NCAA.com | March 12, 2022

2022 ACC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times, seeds for men's basketball

Andy Katz's end-of-season awards in men's basketball

The 2022 ACC tournament for men's basketball started Tuesday, March 8 and goes until the title game on Saturday, March 12. All 15 ACC teams will participate, with the top four seeds receiving byes into the quarterfinals.

Last year, Georgia Tech beat Florida State 80-75 to win the championship. This year's event will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Games will be on the ACC Network, ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU.

2022 ACC tournament: Bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND MATCHUPS

2022 ACC tournament: Schedule

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

All times ET.

Tuesday, March 8
Game 1: No. 13 Boston College 66, No. 12 Pitt 46 
Game 2: No. 10 Clemson 70, No. 15 NC State  64
Game 3: No. 11 Louisville 84, No. 14 Georgia Tech 74 

Wednesday, March 9
Game 4: No. 9 Syracuse 96, No. 8 Florida State 57
Game 5: No. 13 Boston College 82, No. 5 Wake Forest 77 (OT)
Game 6: No. 7 Virginia Tech 76, No. 10 Clemson 75
Game 7: No. 6 Virginia 51, No. 11 Louisville 50

Thursday, March 10
Game 8: No. 1 Duke 88, No. 9 Syracuse 79
Game 9: No. 4 Miami 71, No. 13 Boston College 69  
Game 10: No. 7 Virginia Tech 87, No. 2 Notre Dame 80
Game 11: No. 3 North Carolina 63, No. 6 Virginia 43 

Friday, March 11
Game 12: No. 1 Duke 80, No. 4 Miami 76 
Game 13: No. 7 Virginia Tech 72, No. 3 North Carolina 59

Saturday, March 12
Championship Game: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 7 Virginia Tech | 8:30 p.m. | ESPN

*Approximate time

ACC tournament champions

Georgia Tech won the most recent title, defeating Florida State in the 2019 final. The 2020 tournament was canceled due to COVID-19.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP
2021 Georgia Tech 80-75 Florida State
2019 Duke 73-63 Florida State
2018 Virginia 71-63 North Carolina
2017 Duke 75-69 Notre Dame
2016 North Carolina 61-57 Virginia
2015 Notre Dame 90-82 North Carolina
2014 Virginia 72-63 Duke
2013 Miami 87-77 North Carolina
2012 Florida State 85-82 North Carolina
2011 Duke 75-58 North Carolina
2010 Duke 65-61 Georgia Tech
2009 Duke 79-69 Florida State
2008 North Carolina 86-81 Clemson
2007 North Carolina 89-80 NC State
2006 Duke 78-76 Boston College
2005 Duke 69-64 Georgia Tech
2004 Maryland 95-87 (OT) Duke
2003 Duke 84-77 NC State
2002 Duke 91-61 NC State
2001 Duke 79-53 North Carolina
2000 Duke 81-68 Maryland
1999 Duke 96-73 North Carolina
1998 North Carolina 83-68 Duke
1997 North Carolina 64-54 NC State
1996 Wake Forest 75-74 Georgia Tech
1995 Wake Forest 82-80 (OT) North Carolina
1994 North Carolina 73-66 Virginia
1993 Georgia Tech 77-75 North Carolina
1992 Duke 94-74 North Carolina
1991 North Carolina 96-74 Duke
1990 Georgia Tech 70-61 Virginia
1989 North Carolina 77-74 Duke
1988 Duke 65-61 North Carolina
1987 NC State 68-67 North Carolina
1986 Duke 68-67 Georgia Tech
1985 Georgia Tech 57-54 North Carolina
1984 Maryland 74-62 Duke
1983 NC State 81-78 Virginia
1982 North Carolina 47-45 Virginia
1981 North Carolina 61-60 Maryland
1980 Duke 73-72 Maryland
1979 North Carolina 71-63 Duke
1978 Duke 85-77 Wake Forest
1977 North Carolina 75-69 Virginia
1976 Virginia 67-62 North Carolina
1975 North Carolina 79-66 NC State
1974 NC State 103-100 (OT) Maryland
1973 NC State 76-74 Maryland
1972 North Carolina 73-64 Maryland
1971 South Carolina 52-51 North Carolina
1970 NC State 42-39 (2OT) South Carolina
1969 North Carolina 85-74 Duke
1968 North Carolina 87-50 NC State
1967 North Carolina 82-73 Duke
1966 Duke 71-66 NC State
1965 NC State 91-85 Duke
1964 Duke 80-59 Wake Forest
1963 Duke 71-66 Wake Forest
1962 Wake Forest 77-68 Clemson
1961 Wake Forest 96-81 Duke
1960 Duke 64-59 Wake Forest
1959 NC State 80-56 North Carolina
1958 Maryland 86-75 North Carolina
1957 North Carolina 95-75 South Carolina
1956 NC State 76-54 Wake Forest
1955 NC State 87-77 Duke
1954 NC State 82-80 (OT) Wake Forest

