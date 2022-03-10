Atlanta Tipoff Club | March 10, 2022 10 semifinalists named for 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award Andy Katz's end-of-season awards in men's basketball Share The 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year have been revealed. The list includes Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Baylor's Scott Drew, Murray State's Matt McMahon, Kentucky's John Calipari and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd. BRACKETOLOGY: NCAA tournament projections days before Selection Sunday The candidate list will be cut to four finalists on March 23, 2022. The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards. Coach College Conference Mark Adams Texas Tech Big 12 John Calipari Kentucky SEC Ed Cooley Providence Big EAST Scott Drew Baylor Big 12 Steve Forbes Wake Forest ACC Greg Gard Wisconsin Big Ten Tommy Lloyd Arizona Pac-12 Matt McMahon Murray State Ohio Valley Bruce Pearl Auburn SEC Kelvin Sampson Houston AAC 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE What is March Madness: The NCAA tournament explained Here is everything (really!) you might want to know about March Madness — one of the biggest, most exciting and fun events in sports. READ MORE How every undefeated college basketball team has performed in the NCAA tournament In the 82-year history of the NCAA tournament, only 20 teams have ever entered the tournament with a perfect record. READ MORE