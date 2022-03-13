2022 Big Ten tournament: Bracket, schedule, seeds, game times

The 2022 Big Ten men's basketball tournament ran Wednesday, March 9 through Sunday, March 13 from Indianapolis, Ind. Iowa defeated Purdue to win the title.

Illinois was the defending champion, as the Illini beat Ohio State in the 2021 title game. Michigan State has the most championships with six, most recently winning in 2019.

2022 Big Ten tournament bracket

Click or tap here for an updated bracket.

2022 Big Ten tournament schedule

Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

First Round — Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 13 Northwestern 71, No. 12 Nebraska 69

Game 2: No. 11 Penn State 60, No. 14 Minnesota 51

Second Round — Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 9 Indiana 74, No. 8 Michigan 69

Game 4: No. 5 Iowa 112, No. 13 Northwestern 76

Game 5: No. 7 Michigan State 76, No. 10 Maryland 72

Game 6: No. 11 Penn State 71, No. 6 Ohio State 68

Quarterfinals — Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 9 Indiana 65, No. 1 Illinois 63

Game 8: No. 5 Iowa 84, No. 4 Rutgers 74

Game 9: No. 7 Michigan State 69, No. 2 Wisconsin 63

Game 10: No. 3 Purdue 69, No. 11 Penn State 61

Semifinals — Saturday, March 12

Game 11: No. 5 Iowa 80, No. 9 Indiana 77

Game 12: No. 3 Purdue 75, No. 7 Michigan State 70

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: No. 5 Iowa 75, No. 3 Purdue 66

Big Ten tournament champions, history

