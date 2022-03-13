Evan Marinofsky | NCAA.com | March 13, 2022 March Madness predictions: CBS' Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis pick possible men's upsets, national champions Clark Kellogg, Seth Davis make their predictions Share Right after the DI men's college basketball bracket was revealed, the CBS crew of Greg Gumbel, Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis got down to more important business: Making their March Madness predictions. One storyline Davis pinpointed to watch during the tournament was an interesting one surrounding Arizona's Tommy Lloyd. "One thing that's never happened in the NCAA tournament: a first-year coach has never won it when he's coached a full season," Davis said on Sunday. "Steve Fisher in 1989 took over for Michigan right at the start of the NCAA tournament, but that's never been the case with a first-year coach. Tommy Lloyd — he's never even been a head coach before." IT'S HERE: Check out the 2022 men's bracket Arizona would also be the first Pac-12 team to win the national title since the Wildcats accomplished the feat in 1997. Kellogg highlighted three potential upsets during his predictions. No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State | West region: "I'm locked into the 12 seed in New Mexico State. I think that's a dangerous team. I love UConn because they've got great upside and potential but New Mexico State is a dangerous team because of how they score and defend." No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale | East region: "I look at that Yale Bulldog team. Purdue has such size up front, but Yale is a team with Azar Swain who can knock down perimeter shots and they play bigger than they are up front and they've got great balance across the board offensively. I like that matchup for Yale." No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State | Midwest region: "Jacksonville State doesn't necessarily want to slow it down. They've got great 3-point shooting, they've got presence inside. This is an interesting matchup for a 2-15 yet, you don't see that often...I haven't picked it yet but I like their chances to catch the Tigers." Then came their Final Four predictions. COMPETE FOR PERFECTION: Play the 2022 Bracket Challenge Game Davis: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Wisconsin Kellogg: Gonzaga, Kentucky, Arizona and Iowa Davis and Kellogg picked similar national championship matchups — Arizona vs. Gonzaga — but Davis went with Arizona, while Kellogg selected Gonzaga. "They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit," Kellogg said of the Bulldogs. "They've been knocking on this championship door for a bit. I think they're going to win it this season...I think they've got the material, the focus, the resolve, everything they need to make it happen." If Gonzaga rolls through the bracket, it would be the first time since Kentucky in 2012 that the No. 1 team in the final AP poll won the national title. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern vs. No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Wyoming vs. No. 12 Indiana 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State vs. No. 16 Bryant 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Rutgers vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 6 Colorado State vs. No. 11 Michigan 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 13 South Dakota State 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 8 Boise State vs. No. 9 Memphis 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 16 Norfolk State 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 14 Longwood 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Iowa vs. No. 12 Richmond 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 16 Georgia State 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Marquette 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 5 UConn vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) vs. No. 12 TBD 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 San Diego State vs. No. 9 Creighton 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 13 Vermont 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 10 San Francisco 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 13 Akron 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 16 TBD 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 TBD 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 TBD 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. 