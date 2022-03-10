Khalid, Imagine Dragons, The Kid Laroi, Macklemore and Special Guests Bia, Lucky Daye, Grouplove and Trombone Shorty to Perform as Part of the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in New Orleans April 1-3

Free Ticketed Festival Sponsored by Coca-Cola, Capital One and AT&T,

Held at Woldenberg Park Will Tip-Off Full Weekend of Men’s Final Four Festivities

The NCAA and WarnerMedia Live Events, alongside official NCAA Corporate Champions Coca-Cola and Capital One, today announced a stellar line-up of artists performing as part of the 2022 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in conjunction with the 2022 Division I Men’s Final Four. The free, three-day event is set to take place April 1-3 at Woldenberg Park in New Orleans. Performers for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 1, will be announced at a later date.

This year, the March Madness Music Festival will provide fans access to star-studded entertainment, vendor activations and more via registration for each day’s events. Fans can register for free music festival tickets at ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest.

On Saturday, April 2, energetic and soulful R&B singer Lucky Daye, BIA and rapper, songwriter The Kid Laroi will tip-off the festivities from the Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight stage, followed by GRAMMY Award-nominated, multi-platinum singer and songwriter Khalid to close out the day’s festivities. Registration for tickets to Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight begins today at 1:00 p.m. ET.

On Sunday, April 3, Capital One JamFest will be headlined by GRAMMY® Award-winning rock band, Imagine Dragons, with rapper Macklemore, Grouplove, and New Orleans musical icon Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue also performing during the day.

Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to free tickets for Capital One JamFest on Monday, March 21, at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday, March 22, at 11:59 p.m. ET or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Wednesday, March 23, at 10 a.m. ET. In addition to getting first access to the free tickets, Cardholders will also enjoy access at Capital One JamFest, including early entry, a Cardholder Priority Access Line, and an exclusive Cardholder Lounge aboard the New Orleans Riverboat.

Performers and registration information for the AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 1, will be announced at a later date.

Additionally, fans will be able to stream the live performances on ncaa.com and bleacherreport.com. For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/marchmadness/musicfest following @MFinalFour on Twitter, or downloading the Men’s Final Four app presented by AT&T.

Saturday, April 2 – Infinite Sounds by Coca-Cola Starlight

Performances from 2:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. local time

Khalid

The Kid Laroi

BIA

Lucky Daye

Sunday, April 3 - Capital One JamFest®

* Capital One debit or credit cardholders*get early access to tickets beginning Mar. 21; general access begins Mar. 23.

Performances from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. local time

Imagine Dragons

Macklemore

Grouplove

Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue

* Private label cards excluded

Specific media event credentials will be issued for Friday, Saturday and Sunday (April 1-3) at Woldenberg Park. Men's Final Four game credentials will not be accepted.

All Men’s Final Four events will adhere to the local city guidelines with regards to health and safety. For up-to-date information on health guidelines, go to https://ready.nola.gov/incident/coronavirus/safe-reopening/. For security policies at fan events and venues, click here.

The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is an activation extension of the NCAA’s Corporate Champions and Partners marketing program, which Turner Sports and CBS Sports license and collaborate on as part of an agreement with the NCAA.

Turner Sports and CBS Sports will provide live coverage of all 67 games from the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. TBS will televise the Division I Men’s Final Four, beginning with the Division I Men’s National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, and then the Division I Men’s National Championship on Monday, April 4, from New Orleans. This marks the sixth time that New Orleans will host the Final Four and the first time since 2012.