Kentucky (2017), Buddy Hield, Oklahoma (2016) and D’Angelo Russell, Ohio State (2015).



For more information on the 2022 Jerry West Award and the latest updates, log onto www.hoophallawards.com and follow @hoophall and #WestAward on Twitter and Instagram.