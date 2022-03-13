NCAA staff | March 13, 2022 2022 SEC tournament: Bracket, schedule, game times for men's basketball Final NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz Share The 2022 SEC tournament for men's basketball finished Sunday, March 13 as Tennessee defeated Texas A&M 65-50 to win the title. This year's event was played at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. See the bracket, schedule and results below. 2022 SEC Tournament bracket 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐁𝐑𝐀𝐂𝐊𝐄𝐓.#SECMBB x #SECTourney pic.twitter.com/ltcD9R50M8— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) March 6, 2022 CLICK OR TAP HERE TO SEE THE BRACKET AND ALL OF THE MATCHUPS 2022 SEC tournament schedule, game times All times ET. Click or tap here for a live scoreboard. Wednesday, March 9 Game 1: No. 12 Missouri 72, No. 13 Ole Miss 60 Game 2: No. 11 Vanderbilt 86, No. 14 Georgia 51 Thursday, March 10 Game 3: No. 8 Texas A&M 83, No. 9 Florida 80 Game 4: No. 5 LSU 76, No. 12 Missouri 68 Game 5: No. 10 Mississippi State 73, No. 7 South Carolina 51 Game 6: No. 11 Vanderbilt 82, No. 6 Alabama 76 Friday, March 11 Game 7: No. 8 Texas A&M 67, No. 1 Auburn 62 Game 8: No. 4 Arkansas 79, No. 5 LSU 67 Game 9: No. 2 Tennessee 72, No. 10 Mississippi State 59 Game 10: No. 3 Kentucky 77, No. 11 Vanderbilt 71 Saturday, March 12 Game 11: No. 8 Texas A&M 82, No. 4 Arkansas 64 Game 12: No. 2 Tennessee 69, No. 3 Kentucky 62 Sunday, March 13 Game 13: No. 2 Tennessee 65, No. 8 Texas A&M 50 2022 March Madness Bracket Challenge: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge NEW: Pick and trade teams with the Starting Lineup Challenge Bracket Tracker: Tracking this year's perfect brackets Keep up with the madness: Watch here | Schedule | Full bracket Tickets: Regional rounds | 2022 Final Four Store: Shop official NCAA Tournament Gear Listen: March Madness 365 podcast | Exclusive interviews & latest analysis SEC tournament: History, champions Kentucky has won the most SEC tournament titles with 31. Alabama is second with seven, including the 2021 season. YEAR CHAMPION SCORE RUNNER-UP LOCATION 1933 Kentucky 46-27 Mississippi State Atlanta 1934 Alabama 41-25 Florida Atlanta 1936 Tennessee 29-25 Alabama Knoxville, Tenn. 1937 Kentucky 39-25 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1938 Georgia Tech 58-47 Ole Miss Baton Rouge, La. 1939 Kentucky 46-38 Tennessee Knoxville, Tenn. 1940 Kentucky 51-43 Georgia Knoxville, Tenn. 1941 Tennessee 36-33 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1942 Kentucky 36-34 Alabama Louisville, Ky. 1943 Tennessee 33-30 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1944 Kentucky 62-46 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1945 Kentucky 39-35 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1946 Kentucky 59-36 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1947 Kentucky 55-38 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1948 Kentucky 54-43 Georgia Tech Louisville, Ky. 1949 Kentucky 68-52 Tulane Louisville, Ky. 1950 Kentucky 95-58 Tennessee Louisville, Ky. 1951 Vanderbilt 61-57 Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1952 Kentucky 44-43 LSU Louisville, Ky. 1979 Tennessee 75-69 (OT) Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1980 LSU 80-78 Kentucky Birmingham, Ala. 1981 Ole Miss 66-62 Georgia Birmingham, Ala. 1982 Alabama 48-46 Kentucky Lexington, Ky. 1983 Georgia 86-71 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1984 Kentucky 51-49 Auburn Nashville, Tenn. 1985 Auburn 53-49 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1986 Kentucky 83-72 Alabama Lexington, Ky. 1987 Alabama 69-62 LSU Atlanta 1988 Kentucky 62-57 Georgia Baton Rouge, La. 1989 Alabama 72-60 Florida Knoxville, Tenn. 1990 Alabama 70-51 Ole Miss Orlando, Fla. 1991 Alabama 88-69 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 1992 Kentucky 80-54 Alabama Birmingham, Ala. 1993 Kentucky 82-65 LSU Lexington, Ky. 1994 Kentucky 73-60 Florida Memphis, Tenn. 1995 Kentucky 95-93 (OT) Arkansas Atlanta 1996 Mississippi State 84-73 Kentucky New Orleans 1997 Kentucky 95-68 Georgia Memphis, Tenn. 1998 Kentucky 86-56 South Carolina Atlanta 1999 Kentucky 76-63 Arkansas Atlanta 2000 Arkansas 75-67 Auburn Atlanta 2001 Kentucky 77-55 Ole Miss Nashville, Tenn. 2002 Mississippi State 61-58 Alabama Atlanta 2003 Kentucky 64-57 Mississippi State New Orleans 2004 Kentucky 89-73 Florida Atlanta 2005 Florida 70-53 Kentucky Atlanta 2006 Florida 49-47 South Carolina Nashville, Tenn. 2007 Florida 77-56 Arkansas Atlanta 2008 Georgia 66-57 Arkansas Atlanta 2009 Mississippi State 64-61 Tennessee Tampa, Fla. 2010 Kentucky 75-74 (OT) Mississippi State Nashville, Tenn. 2011 Kentucky 70-54 Florida Atlanta 2012 Vanderbilt 71-64 Kentucky New Orleans 2013 Ole Miss 66-63 Florida Nashville, Tenn. 2014 Florida 61-60 Kentucky Atlanta 2015 Kentucky 78-63 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2016 Kentucky 82-77 (OT) Texas A&M Nashville, Tenn. 2017 Kentucky 82-65 Arkansas Nashville, Tenn. 2018 Kentucky 77-72 Tennessee St. Louis 2019 Auburn 84-64 Tennessee Nashville, Tenn. 2021 Alabama 80-79 LSU Nashville, Tenn. 2022 Tennessee 65-50 Texas A&M Tampa, Florida 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE The March Madness memories that come to mind for today's players March Madness brings back amazing memories, from buzzer-beaters to Cinderella stories. This tournament's student-athletes take a look back on their favorite moments from March. READ MORE The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition. READ MORE