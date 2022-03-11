2022 ACC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times, seeds for men's basketball

The 2022 ACC tournament for men's basketball started Tuesday, March 8 and goes until the title game on Saturday, March 12. All 15 ACC teams will participate, with the top four seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals.

Last year, Georgia Tech beat Florida State 80-75 to win the championship. This year's event will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Games will be on the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

2022 ACC tournament: Bracket

2022 ACC tournament: Schedule

All times ET.

Tuesday, March 8

Game 1: No. 13 Boston College 66, No. 12 Pitt 46

Game 2: No. 10 Clemson 70, No. 15 NC State 64

Game 3: No. 11 Louisville 84, No. 14 Georgia Tech 74

Wednesday, March 9

Game 4: No. 9 Syracuse 96, No. 8 Florida State 57

Game 5: No. 13 Boston College 82, No. 5 Wake Forest 77 (OT)

Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech 76, No. 10 Clemson 75

Game 7: No. 6 Virginia 51, No. 11 Louisville 50

Thursday, March 10

Game 8: No. 1 Duke 88, No. 9 Syracuse 79

Game 9: No. 4 Miami 71, No. 13 Boston College 69

Game 10: No. 7 Virginia Tech 87, No. 2 Notre Dame 80

Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina 63, No. 6 Virginia 43

Friday, March 11

Game 12: No. 1 Duke 80, No. 4 Miami 76

Game 13: No. 7 Virginia Tech 72, No. 3 North Carolina 59

Saturday, March 12

Championship Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate time

ACC tournament champions

Georgia Tech won the most recent title, defeating Florida State in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.