2022 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times for men's basketball

The 2022 SEC men's basketball tournament begins Wednesday, March 9, and goes through Sunday, March 13. All games will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Get the bracket, schedule and game times below.

All 14 SEC teams will play in the event. Alabama is the defending champion, beating LSU in the 2021 title game.

2022 SEC Tournament bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND ALL OF THE MATCHUPS

2022 SEC tournament schedule, game times

All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 72, No. 13 Ole Miss 60

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt 86, No. 14 Georgia 51

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M 83, No. 9 Florida 80

Game 4: No. 5 LSU 76, No. 12 Missouri 68

Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State 73, No. 7 South Carolina 51

Game 6: No. 11 Vanderbilt 82, No. 6 Alabama 76

Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 8 Texas A&M 67, No. 1 Auburn 62

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas 79, No. 5 LSU 67

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 72, No. 10 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky 77, No. 11 Vanderbilt 71

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. | ESPN

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: Championship game | 1 p.m. | ESPN

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with seven, including last season.