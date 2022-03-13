2022 NCAA men's tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor earned the four No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA tournament. There's still 64 other teams vying for the national championship.

BRACKET 2022: Check out the bracket

Here's a complete list of them.

2022 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams

Here's the official seed list:

1. Gonzaga (26 - 3)

2. Arizona (31 - 3)

3. Kansas (28 - 6)

4. Baylor (26 - 6)

5. Auburn (27 - 5)

6. Kentucky (26 - 7)

7. Villanova (26 - 7)

8. Duke (28 - 6)

9. Wisconsin (24 - 7)

10. Tennessee (26 - 7)

11. Purdue (27 - 7)

12. Texas Tech (25 - 9)

13. UCLA (25 - 7)

14. Illinois (22 - 9)

15. Providence (25 - 5)

16. Arkansas (25 - 8)

17. UConn (23 - 9)

18. Houston (29 - 5)

19. Saint Mary's (CA) (25 - 7)

20. Iowa (26 - 9)

21. Alabama (19 - 13)

22. LSU (22 - 11)

23. Texas (21 - 11)

24. Colorado St. (25 - 5)

25. Southern California (26 - 7)

26. Murray St. (30 - 2)

27. Michigan St. (22 - 12)

28. Ohio St. (19 - 11)

29. Boise St. (27 - 7)

30. North Carolina (24 - 9)

31. San Diego St. (23 - 8)

32. Seton Hall (21 - 10)

33. Creighton (22 - 11)

34. TCU (20 - 12)

35. Marquette (19 - 12)

36. Memphis (21 - 10)

37. San Francisco (24 - 9)

38. Miami (FL) (23 - 10)

39. Loyola Chicago (25 - 7)

40. Davidson (27 - 6)

41. Iowa St. (20 - 12)

42. Michigan (17 - 14)

43. Wyoming (25 - 8)

44. Rutgers (18 - 13)

45. Indiana (20 - 13)

46. Virginia Tech (23 - 12)

47. Notre Dame (22 - 10)

48. UAB (27 - 7)

49. Richmond (23 - 12)

50. New Mexico St. (26 - 6)

51. Chattanooga (27 - 7)

52. South Dakota St. (30 - 4)

53. Vermont (28 - 5)

54. Akron (24 - 9)

55. Longwood (26 - 6)

56. Yale (19 - 11)

57. Colgate (23 - 11)

58. Montana St. (27 - 7)

59. Delaware (22 - 12)

60. Saint Peter's (19 - 11)

61. Jacksonville St. (21 - 10)

62. Cal St. Fullerton (21 - 10)

63. Georgia St. (18 - 10)

64. Norfolk St. (24 - 6)

65. Wright St. (21 - 13)

66. Bryant (22 - 9)

67. Texas Southern (18 - 12)

68. A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 11)

COMPETE FOR PERFECTION: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game

NCAA tournament bids by conference

Conferences Sending 11 Teams to the NCAA Tournament (1):

Big East (1) 2011

Conferences Sending Nine Teams to the NCAA Tournament (5):

ACC (2) 2017, 2018

Big East (1) 2012

Big Ten (2) 2021, 2022

Conferences Sending Eight Teams to the NCAA Tournament (6):

Big East (4) 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013

Big Ten (1) 2019

Southeastern (1) 2018

Conferences Sending Seven Teams to the NCAA Tournament (26):

ACC (5) 2007, 2009, 2016, 2019, 2021

Big East (3) 1991, 2009, 2017

Big Ten (10) 1990, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017

Big 12 (6) 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021

Pac-12 (1) 2016

Southeastern (1) 2019

Conferences Sending Six Teams to the NCAA Tournament (64):

ACC (12) 1986, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2014, 2015

Atlantic 10 (1) 2014

Big East (11) 1985, 1988, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2015, 2018, 2022

Big 8 (2) 1992, 1993

Big Ten (10) 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014

Big 12 (11) 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2022

C-USA (1) 2004 P

ac-12 (5) 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014

SEC (11) 1987, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2022

Conferences Sending Five Teams to the NCAA Tournament (62):