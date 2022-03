We're tracking all 32 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments, auto-bids

The 68-team bracket for the men's 2022 NCAA tournament includes 32 teams that qualify automatically through automatic bids from their conferences. Below, check out the 32 conferences that crowned champions through tournaments. The 32 AQ teams will help make up the March Madness field. The rest will be at-large selections.

Conference champions include Iowa (Big Ten), Virginia Tech (ACC) and Yale (Ivy League). You can get a printable NCAA bracket here.

