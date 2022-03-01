NCAA.com | March 1, 2022 Watch: Ukraine's Volodymyr Markovetskyy gets support from his Belarusian teammates Share In a powerful interview on this week's March Madness 365, Andy Katz speaks with San Francisco basketball's Volodymyr Markovetskyy, of Ukraine, and Dzmitry Ryuny and Yauhen Massalski of Belarus, about supporting each other through the crisis in Ukraine brought about by Russia's invasion. Markovetskyy's father is a patrol officer in Ukraine. His mother and sister recently traveled to safety in Lithuania. "I talked to my mom and first thing I hear (is) she's crying and told me Russia attacked us," Markovetskyy said, describing a phone conversation with his mother. "Like in this moment, I really lose myself, just like something broke inside me. I don't know how to react to this information because I believe only good things. I can't even imagine (that) this can happen." You can watch the full interview here: Markovetskyy said his hometown of Truskavets is about an eight-hour drive from Kyiv. It's in the western part of the country, near the border with Poland. "After this, I started (to) really worry about my family," he said, "because I'm in this moment, I really understand it's not a joke, it's now super serious. Can you imagine today, in the world we live in, that my family will leave the home because it's dangerous, because they can like really die?" he said. "How crazy that is?" Women's college basketball: Texas Tech's Vivian Gray, Creighton's Emma Ronsiek lead Starting Five Here are five of the best performances in women's college basketball through games played Monday, Feb. 21. READ MORE 11 of college basketball's most surprising storylines so far this season Here’s to the teams and players the pre-season forecasts didn’t see coming. Most every league has them. They are symbols of the splendid unpredictability of college basketball. READ MORE The 7 undefeated college basketball national champions in the NCAA tournament era The 1975-76 Indiana Hoosiers are the last DI men's college basketball team to finish with an undefeated season. READ MORE