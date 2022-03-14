Andy Wittry | NCAA.com | March 14, 2022 The 10 top players on double-digit seeds in the tournament, ranked by Andy Katz Predicting the entire 2022 men's bracket, line by line Share On the latest episode of the March Madness 365 podcast (#MM365), March Madness correspondent Andy Katz breaks down the 2022 NCAA men's basketball tournament field and he is joined by NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee chairman Tom Burnett. Click or tap here to listen to the latest #MM365 episode. During the weekly Katz Ranks segment, Katz ranked his top 10 players who play for a double-digit seed in the NCAA tournament. 1. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana "I mean, he's an All-American-type player," Katz said, "and certainly can lead Indiana a couple rounds in this tournament." Jackson-Davis averages 18.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.4 blocks and 1.9 assists per game as the Hoosiers' leading scorer and rebounder. HYPING THE HOOSIERS: Why Indiana could make a run from the First Four 2. Hunter Dickinson, Michigan "Certainly he's one of the best bigs in the country," Katz said. Michigan's 7-foot-1 center averages 18.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists and 1.4 blocks per game, while making 18 3-pointers, after not making any last season. 3. Ron Harper Jr., Rutgers Harper, whose game-winning 3-pointers sank both Purdue and Indiana this season, is Rutgers' leading scorer at 15.6 points per game, to go along with 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game. He has helped the Scarlet Knights reach back-to-back NCAA tournaments after the program hadn't made it since 1991, prior to the 2021 NCAA Tournament. 4. Izaiah Brockington, Iowa State Brockington, who started his college career at St. Bonaventure before transferring to Penn State and later Iowa State, helped the Cyclones improve from a 2-22 season in 2021 to making the NCAA tournament in 2022. He's averaging a team-best 17.2 points and 7.1 rebounds per game, an improvement of 4.6 points per game from last season at Penn State. 5. Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech "He was the preseason ACC Player of the Year," Katz said. Aluma helped Virginia Tech win the ACC championship as he scored between 18 and 20 points in all four of the Hokies' ACC tournament games, capped off with a 19-point, 10-rebound double-double against Duke in which he also had seven assists. 6. Blake Wesley, Notre Dame "He's an outstanding guard who can make plays," Katz said. Wesley is the lone underclassman in Notre Dame's rotation and the 6-foot-5 guard is the team's leading scorer at 14.6 points per game. BRACKET TIPS: Every first-round matchup in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, picked 7. Jamaree Bouyea, San Francisco "Great scorer," Katz said. "Plays off Khalil Shabazz in the backcourt." Bouyea leads the Dons in scoring at 16.7 points per game, while shooting 37 percent from 3-point range and just shy of 54 percent inside the arc. MORE: Every first-round game in the 2022 NCAA Tournament, picked 8. Kameron McGusty, Miami (FL) McGusty leads Miami in scoring at 17.6 points per game, the best mark of his career. He's a 37.3-percent 3-point shooter and a 81.4-percent free throw shooter. 9. Jacob Gilyard, Richmond "He is arguably the best perimeter hawker, if you will, outside of (Rutgers') Caleb McConnell, because he's the leading steals-getter in the country," Katz said. The 5-foot-9 guard averages 3.1 steals per game, plus 13.3 points, 5.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds. 10. Ryan Davis, Vermont Vermont won the America East tournament by marching through three opponents with an average margin of victory of 36.7 points and Davis averaged 17.3 points per game in the wins. 2022 March Madness schedule, livestream links Click or tap on any of the games below to be taken directly to that live stream. GAMES TIME TV CITY Venue First Four — Tuesday, March 15 No. 16 Texas Southern 76, No. 16 Texas A&M-Corpus Christi 67 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 12 Indiana 66, No. 12 Wyoming 58 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Four — Wednesday, March 16 No. 16 Wright State 93, No. 16 Bryant 82 6:40 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena No. 11 Notre Dame 89, No. 11 Rutgers 87 9:10 p.m. truTV Dayton, Ohio UD Arena First Round — Thursday, March 17 No. 11 Michigan 75, No. 6 Colorado State 63 12:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence 66, No. 13 South Dakota State 57 12:40 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 9 Memphis 64, No. 8 Boise State 53 1:45 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Baylor 85, No. 16 Norfolk State 49 2 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee 88, No. 14 Longwood 56 2:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 12 Richmond 67, No. 5 Iowa 63 3:10 p.m. truTV Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga 93, No. 16 Georgia State 72 4:15 p.m. TNT Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 8 North Carolina 95, No. 9 Marquette 63 4:30 p.m. TBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 12 New Mexico State 70, No. 5 UConn 63 6:50 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 15 Saint Peter's 85, No. 2 Kentucky 79 (OT) 7:10 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 5 Saint Mary's (CA) 82, No. 12 Indiana 53 7:20 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 9 Creighton 72, No. 8 San Diego State 69 (OT) 7:27 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 4 Arkansas 75, No. 13 Vermont 71 9:20 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 7 Murray State 92, No. 10 San Francisco 87 (OT) 9:40 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 UCLA 57, No. 13 Akron 53 9:50 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 1 Kansas 83, No. 16 Texas Southern 56 9:57 p.m. truTV Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena First Round — Friday, March 18 No. 7 Ohio State vs. No. 10 Loyola Chicago 12:15 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Auburn vs. No. 15 Jacksonville State 12:40 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Montana State 1:45 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 3 Purdue vs. No. 14 Yale 2 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 2 Villanova vs. No. 15 Delaware 2:45 p.m. CBS Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Southern California vs. No. 10 Miami (Fla.) 3:10 p.m. truTV Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 Alabama vs. No. 11 Notre Dame 4:15 p.m. TNT San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 6 Texas vs. No. 11 Virginia Tech 4:30 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 4 Illinois vs. No. 13 Chattanooga 6:50 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 2 Duke vs. Cal State Fullerton 7:10 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 6 LSU vs. No. 11 Iowa State 7:20 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 16 Wright State 7:27 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena No. 5 Houston vs. No. 12 UAB 9:20 p.m. TNT Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson 9:40 p.m. CBS Greenville, South Carolina Bon Secours Wellness Arena No. 3 Wisconsin vs. No. 14 Colgate 9:50 p.m. TBS Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum No. 8 Seton Hall vs. No. 9 TCU 9:57 p.m. truTV San Diego, California Viejas Arena Second Round — Saturday, March 19 No. 1 Baylor vs. No. 8 North Carolina 12:10 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 1 Kansas vs. No. 9 Creighton 2:40 p.m. CBS Fort Worth, Texas Dickies Arena No. 3 Tennessee vs. No. 11 Michigan 5:15 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Providence vs. No. 12 Richmond 6:10 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 4 UCLA vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's 7:10 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center No. 7 Murray State vs. No. 15 Saint Peter's 7:45 p.m. CBS Indianapolis, Indiana Gainbridge Fieldhouse No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 12 New Mexico State 8:40 p.m. TNT Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 9 Memphis 9:40 p.m. TBS Portland, Oregon Moda Center Sweet 16 and Elite Eight Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Antonio, Texas AT&T Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 24 and 26 San Francisco, California Chase Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Chicago, Illinois United Center Sweet 16/Elite Eight March 25 and 27 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center Final Four April 2 and 4 New Orleans Caesars Superdome Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis and Texas Southern's deep bench take over as fans return to March Madness For the first time since the 2019 Final Four, the stands of the NCAA men's basketball tournament were full and the games delivered. 