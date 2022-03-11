NCAA.com | March 12, 2022 2022 ACC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times, seeds for men's basketball Andy Katz's end-of-season awards in men's basketball Share The 2022 ACC tournament for men's basketball started Tuesday, March 8 and goes until the title game on Saturday, March 12. All 15 ACC teams will participate, with the top four seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals. Last year, Georgia Tech beat Florida State 80-75 to win the championship. This year's event will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Games will be on the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU. 2022 ACC tournament: Bracket TOURNEY TIME. 🏀🏆: https://t.co/kvjWZzXTIv pic.twitter.com/ILOzKE4qzd— ACC Men's Basketball (@accmbb) March 6, 2022 CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND MATCHUPS 2022 ACC tournament: Schedule Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. All times ET. Tuesday, March 8 Game 1: No. 13 Boston College 66, No. 12 Pitt 46 Game 2: No. 10 Clemson 70, No. 15 NC State 64 Game 3: No. 11 Louisville 84, No. 14 Georgia Tech 74 Wednesday, March 9 Game 4: No. 9 Syracuse 96, No. 8 Florida State 57 Game 5: No. 13 Boston College 82, No. 5 Wake Forest 77 (OT) Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech 76, No. 10 Clemson 75 Game 7: No. 6 Virginia 51, No. 11 Louisville 50 Thursday, March 10 Game 8: No. 1 Duke 88, No. 9 Syracuse 79 Game 9: No. 4 Miami 71, No. 13 Boston College 69 Game 10: No. 7 Virginia Tech 87, No. 2 Notre Dame 80 Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina 63, No. 6 Virginia 43 Friday, March 11 Game 12: No. 1 Duke 80, No. 4 Miami 76 Game 13: No. 7 Virginia Tech 72, No. 3 North Carolina 59 Saturday, March 12 Championship Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN *Approximate time MEN'S BASKETBALL Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis ACC tournament champions Georgia Tech won the most recent title, defeating Florida State in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP 2021 Georgia Tech 80-75 Florida State 2019 Duke 73-63 Florida State 2018 Virginia 71-63 North Carolina 2017 Duke 75-69 Notre Dame 2016 North Carolina 61-57 Virginia 2015 Notre Dame 90-82 North Carolina 2014 Virginia 72-63 Duke 2013 Miami 87-77 North Carolina 2012 Florida State 85-82 North Carolina 2011 Duke 75-58 North Carolina 2010 Duke 65-61 Georgia Tech 2009 Duke 79-69 Florida State 2008 North Carolina 86-81 Clemson 2007 North Carolina 89-80 NC State 2006 Duke 78-76 Boston College 2005 Duke 69-64 Georgia Tech 2004 Maryland 95-87 (OT) Duke 2003 Duke 84-77 NC State 2002 Duke 91-61 NC State 2001 Duke 79-53 North Carolina 2000 Duke 81-68 Maryland 1999 Duke 96-73 North Carolina 1998 North Carolina 83-68 Duke 1997 North Carolina 64-54 NC State 1996 Wake Forest 75-74 Georgia Tech 1995 Wake Forest 82-80 (OT) North Carolina 1994 North Carolina 73-66 Virginia 1993 Georgia Tech 77-75 North Carolina 1992 Duke 94-74 North Carolina 1991 North Carolina 96-74 Duke 1990 Georgia Tech 70-61 Virginia 1989 North Carolina 77-74 Duke 1988 Duke 65-61 North Carolina 1987 NC State 68-67 North Carolina 1986 Duke 68-67 Georgia Tech 1985 Georgia Tech 57-54 North Carolina 1984 Maryland 74-62 Duke 1983 NC State 81-78 Virginia 1982 North Carolina 47-45 Virginia 1981 North Carolina 61-60 Maryland 1980 Duke 73-72 Maryland 1979 North Carolina 71-63 Duke 1978 Duke 85-77 Wake Forest 1977 North Carolina 75-69 Virginia 1976 Virginia 67-62 North Carolina 1975 North Carolina 79-66 NC State 1974 NC State 103-100 (OT) Maryland 1973 NC State 76-74 Maryland 1972 North Carolina 73-64 Maryland 1971 South Carolina 52-51 North Carolina 1970 NC State 42-39 (2OT) South Carolina 1969 North Carolina 85-74 Duke 1968 North Carolina 87-50 NC State 1967 North Carolina 82-73 Duke 1966 Duke 71-66 NC State 1965 NC State 91-85 Duke 1964 Duke 80-59 Wake Forest 1963 Duke 71-66 Wake Forest 1962 Wake Forest 77-68 Clemson 1961 Wake Forest 96-81 Duke 1960 Duke 64-59 Wake Forest 1959 NC State 80-56 North Carolina 1958 Maryland 86-75 North Carolina 1957 North Carolina 95-75 South Carolina 1956 NC State 76-54 Wake Forest 1955 NC State 87-77 Duke 1954 NC State 82-80 (OT) Wake Forest 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 