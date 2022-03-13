2022 NIT field and pairings announced

Dayton, SMU, Texas A&M and Oklahoma highlight the 32-team National Invitation Tournament field released by the NIT committee today.

First round play is scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday, March 15 and 16, with the second round running March 19-20. Quarterfinals will be held on March 22 and 23 and four teams will advance to New York City for the semifinals on Tuesday, March 29. The NIT will conclude with the championship game on Thursday, March 31.

First round action on campus sites, features number one seeds, Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M facing Toledo, Missouri State, Nicholls and Alcorn respectively.

Other first round games include Belmont at Vanderbilt, Iona at Florida, Cleveland State at Xavier, St. Bonaventure at Colorado, Mississippi State at Virginia, Texas State at North Texas, Santa Clara at Washington State, UNI at Saint Louis, Long Beach State at BYU, Alcorn at Texas A&M, Oregon at Utah State, Princeton at VCU, Towson at Wake Forest.

For the 2022 season, the NIT seeded only the top half of the 32-team field. The bottom 16 unseeded teams were placed into the bracket by the NIT Committee as close to their area of natural interest as possible.

Dayton is making its 27th appearance in the National Invitation Tournament, the most of any school in the 2022 field.

NIT games are being televised by ESPN and ESPN2. Additional NIT information can be found on www.NCAA.com/NIT.