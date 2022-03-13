Stan Becton | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022 Final NCAA men's bracket projections made Selection Sunday, according to Andy Katz Final NCAA tournament bracket predictions from Andy Katz Share It's here. Selection Sunday is finally here. Before we learn what the bracket is, March Madness correspondent Andy Katz has updated his projections for the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament. Many teams have already clinched automatic qualifying bids. Here's how Katz projects the 68-team field to look, through games played on Saturday, March 13. First, here's the bracket in table form (scroll to the right to view the full bracket). March Madness bracket predictions SEED WEST EAST MIDWEST SOUTH 1 Gonzaga Baylor Kansas Arizona 16 Cal State Fullerton Norfolk State Bryant/Wright State Texas Southern/Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 8 TCU Seton Hall Murray State Colorado State 9 Marquette San Diego State Memphis San Francisco 5 Iowa Houston UConn Texas 12 UAB Notre Dame/Texas A&M South Dakota State Rutgers/Wyoming 4 Arkansas Illinois UCLA Providence 13 Chattanooga Princeton OR Yale New Mexico State Vermont 6 Saint Mary's LSU Alabama USC 11 Virginia Tech Indiana Loyola Chicago Michigan 3 Texas Tech Duke Wisconsin Tennessee 14 Montana State Longwood St. Peter's Akron 7 Ohio State Michigan State North Carolina Boise State 10 Miami (FL.) Creighton Davidson Iowa State 2 Villanova Kentucky Auburn Purdue 15 Colgate Delaware Georgia State Jacksonville State BID TRACKER: Tracking all 32 NCAA men's basketball conference tournaments, auto-bids Let's take a closer look at Katz's bracket. The top seeds in the NCAA bracket The one seeds in Andy Katz's final bracket projections, in order of overall seeding, are Gonzaga, Arizona, Kansas and Baylor, respectively. No surprises among the top three overall seeds as each team won its conference tournament. Gonzaga, the WCC champion, at 26-3 gets the top overall seed; the Zags enter Selection Sunday No. 1 in the AP Poll, NET rankings and Coaches Poll. Arizona won the Pac-12 title with another win over UCLA. If the Wildcats land a No. 1 seed as Katz projects, head coach Tommy Lloyd will join North Carolina's Bill Guthridge (1998) and Indiana State's Bill Hodges (1979) as the third coach to earn a No. 1 seed in their first season as a Division head coach. Kansas won the Big 12 tournament, giving the Jayhawks their ninth sweep of the regular-season and conference titles under Bill Self. Katz projects Kansas to sit atop the Midwest region. The final No. 1 seed goes to Baylor. The Bears grab the last top seed despite losing to Oklahoma in the Big 12 tournament quarterfinals. The other contenders for the final No. 1 seed entering the weekend were Auburn, Kentucky, Duke and Wisconsin. All lost in their conference tournaments. BRACKET CHALLENGE: Play the 2022 NCAA March Madness Men's Bracket Challenge Game Number of bids by conference Conferences with multiple teams in Katz's bracket projections Conference Total Teams Teams (Automatic Qualifier in Bold) Big Ten 9 Purdue*, Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Michigan State, Ohio State, Michigan, Indiana, Rutgers SEC 7 Auburn, Kentucky, Tennessee*, Arkansas, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M Big East 6 Villanova, Providence, UConn, Seton Hall, Marquette, Creighton Big 12 6 Kansas, Baylor, Texas Tech, Texas, TCU, Iowa State ACC 5 Duke, North Carolina, Miami (FL.), Virginia Tech, Notre Dame Mountain West 4 Boise State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Wyoming Pac-12 3 Arizona, UCLA, Southern California WCC 3 Gonzaga, Saint Mary's, San Francisco AAC 2 Houston*, Memphis *Projected conference tournament winner What's changed in Katz's final bracket predictions ? Most notably, Virginia Tech enters the field as an 11 seed after winning the ACC tournament. Five days ago, the Hokies were in Katz's next four out. Texas A&M also joins the March Madness party after an impressive run of its own. The Aggies will play Tennessee for the SEC title. Texas A&M's inclusion in the field gives the SEC the second-most teams in this year's projected tournament field. Wyoming is the final new addition in Katz's bracket predictions, giving the Mountain West four teams in the