Turner Sports and CBS Sports present 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show on CBS, Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will present the 2022 NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show, featuring the exclusive live first-time announcement of the pairings for the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, on CBS, Sunday, March 13, at 6 p.m. ET. The one-hour Selection Show, produced in partnership between Turner Sports and CBS Sports, will be broadcast live from New York.

The NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Selection Show will begin with the release of the full bracket by region as well as reactions from teams as they find out if they made this year’s field of 68. Host Greg Gumbel will be joined in New York by analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis. NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Committee Chair Tom Burnett will also join the show for a live interview to discuss the bracket.

The Selection Show will also be available to stream on NCAA March Madness Live, the official live streaming product of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship available via web, mobile and connected devices.

CBS Sports and Turner Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and via NCAA March Madness Live.

TBS will televise this year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 4.

