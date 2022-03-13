NCAA.com | March 13, 2022 2022 NIT field and pairings announced Share Dayton, SMU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma highlight the 32-team National Invitation Tournament field released by the NIT committee today. First round play is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16, with the second round running March 19-20. Quarterfinals will be held on March 22 and 23 and four teams will advance to New York City for the semifinals on Tuesday, March 29. The NIT will conclude with the championship game on Thursday, March 31. PRINT: Click or tap here for a printable 2022 NIT bracket First round action on campus sites, features number one seeds, Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M facing Toledo, Missouri State, Nicholls and Alcorn respectively. Other first round games include Belmont at Vanderbilt, Iona at Florida, Cleveland State at Xavier, St. Bonaventure at Colorado, Mississippi State at Virginia, Texas State at North Texas, Santa Clara at Washington State, UNI at Saint Louis, Long Beach State at BYU, Alcorn at Texas A&M, Oregon at Utah State, Princeton at VCU, Towson at Wake Forest. For the 2022 season, the NIT seeded only the top half of the 32-team field. The bottom 16 unseeded teams were placed into the bracket by the NIT Committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible. NIT HUB: Everything you need to know about the 2022 NIT Dayton is making its 27th appearance in the National Invitation Tournament, the most of any school in the 2022 field. NIT games are being televised by ESPN and ESPN2. Additional NIT information can be found on www.NCAA.com/NIT. 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE The March Madness memories that come to mind for today's players March Madness brings back amazing memories, from buzzer-beaters to Cinderella stories. This tournament's student-athletes take a look back on their favorite moments from March. READ MORE The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition. READ MORE