field. The AAC and A10 each lost a team in the final projections, falling from three and two teams, respectively. The Big Ten stands strong in yet another bracket projection as the conference remains in the lead with nine teams after an exciting conference tournament. PREDICTIONS: 68 March Madness predictions, made prior to Selection Sunday Teams on the outside looking in Here are Katz's first four teams out of his projected bracket. First four out 1. SMU 2. Wake Forest 3. Xavier 4. VCU SMU is Andy Katz's first team left out of this year's field. The Mustangs lost 70-63 to Memphis in the AAC tournament semifinals. SMU only has two Quad I wins on its resume so it will need some help if it wants to sneak into the tournament. Wake Forest just misses the tournament after a surprise loss to 13th-seeded Boston College in the second round of ACC tournament. The Demon Deacons did not win a game in the ACC tournament and are 6-4 since February. Wake Forest will enter Selection Sunday with a record of 23-9. Xavier suffered a tough loss to Butler in the first round of the Big East tournament. The Musketeers have lost losing eight of its last 10 games to close the season. VCU finds itself on the outside looking in after losing to Richmond in the quarterfinals of the A10 tournament. The Rams end the season with back-to-back losses. Andy Katz's automatic qualifiers Here are Katz's 32 automatic qualifiers, most of which have officially secured a bid. CONFERENCE AUTOMATIC QUALIFIER (CLINCHED IN BOLD) America East Vermont American Houston Atlantic 10 Davidson ACC Virginia Tech ASUN Jacksonville State Big 12 Kansas Big East Villanova Big Sky Montana State Big South Longwood Big Ten Purdue Big West Cal State Fullerton CAA Delaware Conference USA UAB Horizon Wright State Ivy Princeton OR Yale MAAC Saint Peter's MAC Akron MEAC Norfolk State Missouri Valley Loyola Chicago Mountain West Boise State NEC Bryant OVC Murray State Pac-12 Arizona Patriot Colgate SEC Tennessee Southern Chattanooga Southland Texas A&M-Corpus Christi SWAC Texas Southern Summit League South Dakota State Sun Belt Georgia State WCC Gonzaga WAC New Mexico State Andy Katz's field of 68 Here is Katz's full seed list in order, from one through 68: RANK | SEED | TEAM | CONFERENCE (AQ BOLDED IF CLINCHED) 1. 1 -- Gonzaga | WCC (AQ) 2. 1 -- Arizona | Pac-12 (AQ) 3. 1 -- Kansas | Big 12 (AQ) 4. 1 -- Baylor | Big 12 5. 2 -- Auburn | SEC 6. 2 -- Kentucky | SEC 7. 2 -- Purdue | Big Ten (AQ) 8. 2 -- Villanova | Big East (AQ) 9. 3 -- Duke | ACC 10. 3 -- Tennessee | SEC (AQ) 11. 3 -- Wisconsin | Big Ten 12. 3 -- Texas Tech | Big 12 13. 4 -- UCLA | Pac-12 14. 4 -- Illinois | Big Ten 15. 4 -- Providence | Big East 16. 4 -- Arkansas | SEC 17. 5 -- Iowa | Big Ten 18. 5 -- Houston | AAC (AQ) 19. 5 -- UConn | Big East 20. 5 -- Texas | Big 12 21. 6 -- Saint Mary's | WCC 22. 6 -- LSU | SEC 23. 6 -- Alabama | SEC 24. 6 -- Southern California | Pac-12 25. 7 -- Michigan State | Big Ten 26. 7 -- North Carolina | ACC 27. 7 -- Ohio State | Big Ten 28. 7 -- Boise State | Mountain West (AQ) 29. 8 -- Colorado State | Mountain West 30. 8 -- Murray State | OVC (AQ) 31. 8 -- Seton Hall | Big East 32. 8 -- TCU | Big 12 33. 9 -- Memphis | AAC 34. 9 -- Marquette | Big East 35. 9 -- San Francisco | WCC 36. 9 -- San Diego State | Mountain West 37. 10 -- Iowa State | Big 12 38. 10 -- Creighton | Big East 39. 10 -- Miami (FL.) | ACC 40. 10 -- Davidson | A10 (AQ) 41. 11 -- Michigan | Big Ten 42. 11 -- Loyola Chicago | MVC (AQ) 43. 11 -- Indiana | Big Ten 44. 11 -- Virginia Tech | ACC (AQ) 45. 12 -- Notre Dame | ACC 46. 12 -- Texas A&M | SEC 47. 12 -- Rutgers | Big Ten 48. 12 -- Wyoming | Mountain West 49. 12 -- UAB | CUSA (AQ) 50. 12 -- South Dakota State | Summit (AQ) 51. 13 -- Chattanooga | SoCon (AQ) 52. 13 -- Vermont | America East (AQ) 53. 13 -- New Mexico State | WAC (AQ) 54. 13 -- Princeton OR Yale | Ivy (AQ) 55. 14 -- Akron | MAC (AQ) 56. 14 -- Montana State | Big Sky (AQ) 57. 14 -- St. Peter's | MAAC (AQ) 58. 14 -- Longwood | Big South (AQ) 59. 15 -- Colgate | Patriot (AQ) 60. 15 -- Georgia State | Sun Belt (AQ) 61. 15 -- Delaware | CAA (AQ) 62. 15 -- Jacksonville State | ASUN (AQ) 63. 16 -- Cal State Fullerton | Big West (AQ) 64. 16 -- Norfolk State | MEAC (AQ) 65. 16 -- Bryant | NEC (AQ) 66. 16 -- Wright State | Horizon (AQ) 67. 16 -- Texas Southern | SWAC (AQ) 68. 16 -- Texas A&M-Corpus Christi | Southland (AQ) 