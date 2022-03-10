10 semifinalists named for 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men’s Coach of the Year award

The 10 semifinalists for the 2022 Werner Ladder Naismith Men's Coach of the Year have been revealed.

The list includes Auburn's Bruce Pearl, Baylor's Scott Drew, Murray State's Matt McMahon, Kentucky's John Calipari and Arizona's Tommy Lloyd.

The candidate list will be cut to four finalists on March 23, 2022.

The winner of 2022's award will be announced on Apr. 3, 2022, along with the Naismith Men's Player of the Year and Defensive Player of the Year awards.