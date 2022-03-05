Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 6, 2022 Track every automatic bid to the 2022 NCAA DII men's basketball tournament DII men's basketball predictions for the 2021-22 season Share The 2022 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament is merely weeks away and the selection show is set for Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 10:30 p.m. ET, right here at NCAA.com. Before the selection committee sits down to fill out the 64-team bracket, 23 conference champions will earn an automatic bid to this year's tournament. Eight regionals commence on March 11 to determine this season's DII Elite Eight. Those final eight teams will head to The Ford Center in Evansville, Ind., from March 22-26 to decide the 65th national champion in DII men's basketball history. HISTORY: DII men's basketball programs with the most championships If you are curious about how the DII men's basketball tournament works, our essential guide to the tournament should answer all your questions. However, before the NCAA DII tournament can begin, there are some automatic bids to be decided. The complete schedule and champion from every DII men's basketball conference tournament: Scroll to the right to view the complete table. CONFERENCE WINNER TOURNAMENT DATES FINAL SITE CACC Felician March 1, 5-6 Caldwell, NJ CCAA Cal State San Marcos March 3-5 Arcata, CA CIAA Fayetteville State Feb. 22-26 Baltimore, MD Conference Carolinas Belmont Abbey Feb. 27-March 6 Spartanburg, SC ECC St. Thomas Aquinas March 2, 5-6 Queens, NY GAC Southwestern Oklahoma State March 3-6 Shawnee, OK GLIAC Davenport March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining seed GLVC Missouri-St. Louis Feb. 28, March 3-6 Edwardsville, IL G-MAC Walsh March 1-5 Highest remaining seed GNAC Alaska March 3-5 Lacey, WA GSC Alabama Huntsville March 1, 5-6 Birmingham, AL LSC West Texas A&M March 1-6 Frisco, TX MEC West Liberty March 2-6 Wheeling, WV MIAA Northwest Missouri State March 2-6 Kansas City, MO NE10 Bentley Feb. 25, 27 and March 2, 6 Highest remaining seed NSIC MSU Moorhead Feb. 23, 26-March 1 Sioux Falls, SD PacWest Academy of Art March 3-5 Fresno, CA PBC Augusta March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed PSAC Indiana (Pa) Feb 28, March 2, 5-6 Highest remaining Western Division seed RMAC Black Hills State March 1, 4-5 Highest remaining seed SAC Queens (NC) March 2, 5-6 Greenville, SC SIAC Savannah State Feb. 28-March 5 Rock Hill, SC SSC Nova Southeastern March 1, 3 and 6 Highest remaining seed 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE See 34 NCAA tournament buzzer-beaters from 1977 to 2021 Here's your one-stop shop to reminisce upon 34 buzzer-beaters in March Madness history. READ MORE Darius Maddox hits buzzer-beater for Virginia Tech to beat Clemson in ACC tournament Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox hit the biggest shot of his season when he nailed a three-pointer at the buzzer to beat Clemson, 76-75, in overtime to advance to the ACC semifinals. READ MORE