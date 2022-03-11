NCAA.com | March 12, 2022 2022 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds, game times Andy Katz's end-of-season awards in men's basketball Share The 2022 Big Ten men's basketball tournament runs Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 from Indianapolis, Indiana. The winner clinches an automatic bid into the NCAA tournament. Illinois is the defending champion, as the Illini beat Ohio State in the 2021 title game. Michigan State has the most championships with six, most recently winning in 2019. 2022 Big Ten tournament bracket Click or tap here for an updated bracket. Coming 🔜 The 2022 #B1GMBBall Tournament--here's the bracket! https://t.co/tcv0VyGvmN What GIF best describes your excitement for Wednesday? 👇 pic.twitter.com/mXN31pi8Fo — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2022 2022 Big Ten tournament schedule Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. First Round — Wednesday, March 9 Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern 71, No. 12 Nebraska 69 Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, No. 14 Minnesota 51 Second Round — Thursday, March 10 Game 3: No. 9 Indiana 74, No. 8 Michigan 69 Game 4: No. 5 Iowa 112, No. 13 Northwestern 76 Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State 76, No. 10 Maryland 72 Game 6: No. 11 Penn State 71, No. 6 Ohio State 68 Quarterfinals — Friday, March 11 Game 7: No. 9 Indiana 65, No. 1 Illinois 63 Game 8: No. 5 Iowa 84, No. 4 Rutgers 74 Game 9: No. 7 Michigan State 69, No. 2 Wisconsin 63 Game 10: No. 3 Purdue 69, No. 11 Penn State 61 Semifinals — Saturday, March 12 Game 11: No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 9 Indiana | 1 p.m. | CBS Game 12: No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Purdue | 25 minutes after Game 11 | CBS Sunday, March 13 Game 13: Semifinal winners | 3:30 p.m. | CBS MEN'S BASKETBALL Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge Rankings: AP poll | Andy Katz's Power 36 | NET rankings Must-reads: Best player by jersey number | Most popular names | 7 potential first-time champions Store: Shop official Baylor championship gear | Latest college basketball gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis Big Ten tournament champions, history Illinois is the defending champion (2021 title). It was the program's third conference tournament title (2003 and 2005). YEAR WINNER SCORE RUNNER-UP CITY 1998 Michigan (vacated) 76-67 Purdue Chicago 1999 Michigan State 67-50 Illinois Chicago 2000 Michigan State 76-61 Illinois Chicago 2001 Iowa 63-61 Indiana Chicago 2002 Ohio State (vacated) 81-64 Iowa Indianapolis 2003 Illinois 72-59 Ohio State Chicago 2004 Wisconsin 70-53 Illinois Indianapolis 2005 Illinois 54-43 Wisconsin Chicago 2006 Iowa 67-60 Ohio State Indianapolis 2007 Ohio State 66-49 Wisconsin Chicago 2008 Wisconsin 61-48 Illinois Indianapolis 2009 Purdue 65-61 Ohio State Indianapolis 2010 Ohio State 90-61 Minnesota Indianapolis 2011 Ohio State 71-60 Penn State Indianapolis 2012 Michigan State 68-64 Ohio State Indianapolis 2013 Ohio State 50-43 Wisconsin Chicago 2014 Michigan State 69-55 Michigan Indianapolis 2015 Wisconsin 80-69 (OT) Michigan State Chicago 2016 Michigan State 66-62 Purdue Indianapolis 2017 Michigan 71-56 Wisconsin Washington, D.C. 2018 Michigan 75-66 Purdue New York City 2019 Michigan State 65-60 Michigan Chicago 2021 Illinois 91-88 (OT) Ohio State Indianapolis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE What is March Madness: The NCAA tournament explained Here is everything (really!) you might want to know about March Madness — one of the biggest, most exciting and fun events in sports. READ MORE How every undefeated college basketball team has performed in the NCAA tournament In the 82-year history of the NCAA tournament, only 20 teams have ever entered the tournament with a perfect record. READ MORE