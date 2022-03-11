TRENDING:

🍿 Chaos in Big Ten men's hoops

🏀 Full men's scoreboard

DI indoor track & field championships | Day 1 recap

🚨 HR record broken in college softball

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA staff | March 12, 2022

2022 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times for men's basketball

Andy Katz's penultimate NCAA men's bracket predictions

The 2022 SEC men's basketball tournament begins Wednesday, March 9, and goes through Sunday, March 13. All games will be at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. Get the bracket, schedule and game times below.

All 14 SEC teams will play in the event. Alabama is the defending champion, beating LSU in the 2021 title game.

2022 SEC Tournament bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND ALL OF THE MATCHUPS

2022 SEC tournament schedule, game times

All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 72, No. 13 Ole Miss 60 
Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt 86, No. 14 Georgia 51

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M 83, No. 9 Florida 80 
Game 4: No. 5 LSU 76, No. 12 Missouri 68
Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State 73, No. 7 South Carolina 51 
Game 6: No. 11 Vanderbilt 82, No. 6 Alabama 76

Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 8 Texas A&M 67, No. 1 Auburn 62
Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas 79, No. 5 LSU 67
Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 72, No. 10 Mississippi State 59
Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky 77, No. 11 Vanderbilt 71

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 8 Texas A&M | 1 p.m. | ESPN
Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Kentucky | 3 p.m. | ESPN

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: Championship game | 1 p.m. | ESPN

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with seven, including last season.

YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION
1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta
1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta
1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn.
1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La.
1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn.
1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn.
1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky.
1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky.
1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky.
1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky.
1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky.
1979 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1980 LSU 80-78 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala.
1981 Ole Miss 66-62 Georgia Birmingham, Ala.
1982 Alabama 48-46 Kentucky Lexington, Ky.
1983 Georgia 86-71 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1984 Kentucky 51-49 Auburn Nashville, Tenn.
1985 Auburn 53-49 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1986 Kentucky 83-72 Alabama Lexington, Ky.
1987 Alabama 69-62 LSU Atlanta
1988 Kentucky 62-57 Georgia Baton Rouge, La.
1989 Alabama 72-60 Florida Knoxville, Tenn.
1990 Alabama 70-51 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla.
1991 Alabama 88-69 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala.
1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky.
1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn.
1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta
1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans
1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn.
1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta
1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta
2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta
2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn.
2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta
2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans
2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta
2005  Florida 70-53  Kentucky Atlanta
2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn.
2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta
2008  Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta
2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla.
2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn.
2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta
2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans
2013 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn.
2014  Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta
2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn.
2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn.
2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis
2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn.
2021 Alabama 80-79 LSU Nashville, Tenn.

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

What is March Madness: The NCAA tournament explained

Here is everything (really!) you might want to know about March Madness — one of the biggest, most exciting and fun events in sports.
READ MORE

How every undefeated college basketball team has performed in the NCAA tournament

In the 82-year history of the NCAA tournament, only 20 teams have ever entered the tournament with a perfect record.
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners