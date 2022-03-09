Darius Maddox hits buzzer-beater for Virginia Tech to beat Clemson in ACC tournament

Just because March Madness hasn't technically begun yet doesn't mean there can't already be madness in March. Virginia Tech's Darius Maddox proved that Wednesday night in the second round of the ACC tournament.

With just 3.6 seconds left in an intense overtime, Maddox crossed half-court with Virginia Tech trailing Clemson, 75-73. He dribbled a few times, approached the three-point line and found his spot, letting one fly with 1.1 seconds left on the clock. The buzzer went off as the ball swished through the hoop.

Ball game.

𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗜𝗦 𝗠𝗔𝗥𝗖𝗛!!!! pic.twitter.com/hBrAMmBl4P — Virginia Tech Men's Basketball (@HokiesMBB) March 10, 2022

The buzzer-beater gave Virginia Tech the 76-75 win over Clemson to advance to the semifinals of the ACC men's basketball tournament.

Virginia Tech is a bubble team for March Madness and a win of this magnitude greatly helps its case to be apart of the big dance. The win at the buzzer doesn't hurt either. NCAA.com's Andy Katz currently has the Hokies on his next four out line, so the win against the Tigers was much needed.

Redshirt senior Keve Aluma led the way for Virginia Tech, posting a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Graduate student guard Storm Murphy was also vital, scoring 15 points and adding in four assists. Maddox finished with eight points.

On the Clemson side, it was sophomore PJ Hall leading the team in points with 16. Sophomore Chase Hunter added 13 and senior Hunter Tyson and graduate student David Collins both kicked in 12 apiece.

Virginia Tech will face Notre Dame on Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.