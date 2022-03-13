NCAA.com | March 13, 2022 Tip times and announce teams set for NCAA tournament First Four and First Round coverage March Madness 2022: Men's West region bracket reveal and analysis Share CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2022 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will tip off with the NCAA First Four on truTV, Tuesday, March 15, and Wednesday, March 16 (6 p.m. ET, both days). First round game coverage will be held on Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18 (Noon-Midnight, both days), with all games available live in their entirety across four national television networks – TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV – and NCAA March Madness Live. The following are tip times and commentator assignments for the NCAA First Four and first round games. Tip times for Saturday’s second round games will be announced after the conclusion of Thursday’s games. Sunday’s tip times will be released after the conclusion of play on Friday. This year’s NCAA Men’s Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 2, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 4, will air on TBS. 7 programs with strong cases to be college basketball's next 1st-time champion These schools have never won a men's basketball national championship — for now. READ MORE The March Madness memories that come to mind for today's players March Madness brings back amazing memories, from buzzer-beaters to Cinderella stories. This tournament's student-athletes take a look back on their favorite moments from March. READ MORE The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks We looked at how every seed has performed in the history of March Madness since the men's and women's fields expanded to 64 teams and found some pretty significant differences that can help you in your bracket competition. READ MORE