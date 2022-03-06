2022 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds, game times

The 2022 Big Ten men's basketball tournament runs Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 from Indianapolis, Indiana. The winner clinches an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament.

Illinois is the defending champion, as the Illini beat Ohio State in the 2021 title game. Michigan State has the most championships with six, most recently winning in 2019.

2022 Big Ten tournament bracket

2022 Big Ten tournament schedule

First Round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern 71, No. 12 Nebraska 69

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, No. 14 Minnesota 51

Second Round — Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Michigan vs. No. 9 Indiana | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa vs. Game 1 winner | 25 minutes after Game 3 | Big Ten Network

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Maryland | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 6: No. 6 Ohio State vs. Game 2 winner | 25 minutes after Game 5 | Big Ten Network

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 1 Illinois vs. Game 3 winner | 11:30 a.m. ET | Big Ten Network

Game 8: No. 4 Rutgers vs. Game 4 winner | 25 minutes after Game 7 | Big Ten Network

Game 9: No. 2 Wisconsin vs. Game 5 winner | 6:30 p.m. | Big Ten Network

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue vs. Game 6 winner | 25 minutes after Game 9 | Big Ten Network

Semifinals — Saturday, March 12

Game 11: Game 7 winner vs. Game 8 winner | 1 p.m. | CBS

Game 12: Game 9 winner vs. Game 10 winner | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

Big Ten tournament champions, history

Illinois is the defending champion (2021 title). It was the program's third conference tournament title (2003 and 2005).