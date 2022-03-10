TRENDING:

Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 10, 2022

10 semifinalists named for 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award

Andy Katz's end-of-season awards in men's basketball

The 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year have been revealed. 

The list includes Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Baylor's Scott Drew, Murray State's Matt McMahon, Kentucky's John Calipari and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd.

The candidate list will be cut to four finalists on March 23, 2022.

The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. 

Coach College Conference
Mark Adams Texas Tech Big 12
John Calipari Kentucky SEC
Ed Cooley Providence Big EAST
Scott Drew Baylor Big 12
Steve Forbes Wake Forest ACC
Greg Gard Wisconsin Big Ten
Tommy Lloyd Arizona Pac-12
Matt McMahon Murray State Ohio Valley
Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC
Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC

