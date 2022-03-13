2022 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times for men's basketball

The 2022 SEC tournament for men's basketball finished Sunday, March 13 as Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 65-50 to win the title.

This year's event was played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. See the bracket, schedule and results below.

2022 SEC Tournament bracket

CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND ALL OF THE MATCHUPS

2022 SEC tournament schedule, game times

All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard.

Wednesday, March 9

Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 72, No. 13 Ole Miss 60

Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt 86, No. 14 Georgia 51

Thursday, March 10

Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M 83, No. 9 Florida 80

Game 4: No. 5 LSU 76, No. 12 Missouri 68

Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State 73, No. 7 South Carolina 51

Game 6: No. 11 Vanderbilt 82, No. 6 Alabama 76

Friday, March 11

Game 7: No. 8 Texas A&M 67, No. 1 Auburn 62

Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas 79, No. 5 LSU 67

Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 72, No. 10 Mississippi State 59

Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky 77, No. 11 Vanderbilt 71

Saturday, March 12

Game 11: No. 8 Texas A&M 82, No. 4 Arkansas 64

Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 69, No. 3 Kentucky 62

Sunday, March 13

Game 13: No. 2 Tennessee 65, No. 8 Texas A&M 50

SEC tournament: History, champions

Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with seven, including the 2021 season.