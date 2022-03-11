TRENDING:

🍿 Chaos in Big Ten men's hoops

🏀 Full men's scoreboard

DI indoor track & field championships | Day 1 recap

🚨 HR record broken in college softball

Selection Sunday

days

:

hrs

:

min

:

sec

Get ready
Watch the selection show
basketball-men-d1 flag

Daniel Wilco | NCAA.com | March 11, 2022

How every undefeated college basketball team has performed in the NCAA tournament

Everything you need to know about March Madness

In the 82-year history of the NCAA tournament, only 20 teams have ever entered the tournament with a perfect record.

The first came in 1951, when Lou Rossini led Columbia to a 21-0 regular season and an Ivy League championship. But the Lions would fall to No. 5 Illinois 79-71 in the first round of the tournament. 

The most recent undefeated regular season was in 2021, when Gonzaga went 24-0. The Bulldogs drew a No. 1 seed, and made it all the way to the national championship game. However, they were dominated by Baylor.

Only seven teams in the history of college basketball have won an NCAA tournament championship with a perfect record. 

The first came in 1956, when Bill Russell averaged 20.6 points and 21 rebounds to lead San Francisco to its second straight championship, improving on the 28-1 record of 1955.

NCAA Photos Bill Russell Bill Russell celebrates a perfect season and a national championship in 1956.

The feat was repeated in 1957, when North Carolina, coached by Frank McGuire and led by Lennie Rosenbluth, won 32 straight. The most impressive of those wins came in the national championship, when the Tar Heels survived three overtimes to beat Wilt Chamberlain and Kansas 54-53.

NCAA Photos North Carolina Tar Heels basketball won a national championship in 1957 Lenny Rosenbluth of North Carolina argues with a referee during the NCAA national championship game against Kansas in 1957.

Four of the undefeated titles unsurprisingly came from UCLA, which went 281-15 from 1964-1973, winning nine national championships and recording four perfect seasons to boot.

And the most recent undefeated title came in 1976, at the hands of Indiana. Bob Knight was in his fifth year. In 1975, Knight’s fourth season with the Hoosiers, he coached the team to a perfect 29-0 regular season, before falling to Kentucky in the NCAA tournament regional finals. But he and Indiana would not be denied the next year, going 32-0 and beating Michigan 86-68 for the school’s third championship.

Here is the full list of teams that have entered the NCAA tournament with a perfect record. Because regional and overall third-place games existed until 1982, some teams finished with two losses on the season:

Team Coach Record NCAAT record FINAL RECORD Result
1950-51 Columbia Lou Rossini 21-0 0-1 21-1 Lost in first round
1955-56
San Francisco		 Phil Woolpert 25-0 4-0 29-0 Won championship
1956-57
North Carolina		 Frank McGuire 27-0 5-0 32-0 Won championship
1960-61
Ohio State		 Fred Taylor 24-0 3-1 27-1 Lost championship
1963-64
UCLA		 John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship
1966-67
UCLA		 John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship
1967-68
Houston		 Guy Lewis 28-0 3-2 31-2 Lost in Final Four
1967-68
St. Bonaventure		 Larry Weise 22-0 1-2 23-2 Lost in regional semifinals
1970-71
Marquette		 Al McGuire 26-0 2-1 28-1 Lost in regional semifinals
1970-71
Penn		 Dick Harter 26-0 2-1 28-1 Lost in regional finals
1971-72
UCLA		 John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship
1972-73
UCLA		 John Wooden 26-0 4-0 30-0 Won championship
1974-75
Indiana		 Bob Knight 29-0 2-1 31-1 Lost in regional finals
1975-76
Indiana		 Bob Knight 27-0 5-0 32-0 Won championship
1975-76
Rutgers		 Tom Young 28-0 3-2 31-2 Lost in Final Four
1978-79
Indiana State		 Bill Hodges 29-0 4-1 33-1 Lost championship
1990-91
UNLV		 Jerry Tarkanian 30-0 4-1 34-1 Lost in Final Four
2013-14
Wichita State		 Gregg Marshall 34-0 1-1 35-1 Lost in second round
2014-15
Kentucky		 John Calipari 34-0 4-1 38-1 Lost in Final Four
2020-21
Gonzaga		 Mark Few 24-0 5-1 31-1 Lost championship

All records found in official NCAA record book

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

What is March Madness: The NCAA tournament explained

Here is everything (really!) you might want to know about March Madness — one of the biggest, most exciting and fun events in sports.
READ MORE

The NCAA bracket regions where more upsets happen than any other

Upsets are synonymous with March Madness. But where are those upsets most likely to occur?
READ MORE

March Madness

Presented by
Presented by
Presented by

Subscribe To Email Updates

Enter your information to receive emails about offers, promotions from NCAA.com and our partners