Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce 2022 NCAA Division I men’s basketball championship programming schedule

TBS to Televise National Championship Along with Final Four National Semifinals

CBS to Broadcast Elite Eight Games on Sunday, March 27;

TBS to Present Elite Eight Games on Saturday, March 26

NCAA Tournament Coverage Tips-Off with One-Hour Selection Show Featuring Exclusive Live Unveiling of Bracket on CBS, Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – with all games streamed on NCAA March Madness Live.

TBS will televise the Men’s Final Four, beginning with the Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, and then the National Championship on Monday, April 4, from New Orleans. This marks the sixth time that New Orleans will host the Men’s Final Four and the first time since 2012.

Saturday’s on-site Men’s Final Four studio coverage airing on TBS will begin with At the Final Four presented by Nissan from 3-4 p.m. ET, followed by the Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m. The Capital One Championship Central pregame show will air on Monday at 7 p.m., leading into the National Championship game.

The Men’s Elite 8 games will once again be split by CBS and TBS. TBS will air the games on Saturday, March 26, beginning at 6 p.m., while CBS will broadcast the games on Sunday, March 27, starting at 2 p.m.

Coverage of the 2022 Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will begin with a one-hour Selection Show on Sunday, March 13, from 6-7 p.m. on CBS, featuring the exclusive live first look at the bracket.

NCAA Tournament game action will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16, with coverage beginning at 6 p.m. both nights.

Additional highlights (complete telecast schedule attached):

CBS will broadcast 21 games throughout the tournament including the Elite 8, Sweet 16 and first and second rounds.

TBS will televise 21 games including the National Championship, Final Four Semifinals, Elite 8, Sweet 16 and first and second round games.

truTV will air a total of 13 games, including the First Four and the first and second rounds.

TNT will televise 12 games including first and second round matchups.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will also return March Madness Confidential, providing exclusive, behind-the-scenes access of select NCAA Tournament teams, with features airing during studio coverage and NCAA.com, to chronicle their Tournament journeys.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will again present integrated game and studio productions with pregame, halftime, bridge and postgame shows from studios in New York and Atlanta. Studio shows will include The Road to the Final Four and Nissan NCAA Tip-Off pregame shows, AT&T at the Half, Capital One Tournament Central and the Inside March Madness presented by Buick postgame show.

Accompanying the live television presentation, NCAA March Madness Live will once again be the ultimate digital destination for direct access to all 67 games of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship. Additionally, social integrations will include the latest highlights, behind-the-scenes content and news updates across the official March Madness Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Snapchat accounts for companion content throughout the tournament.

Follow us on Twitter (@MM_MBB_TV) and NCAA.com for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.

