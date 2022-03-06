👀 DI wrestling bracket

NCAA.com | March 9, 2022

2022 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds, game times

The absurd odds of a perfect March Madness bracket

The 2022 Big Ten men's basketball tournament runs Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 from Indianapolis, Indiana. The winner clinches an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Illinois is the defending champion, as the Illini beat Ohio State in the 2021 title game. Michigan State has the most championships with six, most recently winning in 2019.

2022 Big Ten tournament bracket

Click or tap here for an updated bracket.

2022 Big Ten tournament schedule

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 9
Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern 71, No. 12 Nebraska 69 
Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, No. 14 Minnesota 51

Second Round — Thursday, March 10
Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network
Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 11
Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network
Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network
Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network
Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 12
Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS
Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Sunday, March 13
Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Big Ten tournament champions, history

Illinois is the defending champion (2021 title). It was the program's third conference tournament title (2003 and 2005).

YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY
1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago
1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago
2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago
2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago
2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis
2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago
2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis
2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis
2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago
2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis
2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis
2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis
2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis
2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis
2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago
2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis
2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago
2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis
2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C.
2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City
2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan  Chicago
2021 Illinois 91-88 (OT) Ohio State Indianapolis

March Madness

