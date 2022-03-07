WATCH: David Jean-Baptiste's buzzer-beater lifts Chattanooga to SOCON title

David Jean-Baptiste didn't have the best night shooting from deep, but he made the biggest shot of the night in Chattanooga's game against Furman on Monday. And because of him, the Mocs are headed to the NCAA Tournament.

With Furman defenders draped all over him, Chattanooga's David Jean-Baptiste weaved his way down the court and drilled a buzzer-beating three-pointer to give the Mocs a 64-63 overtime win in the Southern Conference Tournament championship.

ABSOLUTE MADNESS‼️



Chattanooga wins the SoCon and a trip to the NCAA tourney AT THE BUZZER! pic.twitter.com/mQ77OIjOWM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 8, 2022

No sooner than the ball passed threw the net, the Mocs stormed the court, chasing Jean-Baptiste across the hardwood. Jean-Baptise, a 6-1 graduate student from Miami, Florida, finished Monday night's game with 13 points, trailing only Silvio DeSousa for the team lead in points.

Chattanooga, who went 26-7 during the regular season, now waits for Selection Sunday (March 13) to find out who it will be playing in the NCAA Tournament. The 68-team men's field will be announced at 6 p.m. ET on CBS.