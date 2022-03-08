CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce 2022 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship commentator teams

Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and Tracy Wolfson to Call Division I Men’s

Championship and Semifinals for Seventh Straight Tournament

Rex Chapman, Nabil Karim, Jon Rothstein, Andy Katz and Adam Lefkoe to

Have New or Expanded Tournament Roles

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will once again feature a marquee lineup of announcers for combined coverage of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. All 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament will be televised across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live, beginning Tuesday, March 15, with the NCAA First Four on truTV.

This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, and National Championship on Monday, April 4, from New Orleans will be called by Jim Nantz, Grant Hill, Bill Raftery and reporter Tracy Wolfson on TBS. This is the seventh straight Tournament they have called the Final Four together.

Gene Steratore will return as rules analyst throughout the Tournament.

New and expanded commentator roles for this year’s coverage will include:

Rex Chapman joining studio coverage from Atlanta through the Regional Semifinals;

joining studio coverage from Atlanta through the Regional Semifinals; Nabil Karim hosting Atlanta studio coverage through the first weekend;

hosting Atlanta studio coverage through the first weekend; J on Rothstein working as a game reporter for the First Four;

working as a game reporter for the First Four; Andy Katz serving as a game reporter for the First and Second Rounds;

serving as a game reporter for the First and Second Rounds; Adam Lefkoe providing game updates from New York through the first weekend.

Ernie Johnson and Greg Gumbel will again host studio coverage from the CBS Broadcast Center in New York during the first full week of the tournament, joined by Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg, Kenny Smith and Wally Szczerbiak. Johnson will host studio coverage from Atlanta during the second week of tournament action on Thursday and Friday, while Gumbel will anchor coverage from CBS Studios. Studio coverage originating from Turner Studios in Atlanta, hosted by Nabil Karim during the first week, will feature Candace Parker, Seth Davis, Rex Chapman and college coaches to be announced. Dwyane Wade will make contributions to the Atlanta studio through the Sweet 16 and Adam Lefkoe will provide game updates from New York for the First and Second Rounds.

Following is the complete list of announcer pairings:

Play-by-Play / Analyst // Reporter

* Regional Weekend Announce Teams

(Remaining pairings listed alphabetically)

Jim Nantz / Bill Raftery / Grant Hill // Tracy Wolfson*

Brian Anderson / Jim Jackson // Allie LaForce*

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl*

Kevin Harlan / Dan Bonner / Reggie Miller // Dana Jacobson*

Lisa Byington / Steve Smith / Avery Johnson // Lauren Shehadi

Andrew Catalon / Steve Lappas // Andy Katz

Spero Dedes / Deb Antonelli // AJ Ross

Brad Nessler / Brendan Haywood // Evan Washburn

The tournament will tip off Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16, with the NCAA First Four on truTV. Tom McCarthy, Steve Lavin, Avery Johnson and reporter Jon Rothstein will call First Four action from Dayton, Ohio. Studio coverage for the First Four will originate from Atlanta with Karim and analysts Parker, Davis and Chapman.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship.

