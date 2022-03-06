👀 DI wrestling bracket

NCAA.org | March 6, 2022

NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Committee announces 2022 championship field

Northwest Missouri State wins 3rd title in past four championships

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Men’s Committee announced today the field of 64 teams that will compete in the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship.

Twenty-three conferences have been awarded automatic qualification. The remaining 41 teams were selected at large by the committee.

Six of the eight regional tournaments, consisting of eight teams each, will be conducted March 12, 13 and 15 while the other two regional tournaments also consisting of eight teams will be conducted March 11, 12 and 14. The eight regional champions will advance to the quarterfinals in conjunction with the 2022 NCAA Division II Men’s Elite Eight. The quarterfinal, semifinal and championship games will be conducted at the Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana, March 22, 24 and 26. 

Conferences that received automatic qualification are as follows:

CONFERENCE SCHOOL
California Collegiate Athletic Association Cal State San Marcos
Central Atlantic Collegiate Conference Felician
Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association Fayetteville State
Conference Carolinas Belmont Abbey
East Coast Conference St. Thomas Aquinas
Great American Conference Southwestern Oklahoma State
Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Davenport
Great Lakes Valley Conference Missouri-St. Louis
Great Midwest Athletic Conference Walsh
Great Northwest Athletic Conference Alaska Fairbanks
Gulf South Conference Alabama Huntsville
Lone Star Conference West Texas A&M
Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association Northwest Missouri State
Mountain East Conference West Liberty
Northeast-10 Conference Bentley
Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Minnesota State University Moorhead
Pacific West Conference Academy of Art
Peach Belt Conference Augusta University
Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Indiana (Pennsylvania)
Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference Black Hills State
South Atlantic Conference Queens (North Carolina)
Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Savannah State
Sunshine State Conference Nova Southeastern

Those institutions receiving at large berths are, in alphabetical order, as follows:

SCHOOL
Angelo State
Augustana (South Dakota)
Azusa Pacific
Barry
California Poly Pomona
Chico State
Cal State San Bernardino
California University of Pennsylvania
Cedarville
Central Oklahoma
Colorado Mesa
Columbus State
Dallas Baptist University
Dominican (New York)
Embry-Riddle (Florida)
Fairmont State
Ferris State
Findlay
Flagler College
Franklin Pierce
Georgia College
Hillsdale
Lincoln Memorial
Lubbock Christian
Mercyhurst
Miles
Millersville
Minnesota Duluth
New Haven
UNC Pembroke
Pace
Point Loma
Saint Anselm
Texas A&M-Commerce
Texas A&M Kingsville
Truman State
Union (Tennessee)

Northwest Missouri State defeated West Texas A&M, 80-54 to win the 2021 NCAA Division II Men’s Basketball Championship in Evansville, Indiana.

