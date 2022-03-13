March Madness predictions: CBS' Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis pick possible men's upsets, national champions

Right after the DI men's college basketball bracket was revealed, the CBS crew of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis got down to more important business: Making their March Madness predictions.

One storyline Davis pinpointed to watch during the tournament was an interesting one surrounding Arizona's Tommy Lloyd.

"One thing that's never happened in the NCAA tournament: a first-year coach has never won it when he's coached a full season," Davis said on Sunday. "Steve Fisher in 1989 took over for Michigan right at the start of the NCAA tournament, but that's never been the case with a first-year coach. Tommy Lloyd — he's never even been a head coach before."

Arizona would also be the first Pac-12 team to win the national title since the Wildcats accomplished the feat in 1997.

Kellogg highlighted three potential upsets during his predictions.

No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State | West region: "I'm locked into the 12 seed in New Mexico State. I think that's a dangerous team. I love UConn because they've got great upside and potential but New Mexico State is a dangerous team because of how they score and defend."

No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale | East region: "I look at that Yale Bulldog team. Purdue has such size up front, but Yale is a team with Azar Swain who can knock down perimeter shots and they play bigger than they are up front and they've got great balance across the board offensively. I like that matchup for Yale."

No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State | Midwest region: "Jacksonville State doesn't necessarily want to slow it down. They've got great 3-point shooting, they've got presence inside. This is an interesting matchup for a 2-15 yet, you don't see that often...I haven't picked it yet but I like their chances to catch the Tigers."

Then came their Final Four predictions.

Davis: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin

Kellogg: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Iowa

Davis and Kellogg picked similar national championship matchups — Arizona vs. Gonzaga — but Davis went with Arizona, while Kellogg selected Gonzaga.

"They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit," Kellogg said of the Bulldogs. "They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit. I think they're going to win it this season...I think they've got the material, the focus, the resolve, everything they need to make it happen."

If Gonzaga rolls through the bracket, it would be the first time since Kentucky in 2012 that the No. 1 team in the final AP poll won the national title.