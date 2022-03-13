🏀 MARCH MADNESS

basketball-men-d1 flag

Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022

March Madness predictions: CBS' Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis pick possible men's upsets, national champions

Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis make their predictions

Right after the DI men's college basketball bracket was revealed, the CBS crew of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis got down to more important business: Making their March Madness predictions. 

One storyline Davis pinpointed to watch during the tournament was an interesting one surrounding Arizona's Tommy Lloyd. 

"One thing that's never happened in the NCAA tournament: a first-year coach has never won it when he's coached a full season," Davis said on Sunday. "Steve Fisher in 1989 took over for Michigan right at the start of the NCAA tournament, but that's never been the case with a first-year coach. Tommy Lloyd — he's never even been a head coach before." 

IT'S HERE: Check out the 2022 men's bracket 

Arizona would also be the first Pac-12 team to win the national title since the Wildcats accomplished the feat in 1997. 

Kellogg highlighted three potential upsets during his predictions. 

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State | West region: "I'm locked into the 12 seed in New Mexico State. I think that's a dangerous team. I love UConn because they've got great upside and potential but New Mexico State is a dangerous team because of how they score and defend." 

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale | East region: "I look at that Yale Bulldog team. Purdue has such size up front, but Yale is a team with Azar Swain who can knock down perimeter shots and they play bigger than they are up front and they've got great balance across the board offensively. I like that matchup for Yale." 

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State | Midwest region: "Jacksonville State doesn't necessarily want to slow it down. They've got great 3-point shooting, they've got presence inside. This is an interesting matchup for a 2-15 yet, you don't see that often...I haven't picked it yet but I like their chances to catch the Tigers." 

Then came their Final Four predictions. 

COMPETE FOR PERFECTION: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game

Davis: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin 

Kellogg: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Iowa 

Davis and Kellogg picked similar national championship matchups — Arizona vs. Gonzaga — but Davis went with Arizona, while Kellogg selected Gonzaga. 

"They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit," Kellogg said of the Bulldogs. "They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit. I think they're going to win it this season...I think they've got the material, the focus, the resolve, everything they need to make it happen." 

If Gonzaga rolls through the bracket, it would be the first time since Kentucky in 2012 that the No. 1 team in the final AP poll won the national title. 

2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links

Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream.

GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue
First Four — Tuesday, March 15
No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Four — Wednesday, March 16
No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena
First Round — Thursday, March 17
No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 TBD 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center
No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse
No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center
No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 TBD 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena
First Round — Friday, March 18
No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 TBD 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 TBD 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena
No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena
No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum
No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena
Sweet 16 and Elite Eight
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26   San Francisco, California Chase Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Chicago, Illinois United Center
Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27   Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center
Final Four April 2 and 4   New Orleans Caesars Superdome

