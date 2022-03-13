NCAA.org | March 13, 2022 2022 NCAA men's tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis make their predictions Share Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor earned the four No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA tournament. There's still 64 other teams vying for the national championship. BRACKET 2022: Check out the bracket Here's a complete list of them. 2022 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams Here's the official seed list: 1. Gonzaga (26 - 3) 2. Arizona (31 - 3) 3. Kansas (28 - 6) 4. Baylor (26 - 6) 5. Auburn (27 - 5) 6. Kentucky (26 - 7) 7. Villanova (26 - 7) 8. Duke (28 - 6) 9. Wisconsin (24 - 7) 10. Tennessee (26 - 7) 11. Purdue (27 - 7) 12. Texas Tech (25 - 9) 13. UCLA (25 - 7) 14. Illinois (22 - 9) 15. Providence (25 - 5) 16. Arkansas (25 - 8) 17. UConn (23 - 9) 18. Houston (29 - 5) 19. Saint Mary's (CA) (25 - 7) 20. Iowa (26 - 9) 21. Alabama (19 - 13) 22. LSU (22 - 11) 23. Texas (21 - 11) 24. Colorado St. (25 - 5) 25. Southern California (26 - 7) 26. Murray St. (30 - 2) 27. Michigan St. (22 - 12) 28. Ohio St. (19 - 11) 29. Boise St. (27 - 7) 30. North Carolina (24 - 9) 31. San Diego St. (23 - 8) 32. Seton Hall (21 - 10) 33. Creighton (22 - 11) 34. TCU (20 - 12) 35. Marquette (19 - 12) 36. Memphis (21 - 10) 37. San Francisco (24 - 9) 38. Miami (FL) (23 - 10) 39. Loyola Chicago (25 - 7) 40. Davidson (27 - 6) 41. Iowa St. (20 - 12) 42. Michigan (17 - 14) 43. Wyoming (25 - 8) 44. Rutgers (18 - 13) 45. Indiana (20 - 13) 46. Virginia Tech (23 - 12) 47. Notre Dame (22 - 10) 48. UAB (27 - 7) 49. Richmond (23 - 12) 50. New Mexico St. (26 - 6) 51. Chattanooga (27 - 7) 52. South Dakota St. (30 - 4) 53. Vermont (28 - 5) 54. Akron (24 - 9) 55. Longwood (26 - 6) 56. Yale (19 - 11) 57. Colgate (23 - 11) 58. Montana St. (27 - 7) 59. Delaware (22 - 12) 60. Saint Peter's (19 - 11) 61. Jacksonville St. (21 - 10) 62. Cal St. Fullerton (21 - 10) 63. Georgia St. (18 - 10) 64. Norfolk St. (24 - 6) 65. Wright St. (21 - 13) 66. Bryant (22 - 9) 67. Texas Southern (18 - 12) 68. A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 11) COMPETE FOR PERFECTION: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game NCAA tournament bids by conference Conferences Sending 11 Teams to the NCAA Tournament (1): Big East (1) 2011 Conferences Sending Nine Teams to the NCAA Tournament (5): ACC (2) 2017, 2018 Big East (1) 2012 Big Ten (2) 2021, 2022 Conferences Sending Eight Teams to the NCAA Tournament (6): Big East (4) 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013 Big Ten (1) 2019 Southeastern (1) 2018 Conferences Sending Seven Teams to the NCAA Tournament (26): ACC (5) 2007, 2009, 2016, 2019, 2021 Big East (3) 1991, 2009, 2017 Big Ten (10) 1990, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017 Big 12 (6) 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021 Pac-12 (1) 2016 Southeastern (1) 2019 Conferences Sending Six Teams to the NCAA Tournament (64): ACC (12) 1986, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2014, 2015 Atlantic 10 (1) 2014 Big East (11) 1985, 1988, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2015, 2018, 2022 Big 8 (2) 1992, 1993 Big Ten (10) 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014 Big 12 (11) 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2022 C-USA (1) 2004 P ac-12 (5) 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014 SEC (11) 1987, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2022 Conferences Sending Five Teams to the NCAA Tournament (62): ACC (11) 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2005, 2012, 2022 Atlantic 10 (3) 1997, 1998, 2013 Big East (10) 1983, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2016 Big 8 (3) 1986, 1988, 1995 Big Ten (12) 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2010 Big 12 (4) 1997, 1999, 2011, 2013 Pac-12 (6) 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2013, 2021 MWC (1) 2013 SEC (12) 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2017 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 