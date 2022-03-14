The key NCAA bracket tips you should know about when making your women's and men's picks

It's important to go in with a strategy to get a leg up on the competition when filling out a March Madness bracket. But your strategy should vary quite a bit depending on whether you're filling out an NCAA men's or women's bracket.

You don't need to be a college basketball analyst to know that it's better to pick better-seeded teams, but there are some significant differences in how teams of a certain seed perform in one bracket versus the other. We've crunched the numbers and we're here to help out you — and your bracket. The data below is current through the 2020-21 season. Games played, and teams that lost, in the First Four were not included in this analysis.

First, here are some of the highlights:

It's never a bad idea to pick a No. 1 seed to win the NCAA tournament, but No. 1 seeds in the women's basketball tournament have won roughly 78 percent of the national championships post-64-team expansion (21 of 27), compared to roughly 64 percent of the NCAA tournaments on the men's side (23 of 36).

since it expanded to 64 teams, while one men's team apiece seeded as a No. 4, No. 6, No. 7 and No. 8 seed has won the NCAA tournament. While Harvard in 1998 became the first No. 16 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in either the men's or women's basketball tournament, in just the fifth year of the 64-team women's bracket — a historic day that you can relive moment by moment here — there has never been a first-round upset by a No. 14 or No. 15 seed in the women's basketball tournament . For perspective, in the last nine men's basketball tournaments, dating back to 2012, No. 15 seeds have upset No. 2 seeds five times, including three in a two-year span in 2012 and 2013. That's roughly a one-in-six chance for No. 15 seeds in that span on the men's side, while the women's tournament is still waiting for its first.

Below you can find the complete breakdown of how men's and women's NCAA tournament seeds fare in March.

NCAA men's basketball tournament results by seed

Here's how teams of each seed have performed in the NCAA men's basketball tournament, starting in the first round, since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1985.

Seed R64 R32 S16 E8 FF NC Avg. Wins No. 1 143-1 123-20 100-23 59-41 36-23 23-13 3.361 No. 2 135-9 91-44 65-26 30-35 13-17 5-8 2.354 No. 3 122-22 75-47 37-38 17-20 11-6 4-7 1.847 No. 4 113-31 67-46 21-46 13-8 3-10 1-2 1.514 No. 5 93-51 49-44 9-40 7-2 3-4 0-3 1.118 No. 6 90-54 43-47 15-28 3-12 2-1 1-1 1.069 No. 7 86-57* 28-59 10-18 3-7 1-2 1-0 0.757 No. 8 71-73 14-57 8-6 5-3 3-2 1-2 0.708 No. 9 73-71 7-66 4-3 1-3 0-1 — 0.590 No. 10 57-86* 23-34 8-15 1-7 0-1 — 0.618 No. 11 54-90 24-30 9-15 5-4 0-5 — 0.639 No. 12 51-93 22-29 2-20 0-2 — — 0.521 No. 13 31-113 6-25 0-6 — — — 0.257 No. 14 22-122 2-20 0-2 — — — 0.167 No. 15 9-135 2-7 0-2 — — — 0.076 No. 16 1-143 0-1 — — — — 0.007

*The Oregon-VCU matchup in the 2021 NCAA Tournament was declared a no contest.

NCAA women's basketball tournament results by seed

Here's how teams of each seed have performed in the NCAA women's basketball tournament, starting in the first round, since the bracket expanded to 64 teams in 1994. The tournament expanded again to 68 teams in 2022.

Seed R64 R32 S16 E8 FF NC Avg. Wins No. 1 107-1 104-3 86-18 62-24 34-27 21-13 3.843 No. 2 108-0 90-18 58-32 21-37 8-13 4-4 2.676 No. 3 108-0 68-40 33-35 11-22 7-4 2-5 2.120 No. 4 101-7 66-35 18-48 7-10 3-4 0-3 1.796 No. 5 85-23 35-50 4-31 2-2 1-1 0-1 1.176 No. 6 75-33 27-47 9-18 2-7 0-2 0-0 1.046 No. 7 71-37 15-56 6-9 2-4 0-2 0-0 0.870 No. 8 53-55 1-52 0-1 0-0 0-0 0-0 0.500 No. 9 55-53 3-52 1-2 1-0 0-1 0-0 0.556 No. 10 37-71 3-34 1-2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0.380 No. 11 33-75 13-20 1-12 0-1 0-0 0-0 0.435 No. 12 23-85 4-19 0-4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0.250 No. 13 7-101 3-4 0-3 0-0 0-0 0-0 0.093 No. 14 0-108 — — — — — 0.000 No. 15 0-108 — — — — — 0.000 No. 16 1-107 0-1 — — — — 0.009

Comparing average number of wins and best finish by seed

Here's a side-by-side breakdown of how teams on each seed line perform in the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments.

Men's Tournament Women's Tournament Avg. Wins for

No. 1 seeds 3.361 3.843 Best Finish Won national

championship (23 times) Won national

championship (21 times) Avg. Wins for

No. 2 seeds 2.354 2.676 Best Finish Won national

championship (five times) Won national

championship (four times) Avg. Wins for

No. 3 seeds 1.847 2.120 Best Finish Won national

championship (four times) Won national

championship (twice) Avg. Wins for

No. 4 seeds 1.514 1.796 Best Finish Won national

championship (once) National runner-up

(once) Avg. Wins for

No. 5 seeds 1.118 1.176 Best Finish National runner-up

(three times) National runner-up

(once) Avg. Wins for

No. 6 seeds 1.069 1.046 Best Finish Won national

championship (once) Final Four (once) Avg. Wins for

No. 7 seeds 0.757 0.870 Best Finish Won national

championship (once) Final Four (twice) Avg. Wins for

No. 8 seeds 0.708 0.500 Best Finish Won national

championship (once) Sweet 16 (once) Avg. Wins for

No. 9 seeds 0.590 0.556 Best Finish Final Four (once) Final Four (once) Avg. Wins for

No. 10 seeds 0.618 0.380 Best Finish Final Four (once) Elite Eight (once) Avg. Wins for

No. 11 seeds 0.639 0.435 Best Finish Final Four (five times) Elite Eight (once) Avg. Wins for

No. 12 seeds 0.521 0.250 Best Finish Elite Eight (twice) Sweet 16 (twice) Avg. Wins for

No. 13 seeds 0.257 0.093 Best Finish Sweet 16 (six times) Sweet 16 (three times) Avg. Wins for

No. 14 seeds 0.167 0.000 Best Finish Sweet 16 (twice) Round of 64 (108 times) Avg. Wins for

No. 15 seeds 0.076 0.000 Best Finish Sweet 16 (twice) Round of 64 (108 times) Avg. Wins for

No. 16 seeds 0.007 0.009 Best Finish Round of 32 (once) Round of 32 (once)

