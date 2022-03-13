🏀 MARCH MADNESS

basketball-men-d1 flag

NCAA.org | March 13, 2022

2022 NCAA men's tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams

Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis make their predictions

Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor earned the four No. 1 seeds in the 2022 NCAA tournament. There's still 64 other teams vying for the national championship. 

BRACKET 2022: Check out the bracket 

Here's a complete list of them. 

2022 NCAA tournament bids: All 68 March Madness teams 

Here's the official seed list: 

1. Gonzaga (26 - 3)
2. Arizona (31 - 3)
3. Kansas (28 - 6)
4. Baylor (26 - 6)
5. Auburn (27 - 5)
6. Kentucky (26 - 7)
7. Villanova (26 - 7)
8. Duke (28 - 6)
9. Wisconsin (24 - 7)
10. Tennessee (26 - 7)
11. Purdue (27 - 7)
12. Texas Tech (25 - 9)
13. UCLA (25 - 7)
14. Illinois (22 - 9)
15. Providence (25 - 5)
16. Arkansas (25 - 8)
17. UConn (23 - 9)
18. Houston (29 - 5)
19. Saint Mary's (CA) (25 - 7)
20. Iowa (26 - 9)
21. Alabama (19 - 13)
22. LSU (22 - 11)
23. Texas (21 - 11)
24. Colorado St. (25 - 5)
25. Southern California (26 - 7)
26. Murray St. (30 - 2)
27. Michigan St. (22 - 12)
28. Ohio St. (19 - 11)
29. Boise St. (27 - 7)
30. North Carolina (24 - 9)
31. San Diego St. (23 - 8)
32. Seton Hall (21 - 10)
33. Creighton (22 - 11)
34. TCU (20 - 12)
35. Marquette (19 - 12)
36. Memphis (21 - 10)
37. San Francisco (24 - 9)
38. Miami (FL) (23 - 10)
39. Loyola Chicago (25 - 7)
40. Davidson (27 - 6)
41. Iowa St. (20 - 12)
42. Michigan (17 - 14)
43. Wyoming (25 - 8)
44. Rutgers (18 - 13)
45. Indiana (20 - 13)
46. Virginia Tech (23 - 12)
47. Notre Dame (22 - 10)
48. UAB (27 - 7)
49. Richmond (23 - 12)
50. New Mexico St. (26 - 6)
51. Chattanooga (27 - 7)
52. South Dakota St. (30 - 4)
53. Vermont (28 - 5)
54. Akron (24 - 9)
55. Longwood (26 - 6)
56. Yale (19 - 11)
57. Colgate (23 - 11)
58. Montana St. (27 - 7)
59. Delaware (22 - 12)
60. Saint Peter's (19 - 11)
61. Jacksonville St. (21 - 10)
62. Cal St. Fullerton (21 - 10)
63. Georgia St. (18 - 10)
64. Norfolk St. (24 - 6)
65. Wright St. (21 - 13)
66. Bryant (22 - 9)
67. Texas Southern (18 - 12)
68. A&M-Corpus Christi (23 - 11)

COMPETE FOR PERFECTION: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game

NCAA tournament bids by conference 

Conferences Sending 11 Teams to the NCAA Tournament (1):

  • Big East (1) 2011

Conferences Sending Nine Teams to the NCAA Tournament (5):

  • ACC (2) 2017, 2018
  • Big East (1) 2012
  • Big Ten (2) 2021, 2022

Conferences Sending Eight Teams to the NCAA Tournament (6):

  • Big East (4) 2006, 2008, 2010, 2013
  • Big Ten (1) 2019
  • Southeastern (1) 2018

Conferences Sending Seven Teams to the NCAA Tournament (26):

  • ACC (5) 2007, 2009, 2016, 2019, 2021
  • Big East (3) 1991, 2009, 2017
  • Big Ten (10) 1990, 1994, 1999, 2001, 2009, 2011, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017
  • Big 12 (6) 2010, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2018, 2021
  • Pac-12 (1) 2016
  • Southeastern (1) 2019

Conferences Sending Six Teams to the NCAA Tournament (64):

  • ACC (12) 1986, 1987, 1989, 1991, 1993, 1996, 1997, 2001, 2004, 2010, 2014, 2015
  • Atlantic 10 (1) 2014
  • Big East (11) 1985, 1988, 1990, 1994, 2002, 2004, 2005, 2007, 2015, 2018, 2022
  • Big 8 (2) 1992, 1993
  • Big Ten (10) 1985, 1986, 1987, 1995, 1997, 2000, 2006, 2007, 2012, 2014
  • Big 12 (11) 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2008, 2009, 2012, 2017, 2019, 2022
  • C-USA (1) 2004 P
  • ac-12 (5) 2002, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2014
  • SEC (11) 1987, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2021, 2022

Conferences Sending Five Teams to the NCAA Tournament (62):

  • ACC (11) 1980, 1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1992, 1994, 1998, 2005, 2012, 2022
  • Atlantic 10 (3) 1997, 1998, 2013
  • Big East (10) 1983, 1987, 1989, 1992, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2001, 2016
  • Big 8 (3) 1986, 1988, 1995 Big Ten (12) 1983, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1992, 1993, 1996, 1998, 2002, 2003, 2005, 2010
  • Big 12 (4) 1997, 1999, 2011, 2013
  • Pac-12 (6) 1995, 1997, 2001, 2003, 2013, 2021
  • MWC (1) 2013
  • SEC (12) 1985, 1988, 1989, 1991, 1995, 1997, 1998, 2005, 2007, 2011, 2015, 2017

7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion

These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now.
READ MORE

The March Madness memories that come to mind for today's players

March Madness brings back amazing memories, from buzzer-beaters to Cinderella stories. This tournament's student-athletes take a look back on their favorite moments from March.
READ MORE

The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks

We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition.
READ MORE

March Madness

